JSON structural diff

Does exactly what you think it does:

Installation

npm install -g json-diff

Contribution policy

This project is maintained thanks to your contributions! Please send pull requests. I will merge any pull request that adds something useful, does not break existing things, has reasonable code quality and provides/updates tests where appropriate. Anyone who gets a significant pull request merged gets commit access to the repository.

Usage

Simple:

json-diff a .json b .json

Detailed:

% json-diff --help Usage: json-diff [-vCjfosk] first.json second.json Arguments: <first.json> Old file <second.json> New file General options: - v, --verbose Output progress info - C, --[no-]color Colored output - j, --raw-json Display raw JSON encoding of the diff - f, --full Include the equal sections of the document, not just the deltas - o, --output-keys KEYS Always print these [comma separated] keys, with their values, if they are in an object with a diff - s, --sort Sort primitive values in arrays before comparing - k, --keys-only Compare only the keys, ignore the differences in values - h, --help Display this usage information

In javascript (ES5):

var jsonDiff = require ( 'json-diff' ) console .log(jsonDiff.diffString({ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : 'baz' })); console .log(jsonDiff.diffString({ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : 'baz' }, { color : false })); console .log(jsonDiff.diff({ foo : 'bar' , b : 3 }, { foo : 'baz' , b : 3 })); console .log(jsonDiff.diff({ foo : 'bar' , b : 3 }, { foo : 'baz' , b : 3 }, { full : true }));

In javascript (ES6+):

import { diffString, diff } from 'json-diff' ; console .log(diffString({ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : 'baz' })); console .log(diff({ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : 'baz' }));

Features

colorized, diff-like output

fuzzy matching of modified array elements (when array elements are object hierarchies)

"keysOnly" option to compare only the json structure (keys), ignoring the values

"full" option to output the entire json tree, not just the deltas

"outputKeys" option to always output the given keys for an object that has differences

reasonable test coverage (far from 100%, though)

Output Language in Raw-json mode ("full" mode)

ARRAYS

Unless two arrays are equal, all array elements are transformed into 2-tuple arrays:

The first element is a one character string denoting the equality ('+', '-', '~', ' ')

The second element is the old (-), new (+), altered sub-object (~), or unchanged (' ') value json-diff.js --full --raw-json <( echo '[1,7,3]' ) <( echo '[1,2,3]' ) [ [ " " , 1 ], [ "-" , 7 ], [ "+" , 2 ], [ " " , 3 ] ] json-diff.js --full --raw-json <( echo '[1,["a","b"],4]' ) <( echo '[1,["a","c"],4]' ) [ [ " " , 1 ], [ "~" , [ [ " " , "a" ], [ "-" , "b" ], [ "+" , "c" ] ] ], [ " " , 4 ] ]

If two arrays are equal, they are left as is.

OBJECTS

Object property values:

If equal, they are left as is

Unequal scalar values are replaced by an object containing the old and new value: json-diff.js --full --raw-json <( echo '{"a":4}' ) <( echo '{"a":5}' ) { "a" : { "__old" : 4, "__new" : 5 } }

Unequal arrays and objects are replaced by their diff: json-diff.js --full --raw-json <( echo '{"a":[4,5]}' ) <( echo '{"a":[4,6]}' ) { "a" : [ [ " " , 4 ], [ "-" , 5 ], [ "+" , 6 ] ] }

Object property keys:

Object keys that are deleted or added between two objects are marked as such: json-diff.js --full --raw-json <( echo '{"a":[4,5]}' ) <( echo '{"b":[4,5]}' ) { "a__deleted" : [ 4, 5 ], "b__added" : [ 4, 5 ] } json-diff.js --full --raw-json <( echo '{"a":[4,5]}' ) <( echo '{"b":[4,6]}' ) { "a__deleted" : [ 4, 5 ], "b__added" : [ 4, 6 ] }

Non-full mode

In regular, delta-only (non-"full") mode, equal properties and values are omitted: json-diff.js --raw-json <( echo '{"a":4, "b":6}' ) <( echo '{"a":5,"b":6}' ) { "a" : { "__old" : 4, "__new" : 5 } }

Equal array elements are represented by a one-tuple containing only a space " ": json-diff.js --raw-json <( echo '[1,7,3]' ) <( echo '[1,2,3]' ) [ [ " " ], [ "-" , 7 ], [ "+" , 2 ], [ " " ] ]

Tests

Run:

npm test

Output:

