This Node.js npm module simply serializes JavaScript objects to JSON files into the file system directory of your choosing.

Installing

npm install json-fs-store

Creating a store

The store module is a function that takes a single parameter: the path to the location on the file system where you want to store your objects. If you omit the storage location the 'store' directory in your current working directory will be used.

var store = require ( 'json-fs-store' )( '/path/to/storage/location' );

Adding an object

A stored object must have an id attribute (one will be provided if it does not). The object will be serialized to JSON using JSON.stringify and written to the storage location.

To customize the JSON, you can define the #toJSON function on the object to be stored. That function must return a JavaScript object.

var donkey = { id : '12345' , name : 'samuel' , color : 'brown' }; store.add(donkey, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Retrieving an object

To retrieve an object, you must know its id attribute and use it as a parameter for the load() function.

store.load( '12345' , function ( err, object ) { if (err) throw err; });

Listing stored objects

Every call to the list() function reads the file system and returns the objects stored in the directory you specified when you created your store. Objects will be sorted according to their name attribute, if defined.

store.list( function ( err, objects ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(objects); });

Removing stored objects

A stored object may be removed simply by passing the object's id attribute to the remove() function. The attribute will be used to remove the object's file from the file system.