Format json and highlight it as well.

Really tiny

No dependency on other library

Handles HTML tags within field values

Handles quotes and other special characters within field values

Styling is self-contained, no need to setup CSS

Note:

May not be suitable for handling huge (such as 10MB) JSON.

Install

yarn add json-format-highlight --save

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr

Usage

In Node.js

import formatHighlight from 'json-format-highlight' formatHighlight(json, colorOptions)

In HTML

< html > < head > < script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js" type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/json-format-highlight@1.0.1/dist/json-format-highlight.js" type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > You can pass the URL in query parameter < code > url </ code > of this page, then the JSON data would be fetched from that URL and displayed below: </ p > < script > function getParameterByName ( name ) { name = name.replace( /[\[]/ , '\\[' ).replace( /[\]]/ , '\\]' ); var regex = new RegExp ( '[\\?&]' + name + '=([^&#]*)' ), results = regex.exec(location.search); return results === null ? '' : decodeURIComponent (results[ 1 ].replace( /\+/g , ' ' )); } $( function ( ) { $.ajax( { 'url' : getParameterByName( 'url' ), type : 'GET' , dataType : 'json' , error : function ( jqXHR, textStatus, error ) { var errMsg = '' + textStatus + ' (' + error + ')' document .write( '<pre>

' + errMsg + '

</pre>' ) }, success : function ( data, textStatus, jqXHR ) { var formatted = jsonFormatHighlight(data) document .write( '<pre>

' + formatted + '

</pre>' ) } } ); }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Option

colorOptions

Type: object

Fields:

Option Type Default Desc keyColor string dimgray Key color numberColor string lightskyblue Color of the value of the number type stringColor string lightcoral Color of the value of the string type trueColor string lightseagreen Color of the value of the boolean type and equals to true falseColor string #f66578 Color of the value of the string type and equals to false nullColor string cornflowerblue Color of the value of the null type

If you don't pass in anything this argument, default colors would be used. If you do pass in an object for this argument, the colors you specified would override the default color scheme.

Feel free to use your own exclusive color scheme! :D

Below is an example color scheme that many people may like:

customColorOptions = { keyColor : 'black' , numberColor : 'blue' , stringColor : '#0B7500' , trueColor : '#00cc00' , falseColor : '#ff8080' , nullColor : 'cornflowerblue' };

License

MIT © luyilin