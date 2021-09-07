JSON Future

Modern JSON interface. propositions for ECMAScript 7.

Why

High level methods for manipulate JSON files.

Backward compatibility with JSON Object in Node/Browser.

Async support (callback/promise) based on ECMAScript proposal.

JSON Future is based into a set of cool libraries to handle JSON, but some of this libraries uses promises or callback style. This library adds an extra layer to call these libraries uniformly.

Install

npm install json-future --save

Usage

const jsonFuture = require ( 'json-future' )

Don't be afraid to replace for the default JSON object. The library is specially designed for be compatible and don't break your code:

JSON = require ( 'json-future' )

Also you can do this action using the register helper:

require ( 'json-future/register' )

API

In async methods, if you don't provide a callback for node style, then the method return a Promise .

Creates the string version of the input.

Creates the object version of the input.

Returns the parsed JSON.

Stringify and write JSON to a file atomically.

options

indent

Type: string , number Default: \t

Indentation as a string or number of spaces. Pass in null for no formatting.

sortKeys

Type: boolean , function Default: false

Sort the keys recursively. Optionally pass in a compare function.

replacer

Type: function

Passed into JSON.stringify .

mode

Type: number Default 438 (0666 in octal)

Mode used when writing the file.

License

MIT © Kiko Beats