json-complete can turn almost any standard JavaScript data object or value into a JSON-compatible serialized form, and back again. It supports Dates, RegExp, Symbols, Sets, Maps, BigInts, Blobs, and most other built-in JavaScript types! It preserves internal referential integrity, handles circular references, handles arbitrarily deep nesting, and it cannot cause data collisions. json-complete has no dependencies and is about 3.7KB when min-zipped. json-complete is distributed with both ES Module and CommonJS support.
json-complete was designed to store, transmit, and reconstruct data created through an immutable data state architecture. Because json-complete maintains references after encoding, and because the immutable style uses structural sharing, the entire history of an application's business-logic state changes can be compactly encoded and decoded for application debugging purposes. Basically, you can reconstruct anything the user is seeing AND how they got there, effectively time-traveling through their actions.
npm i --save json-complete
jsonComplete.encode(value, [options={}]);
value - (any type) Some value to encode.
options - (Object) Optional. Option definitions:
options.compat - (truthy or falsy) Optional. Makes the encoder more forgiving of unknown or incompatible Types, at the cost of lost information. See Option: Compat Mode below.
options.encodeSymbolKeys - (truthy or falsy) Optional. Turns on the encoder's ability to encode Symbol keys on Types. See Option: Symbol Key Encoding below.
options.onFinish - (Function) Optional, except when using a Deferred Type. If specified, the encoder will call the provided function with the encoded String as an argument, rather than returning it from the
encode function. This option can be useful for creating a Promise-based wrapper. This option is required if the
value contains a Deferred Type, since Deferred Types cannot be synchronously encoded.
value. If
options.onFinish is specified, the return value is
undefined.
jsonComplete.decode(encodedString, [options={}]);
encodedString - (String) The encoded String form of a value created by calling
jsonComplete.encode().
options - (Object) Optional. Option definitions:
options.compat - (truthy or falsy) Optional. Makes the decoder more forgiving of malformed data, incompatible Types, and environmental limitations, at the cost of lost information. See Option: Compat Mode below.
var jsonComplete = require('json-complete');
// or `import jsonComplete from 'json-complete';` with appropriate build system
var big = BigInt(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER);
var input = {
a: 1,
b: big * big,
circular: void 0,
nan: NaN,
set: new Set([1, 2, 3]),
};
input.circular = input;
var encoded = jsonComplete.encode(input);
console.log(encoded);
// ["O0,2",["O","S0S1S2S3S4 N0I0O0$6U0"],["S",["a","b","circular","nan","set"]],["N","7<{:"],["I","whame456(%o@wj%!#mo)wg"],["U","N0N1N2"]]
console.log(jsonComplete.decode(encoded));
// Exact same structure and value as input
var jsonComplete = require('json-complete');
// or `import jsonComplete from 'json-complete';` with appropriate build system
var input = false;
var encoded = jsonComplete.encode(input);
console.log(encoded);
// ["$3,2"]
console.log(jsonComplete.decode(encoded));
// false
var jsonComplete = require('json-complete');
// or `import jsonComplete from 'json-complete';` with appropriate build system
var input = {
a: 1,
};
input[Symbol()] = 2;
var encodedWithSymbolKeys = jsonComplete.encode(input, {
encodeSymbolKeys: true,
});
console.log(encodedWithSymbolKeys);
// ["O0,2",["O","S0P0 N0N1"],["S",["a"]],["P",["s"]],["N","7<"]]
var decodeWithSymbolKeys = jsonComplete.decode(encodedWithSymbolKeys);
console.log(decodeWithSymbolKeys);
// {a: 1, Symbol(): 2}
var encoded = jsonComplete.encode(input);
console.log(encoded);
// ["O0,2",["O","S0 N0"],["S",["a"]],["N","4"]]
console.log(jsonComplete.decode(encoded));
// {a: 1}
var jsonComplete = require('json-complete');
// or `import jsonComplete from 'json-complete';` with appropriate build system
var badIdea = Math;
badIdea.a = false;
var encoded = jsonComplete.encode(badIdea, {
compat: true,
});
console.log(encoded);
// ["O0,2",["O","S0 $3"],["S",["a"]]]
// Because compat mode was used, the Math object is encoded as an empty object
console.log(jsonComplete.decode(encoded));
// { a: false }
var jsonComplete = require('json-complete');
// or `import jsonComplete from 'json-complete';` with appropriate build system
var input = [new Blob(['data'], { type: 'application/json' }), 1];
var encoded = jsonComplete.encode(input, {
onFinish: function(encoded) {
console.log(encoded);
// ["A0,2",["A","Y0N0"],["Y","UE0S0"],["N","7;)/#~4m"],["S",["application/json"]],["UE","N1N2N3N2"]]
console.log(jsonComplete.decode(encoded));
// [(BLOB: content is "data", type is "application/json"), 1]
},
});
var jsonComplete = require('json-complete');
// or `import jsonComplete from 'json-complete';` with appropriate build system
var input = [new Blob(['data'], { type: 'application/json' }), 1];
var encoded = jsonComplete.encode(input, {
compat: true,
});
console.log(encoded);
// ["A0,2",["A","Y0N0"],["Y","$0S0"],["N","4"],["S",["application/json"]]]
// [(BLOB: content is empty, type is "application/json"), 1]
|json
|json-complete
