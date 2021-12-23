Does exactly what you think it does:
npm install -g json-diff
This project is maintained thanks to your contributions! Please send pull requests.
I will merge any pull request that adds something useful, does not break existing things, has reasonable code quality and provides/updates tests where appropriate.
Anyone who gets a significant pull request merged gets commit access to the repository.
Simple:
json-diff a.json b.json
Detailed:
% json-diff --help
Usage: json-diff [-vCjfosk] first.json second.json
Arguments:
<first.json> Old file
<second.json> New file
General options:
-v, --verbose Output progress info
-C, --[no-]color Colored output
-j, --raw-json Display raw JSON encoding of the diff
-f, --full Include the equal sections of the document, not just the deltas
-o, --output-keys KEYS Always print these [comma separated] keys, with their values, if they are in an object with a diff
-s, --sort Sort primitive values in arrays before comparing
-k, --keys-only Compare only the keys, ignore the differences in values
-h, --help Display this usage information
In javascript (ES5):
var jsonDiff = require('json-diff')
console.log(jsonDiff.diffString({ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'baz' }));
// Output:
// {
// - foo: "bar"
// + foo: "baz"
// }
// As above, but without console colors
console.log(jsonDiff.diffString({ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'baz' }, {color:false}));
// Raw output:
console.log(jsonDiff.diff({ foo: 'bar', b:3}, { foo: 'baz', b:3}));
// Output:
// { foo: { __old: 'bar', __new: 'baz' } }
// Passing in the "full" option:
console.log(jsonDiff.diff({ foo: 'bar', b:3}, { foo: 'baz', b:3}, {full:true}));
// Output:
// { foo: { __old: 'bar', __new: 'baz' }, b: 3 }
In javascript (ES6+):
import { diffString, diff } from 'json-diff';
console.log(diffString({ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'baz' }));
console.log(diff({ foo: 'bar' }, { foo: 'baz' }));
Unless two arrays are equal, all array elements are transformed into 2-tuple arrays:
The first element is a one character string denoting the equality ('+', '-', '~', ' ')
The second element is the old (-), new (+), altered sub-object (~), or unchanged (' ') value
json-diff.js --full --raw-json <(echo '[1,7,3]') <(echo '[1,2,3]')
[ [ " ", 1 ], [ "-", 7 ], [ "+", 2 ], [ " ", 3 ] ]
json-diff.js --full --raw-json <(echo '[1,["a","b"],4]') <(echo '[1,["a","c"],4]')
[ [ " ", 1 ], [ "~", [ [ " ", "a" ], [ "-", "b" ], [ "+", "c" ] ] ], [ " ", 4 ] ]
If two arrays are equal, they are left as is.
Object property values:
json-diff.js --full --raw-json <(echo '{"a":4}') <(echo '{"a":5}')
{ "a": { "__old": 4, "__new": 5 } }
json-diff.js --full --raw-json <(echo '{"a":[4,5]}') <(echo '{"a":[4,6]}')
{ "a": [ [ " ", 4 ], [ "-", 5 ], [ "+", 6 ] ] }
Object property keys:
json-diff.js --full --raw-json <(echo '{"a":[4,5]}') <(echo '{"b":[4,5]}')
{ "a__deleted": [ 4, 5 ], "b__added": [ 4, 5 ] }
json-diff.js --full --raw-json <(echo '{"a":[4,5]}') <(echo '{"b":[4,6]}')
{ "a__deleted": [ 4, 5 ], "b__added": [ 4, 6 ] }
In regular, delta-only (non-"full") mode, equal properties and values are omitted:
json-diff.js --raw-json <(echo '{"a":4, "b":6}') <(echo '{"a":5,"b":6}')
{ "a": { "__old": 4, "__new": 5 } }
Equal array elements are represented by a one-tuple containing only a space " ":
json-diff.js --raw-json <(echo '[1,7,3]') <(echo '[1,2,3]')
[ [ " " ], [ "-", 7 ], [ "+", 2 ], [ " " ] ]
Run:
npm test
Output:
json-diff@0.5.3 test
coffee -c test; mocha test/*.js
colorizeToArray
✔ should return ' <value>' for a scalar value
✔ should return ' <value>' for 'null' value
✔ should return ' <value>' for 'false' value
✔ should return '-<old value>', '+<new value>' for a scalar diff
✔ should return '-<old value>', '+<new value>' for 'null' and 'false' diff
✔ should return '-<removed key>: <removed value>' for an object diff with a removed key
✔ should return '+<added key>: <added value>' for an object diff with an added key
✔ should return '+<added key>: <added value>' for an object diff with an added key with 'null' value
✔ should return '+<added key>: <added value>' for an object diff with an added key with 'false' value
✔ should return '+<added key>: <added stringified value>' for an object diff with an added key and a non-scalar value
✔ should return ' <modified key>: <colorized diff>' for an object diff with a modified key
✔ should return '+<inserted item>' for an array diff
✔ should return '-<deleted item>' for an array diff
✔ should handle an array diff with subobject diff
colorize
✔ should return a string with ANSI escapes
✔ should return a string without ANSI escapes on { color: false }
diff
with simple scalar values
✔ should return undefined for two identical numbers
✔ should return undefined for two identical strings
✔ should return { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } object for two different numbers
with objects
✔ should return undefined for two empty objects
✔ should return undefined for two objects with identical contents
✔ should return undefined for two object hierarchies with identical contents
✔ should return { <key>__deleted: <old value> } when the second object is missing a key
✔ should return { <key>__added: <new value> } when the first object is missing a key
✔ should return { <key>: { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } } for two objects with different scalar values for a key
✔ should return { <key>: <diff> } with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key
