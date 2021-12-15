A module to read from and write to JSON files, without losing formatting, to minimize diffs.

Example

var jsonFile = require ( 'json-file-plus' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var filename = path.join(process.cwd(), 'package.json' ); var callback = function ( err, result ) { }; jsonFile(filename, function ( err, file ) { if (err) { return doSomethingWithError(err); } file.data; file.format; file.get( 'version' ); file.get( 'version' , callback); file.get(); file.get(callback); file.set({ foo : 'bar' , bar : { baz : true } }); file.remove( 'description' ); file.remove( 'description' , callback); file.filename = path.join(process.cwd(), 'new-package.json' ); file.save(callback).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'success!' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'error!' , err); }); });

Tests