JSON Formatter

Render JSON objects in HTML with a collapsible navigation.

JSON Formatter started as an AngularJS directive. This is pure JavaScript implementation of the same module.

Live Demo

Usage

Install via npm

npm install --save json-formatter-js

include json-formatter.js from dist folder in your page.

import JSONFormatter from 'json-formatter-js' const myJSON = { ans : 42 }; const formatter = new JSONFormatter(myJSON); document .body.appendChild(formatter.render());

API

JSONFormatter(json [, open [, config] ])

json ( Object ) - required

The JSON object you want to render. It has to be an object or array. Do NOT pass raw JSON string.

open ( Number )

Default: 1 This number indicates up to how many levels the rendered tree should expand. Set it to 0 to make the whole tree collapsed or set it to Infinity to expand the tree deeply

config ( Object )

Default:

{ hoverPreviewEnabled : false , hoverPreviewArrayCount : 100 , hoverPreviewFieldCount : 5 , theme : '' , animateOpen : true , animateClose : true , useToJSON : true }

Available configurations:

Hover Preview

hoverPreviewEnabled : enable preview on hover.

: enable preview on hover. hoverPreviewArrayCount : number of array items to show in preview Any array larger than this number will be shown as Array[XXX] where XXX is length of the array.

: number of array items to show in preview Any array larger than this number will be shown as where is length of the array. hoverPreviewFieldCount : number of object properties to show for object preview. Any object with more properties that thin number will be truncated.

Theme

theme : a string that can be any of these options: ['dark'] . Look at src/style.less for making new themes.

Animation

animateOpen : enable animation when expanding json object. True by default.

: enable animation when expanding json object. True by default. animateClose : enable animation when closing json object. True by default.

Rendering Options

useToJSON : use the toJSON method to render an object as a string as available. Usefull for objects like Date or Mongo's ObjectID that migh make more sense as a strign than as empty objects. True by default.

sortPropertiesBy : use the given sorting function to deeply sort the object properties.

const formatter = new Formatter({ ... }); document .body.appendChild(formatter.render()); formatter.openAtDepth( 3 );

depth ( Number )

Default: 1 This number indicates up to how many levels the rendered tree should open. It allows use cases such as collapse all levels (with value 0 ) or expand all levels (with value Infinity ).

Development

Install the dependencies:

npm install

Run the dev server

npm start

Running tests

Once:

npm test

License

MIT