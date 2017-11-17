This Node.js npm module simply serializes JavaScript objects to JSON files into the file system directory of your choosing.
npm install json-fs-store
The store module is a function that takes a single parameter: the path to the location on the file system where you want to store your objects. If you omit the storage location the 'store' directory in your current working directory will be used.
var store = require('json-fs-store')('/path/to/storage/location');
A stored object must have an
id attribute (one will be provided if it does not). The object
will be serialized to JSON using
JSON.stringify and written to the storage location.
To customize the JSON, you can define the
#toJSON function on the object to be stored. That function
must return a JavaScript object.
var donkey = {
id: '12345',
name: 'samuel',
color: 'brown'
};
store.add(donkey, function(err) {
// called when the file has been written
// to the /path/to/storage/location/12345.json
if (err) throw err; // err if the save failed
});
To retrieve an object, you must know its
id attribute and use it as a parameter for the
load() function.
store.load('12345', function(err, object){
if(err) throw err; // err if JSON parsing failed
// do something with object here
});
Every call to the
list() function reads the file system and returns the objects stored in the directory you specified when you created your store.
Objects will be sorted according to their
name attribute, if defined.
store.list(function(err, objects) {
// err if there was trouble reading the file system
if (err) throw err;
// objects is an array of JS objects sorted by name, one per JSON file
console.log(objects);
});
A stored object may be removed simply by passing the object's
id attribute to the
remove() function.
The attribute will be used to remove the object's file from the file system.
store.remove('12345', function(err) {
// called after the file has been removed
if (err) throw err; // err if the file removal failed
});