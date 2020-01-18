Snapshot
Format json and highlight it as well.
Note:
yarn add json-format-highlight --save
import formatHighlight from 'json-format-highlight'
formatHighlight(json, colorOptions)
<html>
<head>
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/json-format-highlight@1.0.1/dist/json-format-highlight.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>
You can pass the URL in query parameter <code>url</code> of this page,
then the JSON data would be fetched from that URL and displayed below:
</p>
<script>
function getParameterByName(name) {
name = name.replace(/[\[]/, '\\[').replace(/[\]]/, '\\]');
var regex = new RegExp('[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)'),
results = regex.exec(location.search);
return results === null ? '' : decodeURIComponent(results[1].replace(/\+/g, ' '));
}
$(function(){
$.ajax(
{
'url': getParameterByName('url'),
type: 'GET',
dataType: 'json',
error: function(jqXHR, textStatus, error) {
var errMsg = '' + textStatus + ' (' + error + ')'
document.write('<pre>\n' + errMsg + '\n</pre>')
},
success: function(data, textStatus, jqXHR) {
var formatted = jsonFormatHighlight(data)
document.write('<pre>\n' + formatted + '\n</pre>')
}
}
);
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Type:
object
Fields:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Desc
|keyColor
|string
dimgray
|Key color
|numberColor
|string
lightskyblue
|Color of the value of the number type
|stringColor
|string
lightcoral
|Color of the value of the string type
|trueColor
|string
lightseagreen
|Color of the value of the boolean type and equals to true
|falseColor
|string
#f66578
|Color of the value of the string type and equals to false
|nullColor
|string
cornflowerblue
|Color of the value of the null type
If you don't pass in anything this argument, default colors would be used. If you do pass in an object for this argument, the colors you specified would override the default color scheme.
Feel free to use your own exclusive color scheme! :D
Below is an example color scheme that many people may like:
customColorOptions = {
keyColor: 'black',
numberColor: 'blue',
stringColor: '#0B7500',
trueColor: '#00cc00',
falseColor: '#ff8080',
nullColor: 'cornflowerblue'
};
MIT © luyilin
minemine.cc · GitHub @luyilin · Twitter @luyilin12