A Node.js module for reading/modifying/writing JSON files.

Install

$ npm install json-file

Usage

var json = require ( 'json-file' ); var file = json.read( './package.json' ); file.get( 'version' ); file.get( 'repository.type' ); file.set( 'description' , 'Some new description' ); console .log(file.data); file.writeSync();

API

json.read ( String filePath[, Function callback ])

A shortcut for creating a json.File object and loading the file contents.

var file = json.read( '/a/b/c' ); var file = new json.File( '/a/b/c' ); file.readSync(); var file = json.read( '/a/b/c' , function ( ) { }); var file = new json.File( '/a/b/c' ); file.read( function ( ) { });

json.File ( String filePath )

JSON File object constructor. Takes a path to a JSON file.

var file = new json.File( '/path/to/file.json' );

File::read ( Function callback )

Reads the JSON file and parses the contents.

file.read( function ( ) { });

File::readSync ( void )

Reads the JSON file and parses the contents synchronously.

File::write ( Function callback )

Write the new contents back to the file.

file.write( function ( ) { });

File::writeSync ( void )

Write the new contents back to the file synchronously.

File::get ( Mixed key )

Get a value from the JSON data.

file.get( 'foo' ); file.get( 'foo.bar.baz' );

File::set ( Mixed key, Mixed value )

Set a value in the JSON data.

file.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); file.set( 'a.b.c' , 'baz' );

The set method returns the file object itself, so this method can be chained.