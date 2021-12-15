openbase logo
Readme

json-file-plus Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

A module to read from and write to JSON files, without losing formatting, to minimize diffs.

Example

var jsonFile = require('json-file-plus');
var path = require('path'); // in node-core
var filename = path.join(process.cwd(), 'package.json');
var callback = function (err, result) { /* your code here */ };

/* Note: jsonFile also returns a Promise, if you prefer that to a Node-style callback ("errorback"). */
jsonFile(filename, function (err, file) {
    if (err) { return doSomethingWithError(err); }

    file.data; // Direct access to the data from the file
    file.format; // extracted formatting data. change at will.

    file.get('version'); // get top-level keys. returns a Promise
    file.get('version', callback); // get top-level keys. calls the errorback
    file.get(); // get entire data. returns a Promise
    file.get(callback); // get entire data. calls the errorback

    /* pass any plain object into "set" to merge in a deep copy */
    /* please note: references will be broken. */
    /* if a non-plain object is passed, will throw a TypeError. */
    file.set({
        foo: 'bar',
        bar: {
            baz: true
        }
    });

    file.remove('description'); // remove a specific key-value pair. returns a Promise
        file.remove('description', callback); // remove a specific key-value pair. calls the errorback

    /* change the filename if desired */
    file.filename = path.join(process.cwd(), 'new-package.json');

    /* Save the file, preserving formatting. */
    /* Errorback will be passed to fs.writeFile */
    /* Returns a Promise. */
    file.save(callback).then(function () {
        console.log('success!');
    }).catch(function (err) {
        console.log('error!', err);
    });
});

Tests

Simply run npm test in the repo

