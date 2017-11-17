openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jfs

json-fs-store

by Alex Wolfe
1.0.1 (see all)

Simple Node.js file system storage and retrieval of objects as JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

178

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This Node.js npm module simply serializes JavaScript objects to JSON files into the file system directory of your choosing.

Build Status Dependencies

Installing

npm install json-fs-store

Creating a store

The store module is a function that takes a single parameter: the path to the location on the file system where you want to store your objects. If you omit the storage location the 'store' directory in your current working directory will be used.

var store = require('json-fs-store')('/path/to/storage/location');

Adding an object

A stored object must have an id attribute (one will be provided if it does not). The object will be serialized to JSON using JSON.stringify and written to the storage location.

To customize the JSON, you can define the #toJSON function on the object to be stored. That function must return a JavaScript object.

var donkey = {
  id: '12345',
  name: 'samuel',
  color: 'brown'
};

store.add(donkey, function(err) {
  // called when the file has been written
  // to the /path/to/storage/location/12345.json
  if (err) throw err; // err if the save failed
});

Retrieving an object

To retrieve an object, you must know its id attribute and use it as a parameter for the load() function.

store.load('12345', function(err, object){
  if(err) throw err; // err if JSON parsing failed

  // do something with object here

});

Listing stored objects

Every call to the list() function reads the file system and returns the objects stored in the directory you specified when you created your store. Objects will be sorted according to their name attribute, if defined.

store.list(function(err, objects) {
  // err if there was trouble reading the file system
  if (err) throw err;
  // objects is an array of JS objects sorted by name, one per JSON file
  console.log(objects);
});

Removing stored objects

A stored object may be removed simply by passing the object's id attribute to the remove() function. The attribute will be used to remove the object's file from the file system.

store.remove('12345', function(err) {
  // called after the file has been removed
  if (err) throw err; // err if the file removal failed
});

FIN.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial