Modern JSON interface. propositions for ECMAScript 7.
JSON Future is based into a set of cool libraries to handle JSON, but some of this libraries uses promises or callback style. This library adds an extra layer to call these libraries uniformly.
npm install json-future --save
const jsonFuture = require('json-future')
Don't be afraid to replace for the default
JSON object. The library is specially designed for be compatible and don't break your code:
JSON = require('json-future')
Also you can do this action using the
register helper:
require('json-future/register')
In
async methods, if you don't provide a callback for node style, then the method return a
Promise.
Creates the
string version of the input.
Creates the
object version of the input.
Returns the parsed JSON.
Stringify and write JSON to a file atomically.
Type:
string,
number
Default:
\t
Indentation as a string or number of spaces.
Pass in
null for no formatting.
Type:
boolean,
function
Default:
false
Sort the keys recursively.
Optionally pass in a
compare function.
Type:
function
Passed into
JSON.stringify.
Type:
number
Default
438 (0666 in octal)
Mode used when writing the file.
MIT © Kiko Beats