A library to convert JavasScript objects into form data.

Features

Supports CommonJS and AMD module loaders

Converts nested objects and arrays

Compatible with legacy web browsers

Supports all primitive data types

Converts Date objects to ISO strings

Ability to use a custom FormData object

Good unit test coverage

Overview

This library converts a JSON object into form data, allowing files and primitive data to be sent to a server in a single HTTP request.

Single Page Web Applications (SPA's) primarily use JSON formatted payloads. This causes problems when you need to send files in the same request as primitive data, as files cannot be sent to a server in a JSON formatted payload.

This library addresses the limitations of similar libraries by allowing conversion of deeply nested JSON objects, better unit test coverage and exclusion of null and undefined values from the resulting form data.

A custom mapping function allows JSON values to be transformed before they are appended to form data. You can use this to provide your server side with the values it expects.

You can use json-form-data in a number of different environments including ReactNative apps and web browsers. A custom FormData object can be passed into the initialFormData option to support environments that do not have a global FormData object.

Usage

Input as JSON

var testObject = { prop1: 'test' , prop2: 2 , prop3: null , prop4: undefined, prop5: true , prop6: false , prop7: new File(['file content'], 'my_file.txt' ), prop8: new Date('05 January 2020 16 :52:00 GMT'), prop9: { prop1: 'test' , prop2: 2 , prop3: null , prop4: undefined, prop5: true , prop6: false , prop7: [ 'test' , 2 , null , undefined, true , false ] } }; // These values demonstrate the default options var options = { initialFormData: new FormData(), showLeafArrayIndexes: true , includeNullValues: false , mapping: function(value) { if (typeof value === 'boolean' ) { return +value ? '1': '0' ; } return value; } }; var formData = window.jsonToFormData(testObject, options);

Output as multipart/formdata

prop1 test prop2 2 prop5 1 prop6 0 prop7 Content-Disposition: form-data; name="My File"; filename="my_file.txt" Content-Type: text/plain prop8 2020 -01 -05T16:52:00.000Z prop9[prop1] test prop9[prop2] 2 prop9[prop5] 1 prop9[prop6] 0 prop9[prop7][0] test prop9[prop7][1] 2 prop9[prop7][2] 1 prop9[prop7][3] 0

Options

Option Default Description initialFormData new FormData() Existing form data which values will be appended to. showLeafArrayIndexes true Shows indexes for items in array leaf nodes. includeNullValues false Includes null values in the form data. mapping x => y Overrides the default value mappings true => '1' and false => '0' .

CDN

json-form-data is also available via a CDN. Just include the following script tag in your page.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/json-form-data@^1.7.0/dist/jsonToFormData.min.js" />

Browser Support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari IE10, IE11, Edge latest latest latest

Contributors

We use BrowserStack to automate our regression tests to ensure compatibility with supported browsers.