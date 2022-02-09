This package extends @iwsio/json-csv-core specifically targeting Node.JS to support streaming. It's all the same code as before, just moved around. You can read more about it on my blog.
const { toCsv } = require('@iwsio/json-csv-node')
const csv = await toCsv(data, options) // toCsv returns Promise
// optionally, you can use a callback
toCsv(data, options, function(err, csv) {...}))
When using the streaming API, you can pipe data to it in object mode.
const { toCsvStream } = require('@iwsio/json-csv-node')
const things = [
{name: 'thing1', age: 20},
{name: 'thing2', age: 30},
{name: 'thing3', age: 45}
]
Readable.from(things) // <readable source in object mode>
.pipe(toCsvStream(options)) // transforms to string and emits lines
.pipe(process.stdout) // anything Writable
})
I renamed this API mostly for cosmetics and to cleanup named exports for ES Modules. It made more sense to me to
import { toCSV } from 'json-csv' rather than importing the default and calling its prop. (I've been doing a lot of Typescript lately). But all the original versions are kept intact and tests are in place to assert they work.
const jsonCsv = require('@iwsio/json-csv-node')
jsonCsv.toCsv // buffered, returns promise, callback optional
jsonCsv.toCsvStream // stream, returns stream, callback optional
jsonCsv.buffered // alias to toCsv (buffered)
jsonCsv.stream // alias to toCsvStream (streamed)
jsonCsv.csv // alias to toCsvStream (streamed)
jsonCsv.csvBuffered // alias to toCsv (buffered)
{
// field definitions for CSV export
fields :
[
{
// required: field name for source value
name: 'string',
// optional: column label for CSV header
label: 'string',
// optional: transform value before exporting
transform: function(value) { return value; }
}
],
// Other default options:
fieldSeparator: ",",
ignoreHeader: false
}
Here, you can see we're using a deeper set of objects for our source data, and we're using dot notation in the field definitions like:
contact.name for the contact name.
const items = [
{
downloaded: false,
contact: {
company: 'Widgets, LLC',
name: 'John Doe',
email: 'john@widgets.somewhere',
},
registration: {
year: 2013,
level: 3,
},
},
{
downloaded: true,
contact: {
company: 'Sprockets, LLC',
name: 'Jane Doe',
email: 'jane@sprockets.somewhere',
},
registration: {
year: 2013,
level: 2,
},
},
]
const options = {
fields: [
{
name: 'contact.company', // uses dot notation
label: 'Company',
},
{
name: 'contact.name',
label: 'Name',
},
{
name: 'contact.email',
label: 'Email',
},
{
name: 'downloaded',
label: "Downloaded",
transform: (v) => v ? 'downloaded' : 'pending',
},
{
name: 'registration.year',
label: 'Year',
},
{
name: 'registration.level',
label: 'Level',
transform: (v) => {
switch (v) {
case 1: return 'Test 1'
case 2: return 'Test 2'
default: return 'Unknown'
}
},
},
],
}
(async () => {
let result = await toCsv(items, options)
console.log(result)
})()
Company,Name,Email,Downloaded,Year,Level
"Widgets, LLC",John Doe,john@widgets.somewhere,pending,2013,Unknown
"Sprockets, LLC",Jane Doe,jane@sprockets.somewhere,downloaded,2013,Test 2