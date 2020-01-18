openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jfh

json-format-highlight

by 怡潼
1.0.4 (see all)

Format json and highlight it as well (only 652 bytes).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

json-format-highlight

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI

DEMO

Edit luyilin/json-format-highlight: codesandbox

Snapshot

Introduction

Format json and highlight it as well.

  • Really tiny
  • No dependency on other library
  • Handles HTML tags within field values
  • Handles quotes and other special characters within field values
  • Styling is self-contained, no need to setup CSS

Note:

  • May not be suitable for handling huge (such as 10MB) JSON.

Install

yarn add json-format-highlight --save

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr

Usage

In Node.js

import formatHighlight from 'json-format-highlight'

formatHighlight(json, colorOptions)

In HTML

<html>
    <head>
            <script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
            <script src="//unpkg.com/json-format-highlight@1.0.1/dist/json-format-highlight.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
    </head>
    <body>
        <p>
            You can pass the URL in query parameter <code>url</code> of this page,
            then the JSON data would be fetched from that URL and displayed below:
        </p>
        <script>
            function getParameterByName(name) {
                name = name.replace(/[\[]/, '\\[').replace(/[\]]/, '\\]');
                var regex = new RegExp('[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)'),
                    results = regex.exec(location.search);
                return results === null ? '' : decodeURIComponent(results[1].replace(/\+/g, ' '));
            }
            $(function(){
                $.ajax(
                    {
                        'url': getParameterByName('url'),
                        type: 'GET',
                        dataType: 'json',
                        error: function(jqXHR, textStatus, error) {
                            var errMsg = '' + textStatus + ' (' + error + ')'
                            document.write('<pre>\n' + errMsg + '\n</pre>')
                        },
                        success: function(data, textStatus, jqXHR) {
                            var formatted = jsonFormatHighlight(data)
                            document.write('<pre>\n' + formatted + '\n</pre>')
                        }
                    }
                );
            })
        </script>
    </body>
</html>

Option

colorOptions

Type: object

Fields:

OptionTypeDefaultDesc
keyColorstringdimgrayKey color
numberColorstringlightskyblueColor of the value of the number type
stringColorstringlightcoralColor of the value of the string type
trueColorstringlightseagreenColor of the value of the boolean type and equals to true
falseColorstring#f66578Color of the value of the string type and equals to false
nullColorstringcornflowerblueColor of the value of the null type

If you don't pass in anything this argument, default colors would be used. If you do pass in an object for this argument, the colors you specified would override the default color scheme.

Feel free to use your own exclusive color scheme! :D

Below is an example color scheme that many people may like:

customColorOptions = {
    keyColor: 'black',
    numberColor: 'blue',
    stringColor: '#0B7500',
    trueColor: '#00cc00',
    falseColor: '#ff8080',
    nullColor: 'cornflowerblue'
};

License

MIT © luyilin

minemine.cc · GitHub @luyilin · Twitter @luyilin12

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial