A Node.js module for reading/modifying/writing JSON files.
$ npm install json-file
var json = require('json-file');
// Load a JSON file
var file = json.read('./package.json');
// Read and write some values
file.get('version'); // eg. "1.0.0"
file.get('repository.type'); // eg. "git"
file.set('description', 'Some new description');
// The raw data
console.log(file.data);
// Write the updates to the file
file.writeSync();
A shortcut for creating a
json.File object and loading the file contents.
// This...
var file = json.read('/a/b/c');
// Is equivilent to this...
var file = new json.File('/a/b/c');
file.readSync();
// Likewise, this...
var file = json.read('/a/b/c', function() {
// ...
});
// Is equivilent to this...
var file = new json.File('/a/b/c');
file.read(function() {
// ...
});
JSON File object constructor. Takes a path to a JSON file.
var file = new json.File('/path/to/file.json');
Reads the JSON file and parses the contents.
file.read(function() {
//
// Now you can do things like use the .get() and .set() methods
//
});
Reads the JSON file and parses the contents synchronously.
Write the new contents back to the file.
file.write(function() {
//
// Your JSON file has been updated
//
});
Write the new contents back to the file synchronously.
Get a value from the JSON data.
file.get('foo'); // === file.data['foo']
file.get('foo.bar.baz'); // === file.data['foo']['bar']['baz']
Set a value in the JSON data.
file.set('foo', 'bar');
file.set('a.b.c', 'baz');
The
set method returns the file object itself, so this method can be chained.
file.set('a', 'foo')
.set('b', 'bar')
.set('c', 'baz');