jf

json-function

by Aykut Kardaş
1.8.39 (see all)

It allows you to use methods such as schema, innerJoin, where, limit, select, orderBy on JSON data.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

722

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Json Function

npm License Build Status

Documentation

Lets you use where, limit, select, orderBy, and more in JSON data.

Install

npm install json-function

or

yarn add json-function

Usage

JsonFunction • documentation

Json-Function provides a lot of useful functions especially for your json data. It contains the methods you need too much to eliminate unnecessary code repetition.

You can use the Json-Function methods separately, but it is possible to use them all together. You can also chain it.

Chaining

import JsonFunction from "json-function";

const result = JsonFunction
  .where({ completed: false })
  .select(["title", "completed"])
  .orderBy("title", "DESC")
  .limit(2)
  .get(data);

or Basic

import JsonFunction from "json-function";

JsonFunction.where({ completed: false });
JsonFunction.select(["title", "completed"]);
JsonFunction.orderBy("title", "DESC");
JsonFunction.limit(2);
const result = JsonFunction.get(data);

or create a query and use it at any time.

const queryTwoIncompleteTasks = JsonFunction
  .where({ completed: false })
  .select(["title", "completed"])
  .limit(2)
  .getQuery();

Query usage

JsonFunction.setQuery(queryTwoIncompleteTasks).get(data);
// or
JsonFunction.get(data, { query: queryTwoIncompleteTasks });

Methods

Instead of an entire "class", you can use only the methods you need.

innerJoin • documentation

The "innerJoin" function is used to join two arrays.

import { innerJoin } from "json-function";

innerJoin(data, data2, "id", "userId");

schema • documentation

The "Schema" function is a great way to reconfigure your json data and make it your own.

import { schema } from "json-function";

schema(data, {
  book: {
    id: "id",
    title: "title"
  },
  firstname: "user.firstname",
  lastname: "user.lastname"
});

Use "callback" for advanced conversions.

schema(data, (sc) => ({
  id: "id",
  fullName: sc.join("user.firstname", "user.lastname")
}));

Custom separator

schema(data, (sc) => ({
  id: "id",
  fullName: sc.join("user.firstname", "user.lastname", { separator: "_" })
}));

Use your own special function.

schema(data, (sc) => ({
  id: "id",
  fullName: sc.custom(
    (firstname, lastname) => `${firstname.toUpperCase()} ${lastname.toUpperCase()}`,
    "user.firstname",
    "user.lastname"
  ),
}))

Example

schema(data, (sc) => ({
  id: "id",
  createdAt: sc.custom(
    (createdAt) => moment(createdAt).format("DD/MM/YYYY"),
    "createdAt",
  ),
}))

where • documentationsamples

The "Where" function provides a comfortable method for filtering a json data.

import { where } from "json-function";

// Single
// (completed === false)
where(data, { completed: false });

// Multiple (or)
// (completed === false || userId === 2)
where(data, [{ completed: false }, { userId: 2 }]);

// Deep
// (address.city === "New York")
where(data, { "address.city": "New York" }, { deep: true });

Use "callback" for advanced filter.

// id <= 3
where(data, (wh) => ({
  id: wh.lte(3),
}));

Other wh methods.

wh.lte(3)             // value <= 3
wh.lt(3)              // value <  3
wh.gte(3)             // value >= 3
wh.gt(3)              // value >  3
wh.between(3,5)       // value >= 3 && value <= 5
wh.eq("3")            // value == 3
wh.ne("3")            // value != 3
wh.in("test")         // value.includes("test")
wh.nin("test")        // !value.includes("test")
wh.oneOf([1, 2, 3])  // [1, 2, 3].includes(value)

select • documentation

The "Select" function is a practical method where you only get the desired fields of a json data.

import { select } from "json-function";

// Single
select(data, "title");

// Multiple
select(data, ["title", "completed"]);

limit • documentation

"Limit" is used to get a limited number of elements from a json data. Almost javascript works like slice() but it is much easier and clearer.

import { limit } from "json-function";

// limit
limit(data, 2);

// limit and Start
limit(data, 2, 2);

orderBy • documentation

With the "orderBy" function you can reorder the data in your json array.

import { orderBy } from "json-function";

orderBy(data, "title", "DESC");

orderBy(data, "user.firstname", "DESC", { deep: true });

search • documentation

Search over fields of objects.

import { search } from "json-function";

// Syntax: search(data: Object[], key: any, fields: string | string[], options?);

// single field
search(data, "key", "description");

// multiple field
search(data, "key", ["user.firstName", "description"]);

// case sensitive
search(data, "key", "description", { caseSensitive: false });

toArray • documentation

Converts objects into meaningful sequences.

import { toArray } from "json-function";

// default key "uid"
toArray(data);

// custom key
toArray(data, { key: "_id_" });

transform • documentation

JSON converts the snake_case keys in your data to camelCase.

import { transform } from "json-function";

transform(data);

