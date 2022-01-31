openbase logo
json-e

by json-e
4.4.3 (see all)

A data-structure parameterization system written for embedding context in JSON objects

9K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

JSON-e

JSON-e is a data-structure parameterization system for embedding context in JSON objects.

The central idea is to treat a data structure as a "template" and transform it, using another data structure as context, to produce an output data structure.

There are countless libraries to do this with strings, such as mustache. What makes JSON-e unique is that it operates on data structures, not on their textual representation. This allows input to be written in a number of formats (JSON, YAML, etc.) or even generated dynamically. It also means that the output cannot be "invalid", even when including large chunks of contextual data.

JSON-e is also designed to be safe for use on untrusted data. It never uses eval or any other function that might result in arbitrary code execution. It also disallows unbounded iteration, so any JSON-e rendering operation will finish in finite time.

Full Documentation

See json-e.js.org.

Changes

See CHANGELOG.rst for the changes in each version of this library.

