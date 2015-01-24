Extract JSON front matter from strings and files in the style of Jekyll's YAML Front Matter.
npm install json-front-matter
parse( s ) Parses string
s, returning an object with properties
attributes, containing the JSON front matter, and
body containing the rest.
parseFile( path, callback( err, data )) Parses file at
path, calling the callback upon completion with
data object containing
attributes and
body, like the string parse method.
var fm = require('json-front-matter');
var string = '{{{ "title" : "some title", "array" : [ 1, 2, 3 ] }}} bodybodybody';
var out = fm.parse( string );
console.log( out.body ) // 'bodybodybody'
console.log( out.attributes.title ) // 'some title'
console.log( out.attributes.array ) // [ 1, 2, 3 ]
See ./tests/data/test.md for example of JSON Front Matter in a markdown file. The outer JSON is encapsulated via triple curly brackets.
{{{ "tags" : [ 'rock', 'paper', 'scissors' ] }}}
Run
node tests/runTests.js from project root -- testing uses
nodeunit
MIT License, Copyright (c) 2012 Jordan Santell