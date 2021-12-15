A module to read from and write to JSON files, without losing formatting, to minimize diffs.
var jsonFile = require('json-file-plus');
var path = require('path'); // in node-core
var filename = path.join(process.cwd(), 'package.json');
var callback = function (err, result) { /* your code here */ };
/* Note: jsonFile also returns a Promise, if you prefer that to a Node-style callback ("errorback"). */
jsonFile(filename, function (err, file) {
if (err) { return doSomethingWithError(err); }
file.data; // Direct access to the data from the file
file.format; // extracted formatting data. change at will.
file.get('version'); // get top-level keys. returns a Promise
file.get('version', callback); // get top-level keys. calls the errorback
file.get(); // get entire data. returns a Promise
file.get(callback); // get entire data. calls the errorback
/* pass any plain object into "set" to merge in a deep copy */
/* please note: references will be broken. */
/* if a non-plain object is passed, will throw a TypeError. */
file.set({
foo: 'bar',
bar: {
baz: true
}
});
file.remove('description'); // remove a specific key-value pair. returns a Promise
file.remove('description', callback); // remove a specific key-value pair. calls the errorback
/* change the filename if desired */
file.filename = path.join(process.cwd(), 'new-package.json');
/* Save the file, preserving formatting. */
/* Errorback will be passed to fs.writeFile */
/* Returns a Promise. */
file.save(callback).then(function () {
console.log('success!');
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('error!', err);
});
});
Simply run
npm test in the repo