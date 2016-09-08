JsonImmutable

Immutable.JS structure-aware JSON serializer/deserializer built around the native JSON API.

Motivation

By using the native JSON API, Immutable.JS structures are serialized as plain objects and arrays with no type information. The goal was to preserve both Immutable.JS Iterable types (maps, lists, etc.) and Record types. immutable.Map supports and preserves key types while plain JavaScript object keys are coerced to strings. These types should also preserved.

Usage

Plain Objects and Primitive Types

const data = { 'a' : 'b' , 'c' : 123 , 'd' : true } const json = serialize(data) const result = deserialize(json)

Native Object Types

const data = { 'created_at' : new Date ( '2016-09-08' ), 'pattern' : /iamnative/g } const json = serialize(data) const result = deserialize(json)

Immutable Records

const SampleRecord = immutable.Record( { 'a' : 3 , 'b' : 4 }, 'SampleRecord' ) const data = { 'x' : SampleRecord({ 'a' : 5 }), } const json = serialize(data) const result = deserialize(json, { recordTypes : { 'SampleRecord' : SampleRecord } })

Record types can be named. This is utilized by the serializer/deserializer to revive immutable.Record objects. See the SampleRecord name passed into immutable.Record() as the second argument.

NOTE: When an unknown record type is encountered during deserialization, an error is thrown.

General Immutable Structures

const data = { 'x' : immutable.Map({ 'y' : immutable.List.of( 1 , 2 , 3 ) }), } const json = serialize(data) const result = deserialize(json)

Immutable structures, plain objects and primitive data can be safely composed together.

immutable.Map key type information is preserved as opposed to the bare JSON API.

NOTE: When an unknown Immutable iterable type is encountered during deserialization, an error is thrown. The supported types are List , Map , OrderedMap , Set , OrderedSet and Stack .

API

serialize() Arguments: data : The data to serialize. options={} : Serialization options. - `pretty=false` : Whether to pretty-print the result ( 2 spaces). Return value: string : The JSON representation of the input ( data ).

deserialize() Arguments: json : A JSON representation of data. options={} : Deserialization options. - `recordTypes={}` : `immutable.Record` factories. Return value: any : Deserialized data.



Streaming API

createSerializationStream() Arguments: data : The data to serialize. options={} : Serialization options. - `pretty= false `: Whether to pretty-print the result ( 2 spaces). - `bigChunks= false `: Whether the serialized data should only be split into chunks based on the reader speed. By default , each data structure level is processed in its own event loop microtask which. - NOTE: When `bigChunks= true `, a (possibly substantial) portion of the data is serialized synchronously. Return value: stream.PassThrough<!Buffer> : A readable stream emitting the JSON representation of the input ( data ).



Running Tests