with arrays of scalars
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents
✔ should return [..., ['-', <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value at the end (edge case test)
with arrays of objects
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty object contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty array contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical array contents including 'null'
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, repeated contents
✔ should return [..., ['-', <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array has an extra value
✔ should return [['+', <added item>], ..., ['+', <added item>]] for two arrays containing objects of 3 or more properties when the second array has extra values (fixes issue #57)
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array has a new but nearly identical object added
✔ should return [..., ['~', <diff>], ...] for two arrays when an item has been modified
diff({full: true})
with simple scalar values
✔ should return the number for two identical numbers
✔ should return the string for two identical strings
✔ should return { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } object for two different numbers
with objects
✔ should return an empty object for two empty objects
✔ should return the object for two objects with identical contents
✔ should return the object for two object hierarchies with identical contents
✔ should return { <key>__deleted: <old value>, <remaining properties>} when the second object is missing a key
✔ should return { <key>__added: <new value>, <remaining properties> } when the first object is missing a key
✔ should return { <key>: { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } } for two objects with different scalar values for a key
✔ should return { <key>: <diff>, <equal properties> } with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key
✔ should return { <key>: <diff>, <equal properties> } with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key
with arrays of scalars
✔ should return an array showing no changes for any element for two arrays with identical contents
✔ should return [[' ', <unchanged item>], ['-', <removed item>], [' ', <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value
✔ should return [' ', <unchanged item>], ['+', <added item>], [' ', <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value
✔ should return [' ', <unchanged item>s], ['+', <added item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value at the end (edge case test)
with arrays of objects
✔ should return an array of unchanged elements for two arrays with identical contents
✔ should return an array with an unchanged element for two arrays with identical, empty object contents
✔ should return an array with an unchanged element for two arrays with identical, empty array contents
✔ should return an array of unchanged elements for two arrays with identical array contents including 'null'
✔ should return an array of unchanged elements for two arrays with identical, repeated contents
✔ should return [[' ', <unchanged item>], ['-', <removed item>], [' ', <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value
✔ should return [[' ', <unchanged item>], ['+', <added item>], [' ', <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array has an extra value
✔ should return [[' ', <unchanged item>], ['+', <added item>], [' ', <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array has a new but nearly identical object added
✔ should return [[' ', <unchanged item>], ['~', <diff>], [' ', <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when an item has been modified
diff({keysOnly: true})
with simple scalar values
✔ should return undefined for two identical numbers
✔ should return undefined for two identical strings
✔ should return undefined object for two different numbers
with objects
✔ should return undefined for two empty objects
✔ should return undefined for two objects with identical contents
✔ should return undefined for two object hierarchies with identical contents
✔ should return { <key>__deleted: <old value> } when the second object is missing a key
✔ should return { <key>__added: <new value> } when the first object is missing a key
✔ should return undefined for two objects with different scalar values for a key
✔ should return undefined with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key
✔ should return { <key>: <diff> } with a recursive diff when second object is missing a key and two objects with different values for a key
with arrays of scalars
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with when an item has been modified
✔ should return [..., ['-', <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value at the end (edge case test)
with arrays of objects
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty object contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty array contents
✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, repeated contents
✔ should return [..., ['-', <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value
✔ should return [..., ['+', <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array has an extra value
✔ should return [..., ['~', <diff>], ...] for two arrays when an item has been modified
diffString
✔ should produce the expected result for the example JSON files
✔ should produce the expected colored result for the example JSON files
✔ return an empty string when no diff found
90 passing (42ms)
© Andrey Tarantsov. Distributed under the MIT license.