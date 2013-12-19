openbase logo
json-file

by UmbraEngineering
0.1.0 (see all)

A Node.js module for reading/modifying/writing JSON files

Readme

json-file

A Node.js module for reading/modifying/writing JSON files.

Install

$ npm install json-file

Usage

var json = require('json-file');

// Load a JSON file
var file = json.read('./package.json');

// Read and write some values
file.get('version');  // eg. "1.0.0"
file.get('repository.type');  // eg. "git"
file.set('description', 'Some new description');

// The raw data
console.log(file.data);

// Write the updates to the file
file.writeSync();

API

json.read ( String filePath[, Function callback ])

A shortcut for creating a json.File object and loading the file contents.

// This...
var file = json.read('/a/b/c');

// Is equivilent to this...
var file = new json.File('/a/b/c');
file.readSync();

// Likewise, this...
var file = json.read('/a/b/c', function() {
    // ...
});

// Is equivilent to this...
var file = new json.File('/a/b/c');
file.read(function() {
    // ...
});

json.File ( String filePath )

JSON File object constructor. Takes a path to a JSON file.

var file = new json.File('/path/to/file.json');

File::read ( Function callback )

Reads the JSON file and parses the contents.

file.read(function() {
    //
    // Now you can do things like use the .get() and .set() methods
    //
});

File::readSync ( void )

Reads the JSON file and parses the contents synchronously.

File::write ( Function callback )

Write the new contents back to the file.

file.write(function() {
    //
    // Your JSON file has been updated
    //
});

File::writeSync ( void )

Write the new contents back to the file synchronously.

File::get ( Mixed key )

Get a value from the JSON data.

file.get('foo'); // === file.data['foo']
file.get('foo.bar.baz'); // === file.data['foo']['bar']['baz']

File::set ( Mixed key, Mixed value )

Set a value in the JSON data.

file.set('foo', 'bar');
file.set('a.b.c', 'baz');

The set method returns the file object itself, so this method can be chained.

file.set('a', 'foo')
    .set('b', 'bar')
    .set('c', 'baz');

