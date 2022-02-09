openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

json-csv

by IWSLLC
4.0.5 (see all)

Simple CSV export module that can export a rich JSON array of objects to CSV.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@iwsio/json-csv-node

Tests CI

This package extends @iwsio/json-csv-core specifically targeting Node.JS to support streaming. It's all the same code as before, just moved around. You can read more about it on my blog.

Usage

Buffered (Converts to CSV with an in-memory data source)

const { toCsv } = require('@iwsio/json-csv-node')

const csv = await toCsv(data, options) // toCsv returns Promise

// optionally, you can use a callback
toCsv(data, options, function(err, csv) {...}))

Streaming (Converts a "row at a time" from a stream source)

When using the streaming API, you can pipe data to it in object mode.

const { toCsvStream } = require('@iwsio/json-csv-node')
const things = [
  {name: 'thing1', age: 20},
  {name: 'thing2', age: 30},
  {name: 'thing3', age: 45}
]
 
Readable.from(things) // <readable source in object mode>
  .pipe(toCsvStream(options)) // transforms to string and emits lines
  .pipe(process.stdout) // anything Writable
})

NOTE: All the aliases from previous versions remain intact.

I renamed this API mostly for cosmetics and to cleanup named exports for ES Modules. It made more sense to me to import { toCSV } from 'json-csv' rather than importing the default and calling its prop. (I've been doing a lot of Typescript lately). But all the original versions are kept intact and tests are in place to assert they work.

const jsonCsv = require('@iwsio/json-csv-node')
jsonCsv.toCsv // buffered, returns promise, callback optional
jsonCsv.toCsvStream // stream, returns stream, callback optional

jsonCsv.buffered // alias to toCsv (buffered)
jsonCsv.stream // alias to toCsvStream (streamed)

jsonCsv.csv // alias to toCsvStream (streamed)
jsonCsv.csvBuffered // alias to toCsv (buffered)

Options

{
  // field definitions for CSV export
  fields :
  [
    {
      // required: field name for source value
      name: 'string',

      // optional: column label for CSV header
      label: 'string',

      // optional: transform value before exporting
      transform: function(value) { return value; }
    }
  ],

  // Other default options:
  fieldSeparator: ",",
  ignoreHeader: false
}

Advanced Example

Here, you can see we're using a deeper set of objects for our source data, and we're using dot notation in the field definitions like: contact.name for the contact name. 

const items = [
  {
    downloaded: false,
    contact: {
      company: 'Widgets, LLC',
      name: 'John Doe',
      email: 'john@widgets.somewhere',
    },
    registration: {
      year: 2013,
      level: 3,
    },
  },
  {
    downloaded: true,
    contact: {
      company: 'Sprockets, LLC',
      name: 'Jane Doe',
      email: 'jane@sprockets.somewhere',
    },
    registration: {
      year: 2013,
      level: 2,
    },
  },
]
const options = {
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'contact.company', // uses dot notation
      label: 'Company',
    },
    {
      name: 'contact.name',
      label: 'Name',
    },
    {
      name: 'contact.email',
      label: 'Email',
    },
    {
      name: 'downloaded',
      label: "Downloaded",
      transform: (v) => v ? 'downloaded' : 'pending',
    },
    {
      name: 'registration.year',
      label: 'Year',
    },
    {
      name: 'registration.level',
      label: 'Level',
      transform: (v) => {
        switch (v) {
          case 1: return 'Test 1'
          case 2: return 'Test 2'
          default: return 'Unknown'
        }
      },
    },
  ],
}

(async () => {
  let result = await toCsv(items, options)
  console.log(result)
})()

Output

Company,Name,Email,Downloaded,Year,Level
"Widgets, LLC",John Doe,john@widgets.somewhere,pending,2013,Unknown
"Sprockets, LLC",Jane Doe,jane@sprockets.somewhere,downloaded,2013,Test 2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial