Json Function

Lets you use where, limit, select, orderBy, and more in JSON data.

Install

npm install json - function

or

yarn add json - function

Usage

Json-Function provides a lot of useful functions especially for your json data. It contains the methods you need too much to eliminate unnecessary code repetition.

You can use the Json-Function methods separately, but it is possible to use them all together. You can also chain it.

Chaining

import JsonFunction from "json-function" ; const result = JsonFunction .where({ completed : false }) .select([ "title" , "completed" ]) .orderBy( "title" , "DESC" ) .limit( 2 ) .get(data);

or Basic

import JsonFunction from "json-function" ; JsonFunction.where({ completed : false }); JsonFunction.select([ "title" , "completed" ]); JsonFunction.orderBy( "title" , "DESC" ); JsonFunction.limit( 2 ); const result = JsonFunction.get(data);

or create a query and use it at any time.

const queryTwoIncompleteTasks = JsonFunction .where({ completed : false }) .select([ "title" , "completed" ]) .limit( 2 ) .getQuery();

Query usage

JsonFunction.setQuery(queryTwoIncompleteTasks).get(data); JsonFunction.get(data, { query : queryTwoIncompleteTasks });

Methods

Instead of an entire "class", you can use only the methods you need.

The "innerJoin" function is used to join two arrays.

import { innerJoin } from "json-function" ; innerJoin(data, data2, "id" , "userId" );

The "Schema" function is a great way to reconfigure your json data and make it your own.

import { schema } from "json-function" ; schema(data, { book : { id : "id" , title : "title" }, firstname : "user.firstname" , lastname : "user.lastname" });

Use "callback" for advanced conversions.

schema(data, (sc) => ({ id : "id" , fullName : sc.join( "user.firstname" , "user.lastname" ) }));

Custom separator

schema(data, (sc) => ({ id : "id" , fullName : sc.join( "user.firstname" , "user.lastname" , { separator : "_" }) }));

Use your own special function.

schema(data, (sc) => ({ id : "id" , fullName : sc.custom( ( firstname, lastname ) => ` ${firstname.toUpperCase()} ${lastname.toUpperCase()} ` , "user.firstname" , "user.lastname" ), }))

Example

schema(data, (sc) => ({ id : "id" , createdAt : sc.custom( ( createdAt ) => moment(createdAt).format( "DD/MM/YYYY" ), "createdAt" , ), }))

The "Where" function provides a comfortable method for filtering a json data.

import { where } from "json-function" ; where(data, { completed : false }); where(data, [{ completed : false }, { userId : 2 }]); where(data, { "address.city" : "New York" }, { deep : true });

Use "callback" for advanced filter.

where(data, (wh) => ({ id : wh.lte( 3 ), }));

Other wh methods.

wh.lte( 3 ) wh.lt( 3 ) wh.gte( 3 ) wh.gt( 3 ) wh.between( 3 , 5 ) wh.eq( "3" ) wh.ne( "3" ) wh.in( "test" ) wh.nin( "test" ) wh.oneOf([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

The "Select" function is a practical method where you only get the desired fields of a json data.

import { select } from "json-function" ; select(data, "title" ); select(data, [ "title" , "completed" ]);

"Limit" is used to get a limited number of elements from a json data. Almost javascript works like slice() but it is much easier and clearer.

import { limit } from "json-function" ; limit(data, 2 ); limit(data, 2 , 2 );

With the "orderBy" function you can reorder the data in your json array.

import { orderBy } from "json-function" ; orderBy(data, "title" , "DESC" ); orderBy(data, "user.firstname" , "DESC" , { deep : true });

Search over fields of objects.

import { search } from "json-function" ; search(data, "key" , "description" ); search(data, "key" , [ "user.firstName" , "description" ]); search(data, "key" , "description" , { caseSensitive : false });

Converts objects into meaningful sequences.

import { toArray } from "json-function" ; toArray(data); toArray(data, { key : "_id_" });

JSON converts the snake_case keys in your data to camelCase.