json-diff@ 0.5 .3 test coffee -c test; mocha test/*.js colorizeToArray ✔ should return ' <value>' for a scalar value ✔ should return ' <value>' for 'null' value ✔ should return ' <value>' for 'false' value ✔ should return '-<old value>' , '+<new value>' for a scalar diff ✔ should return '-<old value>' , '+<new value>' for 'null' and 'false' diff ✔ should return '-<removed key>: <removed value>' for an object diff with a removed key ✔ should return '+<added key>: <added value>' for an object diff with an added key ✔ should return '+<added key>: <added value>' for an object diff with an added key with 'null' value ✔ should return '+<added key>: <added value>' for an object diff with an added key with 'false' value ✔ should return '+<added key>: <added stringified value>' for an object diff with an added key and a non-scalar value ✔ should return ' <modified key>: <colorized diff>' for an object diff with a modified key ✔ should return '+<inserted item>' for an array diff ✔ should return '-<deleted item>' for an array diff ✔ should handle an array diff with subobject diff colorize ✔ should return a string with ANSI escapes ✔ should return a string without ANSI escapes on { color: false } diff with simple scalar values ✔ should return undefined for two identical numbers ✔ should return undefined for two identical strings ✔ should return { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } object for two different numbers with objects ✔ should return undefined for two empty objects ✔ should return undefined for two objects with identical contents ✔ should return undefined for two object hierarchies with identical contents ✔ should return { <key>__deleted: <old value> } when the second object is missing a key ✔ should return { <key>__added: <new value> } when the first object is missing a key ✔ should return { <key>: { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } } for two objects with different scalar values for a key ✔ should return { <key>: <diff> } with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key with arrays of scalars ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents ✔ should return [..., [ '-' , <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value at the end (edge case test) with arrays of objects ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty object contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty array contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical array contents including 'null' ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, repeated contents ✔ should return [..., [ '-' , <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array has an extra value ✔ should return [[ '+' , <added item>], ..., [ '+' , <added item>]] for two arrays containing objects of 3 or more properties when the second array has extra values (fixes issue ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array has a new but nearly identical object added ✔ should return [..., [ '~' , <diff>], ...] for two arrays when an item has been modified diff({full: true}) with simple scalar values ✔ should return the number for two identical numbers ✔ should return the string for two identical strings ✔ should return { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } object for two different numbers with objects ✔ should return an empty object for two empty objects ✔ should return the object for two objects with identical contents ✔ should return the object for two object hierarchies with identical contents ✔ should return { <key>__deleted: <old value>, <remaining properties>} when the second object is missing a key ✔ should return { <key>__added: <new value>, <remaining properties> } when the first object is missing a key ✔ should return { <key>: { __old: <old value>, __new: <new value> } } for two objects with different scalar values for a key ✔ should return { <key>: <diff>, <equal properties> } with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key ✔ should return { <key>: <diff>, <equal properties> } with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key with arrays of scalars ✔ should return an array showing no changes for any element for two arrays with identical contents ✔ should return [[ ' ' , <unchanged item>], [ '-' , <removed item>], [ ' ' , <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value ✔ should return [ ' ' , <unchanged item>], [ '+' , <added item>], [ ' ' , <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value ✔ should return [ ' ' , <unchanged item>s], [ '+' , <added item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value at the end (edge case test) with arrays of objects ✔ should return an array of unchanged elements for two arrays with identical contents ✔ should return an array with an unchanged element for two arrays with identical, empty object contents ✔ should return an array with an unchanged element for two arrays with identical, empty array contents ✔ should return an array of unchanged elements for two arrays with identical array contents including 'null' ✔ should return an array of unchanged elements for two arrays with identical, repeated contents ✔ should return [[ ' ' , <unchanged item>], [ '-' , <removed item>], [ ' ' , <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value ✔ should return [[ ' ' , <unchanged item>], [ '+' , <added item>], [ ' ' , <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array has an extra value ✔ should return [[ ' ' , <unchanged item>], [ '+' , <added item>], [ ' ' , <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when the second array has a new but nearly identical object added ✔ should return [[ ' ' , <unchanged item>], [ '~' , <diff>], [ ' ' , <unchanged item>]] for two arrays when an item has been modified diff({keysOnly: true}) with simple scalar values ✔ should return undefined for two identical numbers ✔ should return undefined for two identical strings ✔ should return undefined object for two different numbers with objects ✔ should return undefined for two empty objects ✔ should return undefined for two objects with identical contents ✔ should return undefined for two object hierarchies with identical contents ✔ should return { <key>__deleted: <old value> } when the second object is missing a key ✔ should return { <key>__added: <new value> } when the first object is missing a key ✔ should return undefined for two objects with different scalar values for a key ✔ should return undefined with a recursive diff for two objects with different values for a key ✔ should return { <key>: <diff> } with a recursive diff when second object is missing a key and two objects with different values for a key with arrays of scalars ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with when an item has been modified ✔ should return [..., [ '-' , <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>]] for two arrays when the second one has an extra value at the end (edge case test) with arrays of objects ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty object contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, empty array contents ✔ should return undefined for two arrays with identical, repeated contents ✔ should return [..., [ '-' , <removed item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array is missing a value ✔ should return [..., [ '+' , <added item>], ...] for two arrays when the second array has an extra value ✔ should return [..., [ '~' , <diff>], ...] for two arrays when an item has been modified diffString ✔ should produce the expected result for the example JSON files ✔ should produce the expected colored result for the example JSON files ✔ return an empty string when no diff found 90 passing ( 42 ms)

Change Log

0.7.1 Add --output-keys option

0.7.0 Add --sort option

0.6.3 Fix ticket #68

0.6.2 Provide examples of setting mode from code.

0.6.1 Return exit code 0. Update cli-color to the latest version.

0.6.0 Convert project code to ES6

0.5.5 Fix bug in scalarize fuzzy compare logic

0.4.0 Add --keys-only feature

License

© Andrey Tarantsov. Distributed under the MIT license.