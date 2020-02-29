A library to convert JavasScript objects into form data.
Date objects to ISO strings
File and
FileList data types
null and
undefined values
This library converts a JSON object into form data, allowing files and primitive data to be sent to a server in a single HTTP request.
Single Page Web Applications (SPA's) primarily use JSON formatted payloads. This causes problems when you need to send files in the same request as primitive data, as files cannot be sent to a server in a JSON formatted payload.
This library addresses the limitations of similar libraries by allowing conversion of deeply nested JSON objects,
better unit test coverage and exclusion of
null and
undefined values from the resulting form data.
A custom mapping function allows JSON values to be transformed before they are appended to form data. You can use this to provide your server side with the values it expects.
You can use json-form-data in a number of different environments including ReactNative apps and web browsers.
A custom FormData object can be passed into the
initialFormData option to support environments that do not have a global FormData object.
Input as JSON
var testObject = {
prop1: 'test',
prop2: 2,
prop3: null,
prop4: undefined,
prop5: true,
prop6: false,
prop7: new File(['file content'], 'my_file.txt'),
prop8: new Date('05 January 2020 16:52:00 GMT'),
prop9: {
prop1: 'test',
prop2: 2,
prop3: null,
prop4: undefined,
prop5: true,
prop6: false,
prop7: [
'test',
2,
null,
undefined,
true,
false
]
}
};
// These values demonstrate the default options
var options = {
initialFormData: new FormData(),
showLeafArrayIndexes: true,
includeNullValues: false,
mapping: function(value) {
if (typeof value === 'boolean') {
return +value ? '1': '0';
}
return value;
}
};
var formData = window.jsonToFormData(testObject, options);
Output as multipart/formdata
prop1
test
prop2
2
prop5
1
prop6
0
prop7
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="My File"; filename="my_file.txt"
Content-Type: text/plain
prop8
2020-01-05T16:52:00.000Z
prop9[prop1]
test
prop9[prop2]
2
prop9[prop5]
1
prop9[prop6]
0
prop9[prop7][0]
test
prop9[prop7][1]
2
prop9[prop7][2]
1
prop9[prop7][3]
0
|Option
|Default
|Description
initialFormData
new FormData()
|Existing form data which values will be appended to.
showLeafArrayIndexes
true
|Shows indexes for items in array leaf nodes.
includeNullValues
false
|Includes null values in the form data.
mapping
x => y
|Overrides the default value mappings
true => '1' and
false => '0'.
json-form-data is also available via a CDN. Just include the following script tag in your page.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/json-form-data@^1.7.0/dist/jsonToFormData.min.js" />
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|latest
|latest
|latest
We use BrowserStack to automate our regression tests to ensure compatibility with supported browsers.