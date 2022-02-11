Render JSON objects in HTML with a collapsible navigation.
JSON Formatter started as an AngularJS directive. This is pure JavaScript implementation of the same module.
Install via npm
npm install --save json-formatter-js
include
json-formatter.js from
dist folder in your page.
import JSONFormatter from 'json-formatter-js'
const myJSON = {ans: 42};
const formatter = new JSONFormatter(myJSON);
document.body.appendChild(formatter.render());
JSONFormatter(json [, open [, config] ])
json (
Object) - required
The JSON object you want to render. It has to be an object or array. Do NOT pass raw JSON string.
open (
Number)
Default:
1
This number indicates up to how many levels the rendered tree should expand. Set it to
0 to make the whole tree collapsed or set it to
Infinity to expand the tree deeply
config (
Object)
Default:
{
hoverPreviewEnabled: false,
hoverPreviewArrayCount: 100,
hoverPreviewFieldCount: 5,
theme: '',
animateOpen: true,
animateClose: true,
useToJSON: true
}
Available configurations:
hoverPreviewEnabled: enable preview on hover.
hoverPreviewArrayCount: number of array items to show in preview Any array larger than this number will be shown as
Array[XXX] where
XXX is length of the array.
hoverPreviewFieldCount: number of object properties to show for object preview. Any object with more properties that thin number will be truncated.
theme: a string that can be any of these options:
['dark']. Look at
src/style.less for making new themes.
animateOpen: enable animation when expanding json object. True by default.
animateClose: enable animation when closing json object. True by default.
useToJSON: use the toJSON method to render an object as a string as available. Usefull for objects like Date or Mongo's ObjectID that migh make more sense as a strign than as empty objects. True by default.
sortPropertiesBy: use the given sorting function to deeply sort the object properties.
openAtDepth([depth])
const formatter = new Formatter({ ... });
document.body.appendChild(formatter.render());
formatter.openAtDepth(3);
depth (
Number)
Default:
1
This number indicates up to how many levels the rendered tree should open. It allows use cases such as collapse all levels (with value
0) or expand all levels (with value
Infinity).
Install the dependencies:
npm install
Run the dev server
npm start
Once:
npm test