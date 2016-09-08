Immutable.JS structure-aware JSON serializer/deserializer built around the native
JSON API.
By using the native
JSON API, Immutable.JS structures are serialized as plain objects and arrays with no type information. The goal was to preserve both Immutable.JS
Iterable types (maps, lists, etc.) and
Record types.
immutable.Map supports and preserves key types while plain JavaScript object keys are coerced to strings. These types should also preserved.
const data = { 'a': 'b', 'c': 123, 'd': true }
// Serialize
const json = serialize(data)
// json == '{"a":"b","c":123,"d":true}'
// Deserialize
const result = deserialize(json)
const data = { 'created_at': new Date('2016-09-08'), 'pattern': /iamnative/g }
// Serialize
const json = serialize(data)
// json == '{"created_at":{"__date":"2016-09-08T00:00:00Z"},"pattern":{"__regexp":"/iamnative/g"}}'
// Deserialize
const result = deserialize(json)
const SampleRecord = immutable.Record(
{ 'a': 3, 'b': 4 },
'SampleRecord'
)
const data = {
'x': SampleRecord({ 'a': 5 }),
}
// Serialize
const json = serialize(data)
// json == '{"x":{"__record":"SampleRecord","data":{"a":5}}}'
// Deserialize
const result = deserialize(json, {
recordTypes: {
'SampleRecord': SampleRecord
}
})
Record types can be named. This is utilized by the serializer/deserializer to revive
immutable.Record objects. See the
SampleRecord name passed into
immutable.Record() as the second argument.
NOTE: When an unknown record type is encountered during deserialization, an error is thrown.
const data = {
'x': immutable.Map({
'y': immutable.List.of(1, 2, 3)
}),
}
// Serialization
const json = serialize(data)
// json == '{"x":{"__iterable":"Map","data":[["y",{"__iterable":"List","data":[1,2,3]"}]]}}'
// Deserialize
const result = deserialize(json)
Immutable structures, plain objects and primitive data can be safely composed together.
immutable.Map key type information is preserved as opposed to the bare
JSON API.
NOTE: When an unknown Immutable iterable type is encountered during deserialization, an error is thrown. The supported types are
List,
Map,
OrderedMap,
Set,
OrderedSet and
Stack.
serialize()
Arguments:
data: The data to serialize.
options={}: Serialization options.
- `pretty=false`: Whether to pretty-print the result (2 spaces).
Return value:
string: The JSON representation of the input (
data).
deserialize()
Arguments:
json: A JSON representation of data.
options={}: Deserialization options.
- `recordTypes={}`: `immutable.Record` factories.
Return value:
any: Deserialized data.
createSerializationStream()
Arguments:
data: The data to serialize.
options={}: Serialization options.
- `pretty=false`: Whether to pretty-print the result (2 spaces).
- `bigChunks=false`: Whether the serialized data should only be split into chunks based on the reader speed. By default, each data structure level is processed in its own event loop microtask which.
- NOTE: When `bigChunks=true`, a (possibly substantial) portion of the data is serialized synchronously.
Return value:
stream.PassThrough<!Buffer>: A readable stream emitting the JSON representation of the input (
data).
npm install
npm test