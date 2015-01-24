Extract JSON front matter from strings and files in the style of Jekyll's YAML Front Matter.

Installing

npm install json-front-matter

Methods

parse( s ) Parses string s , returning an object with properties attributes , containing the JSON front matter, and body containing the rest.

Parses string , returning an object with properties , containing the JSON front matter, and containing the rest. parseFile( path, callback( err, data )) Parses file at path , calling the callback upon completion with data object containing attributes and body , like the string parse method.

Usage

var fm = require ( 'json-front-matter' ); var string = '{{{ "title" : "some title", "array" : [ 1, 2, 3 ] }}} bodybodybody' ; var out = fm.parse( string ); console .log( out.body ) console .log( out.attributes.title ) console .log( out.attributes.array )

File Example

See ./tests/data/test.md for example of JSON Front Matter in a markdown file. The outer JSON is encapsulated via triple curly brackets. {{{ "tags" : [ 'rock', 'paper', 'scissors' ] }}}

Testing

Run node tests/runTests.js from project root -- testing uses nodeunit

License

MIT License, Copyright (c) 2012 Jordan Santell