|Types
|❌
|✅
|undefined
|✅
|✅
|null
|✅
|✅
|Booleans
|❌
|✅
|Booleans: Object-Wrapped
|✅
|✅
|Numbers: Normal
|❌
|✅
|Number: NaN
|❌
|✅
|Number: -Infinity
|❌
|✅
|Number: Infinity
|❌
|✅
|Number: -0
|❌
|✅
|Numbers: Object-Wrapped
|❌
|✅
|Numbers: Object-Wrapped (NaN, +/-Infinity, -0)
|✅
|✅
|Strings
|❌
|✅
|Strings: Object-Wrapped
|❌
|✅
|Dates
|❌
|✅
|Dates: Invalid Dates
|❌
|✅
|Error (built-in Error objects)
|❌
|✅
|Regex
|❌
|✅
|Regex: Retained lastIndex
|❌
|✅
|Symbols
|❌
|✅
|Symbols: Retained Identifiers
|❌
|✅
|Symbols: Registered Symbols
|✅
|✅
|Objects
|❌
|✅
|Objects: Symbol Keys
|✅
|✅
|Arrays
|❌
|✅
|Arrays: String and Symbol Keys
|⚠
1
|✅
|Arrays: Sparse Arrays
|⚠
2
|✅
|Arguments Object
|❌
|✅
|ArrayBuffer
|❌
|✅
|SharedArrayBuffer
|❌
|✅
|Int8Array
|❌
|✅
|Uint8Array
|❌
|✅
|Uint8ClampedArray
|❌
|✅
|Int16Array
|❌
|✅
|Uint16Array
|❌
|✅
|Int32Array
|❌
|✅
|Uint32Array
|❌
|✅
|Float32Array
|❌
|✅
|Float64Array
|❌
|✅
|Set
|❌
|✅
|Map
|❌
|✅
3
|Blob
|❌
|✅
3
|File
|❌
|✅
|BigInt
|❌
|✅
|BigInt64Array
|❌
|✅
|BigUint64Array
1 - JSON will encode sparse Arrays by injecting null values into the unassigned indices.
2 - JSON will encode Arguments Objects as an Object where the indices are converted to String keys, and will not retain other non-integer keys.
3 - The asynchronous form of
encode is required if the value contains a Blob or File type.
With json-complete, any references that point to the same memory location will be encoded as the same Pointer string in the output. When decoding, these shared Pointer strings will allow shared references to be retained, relative to the entire decoded data.
Note that json-complete will not (and cannot) map decoded data to specific memory locations in an existing JavaScript environment due to the limitations of the language. As a result, just like JSON, encoding and then decoding the data results in an entirely new set of objects, lists, and references. The old references will not change.
Conversely, data parsed from a JSON string loses all information about the interal referential structure of the original data.
Because all references are maintained as Pointers, circular references are not a special case for json-complete.
JSON, on the other hand, will refuse to handle data containing a circular reference.
Other JSON-alternative libraries attempt to handle circular references by attaching special-case keys to objects and arrays that the decoder will then look for, such as including metadata attached to a key prepended with a dollar sign (
$). However, if the data to be encoded happens to contain the same key, there is a potential for data loss or the circular reference detection to fail.
Since json-complete transforms all data into a referential form of arrays and strings of a pre-specified form, the referential information is stored in the relationships of the various arrays encoding that value. No extra information is ever added to the object's data itself, so there is no chance for collisions.
Primitive Types (Strings, Numbers, BigInt) with the same value will be stored no more than once, duplicating the Pointer rather than duplicating the value data in multiple places.
Any time two or more references point to the same place in memory, the value at that location will only be encoded once, duplicating the Pointer rather than duplicating the value data in multiple places.
Symbols are an exception, since they are both a Primitive and Referential Type. Though an individual Symbol reference will not be stored more than once, other Symbols with the same signature will not be deduplicated.
In contrast, JSON will simply duplicate the data multiple times.
Number and BigInt type values are compressed automatically by approximately 33%.
JSON performs no compression, though it was designed explicitly without that intent.
json-complete does not primarily use recursion to do encoding or decoding. As a result, it can support arbitrarily deep nesting of objects, such as encoding an array containing an array containing an array... and so on, for 50,000 times or more.
The built in JSON implementation of
stringify function, however, appears to utilize recursion. It will throw with a
Maximum call stack size exceeded error if the depth of the encoded data grows too deep (nested arrays around 8,000 levels deep in Google Chrome).
json-complete allows the top-level encodable item to be any type, not just an Array or Object.
JSON also allows this, though it only supports this feature for the types JSON natively supports.
Symbols are unique in that they are a Primitive-like value type, but are addressed by reference by JavaScript. Additionally, they are the only other type of value allowed as an Object key besides String. As a result, it is possible to construct an Object that contains a key and a value that point to the same memory location, that of a single Symbol. json-complete will maintain referential integrity even in this situation.
var sym = Symbol();
var obj = {};
obj[sym] = sym;
// ...encode then decode
var decodedObjectKeySymbol = Object.getOwnPropertySymbols(decoded)[0];
console.log(decodedObjectKeySymbol === decoded[decodedObjectKeySymbol]); // true
JSON does not support Symbols.
There are some built-in Symbols (such as
Symbol.iterator) provided by type definitions or JavaScript itself that are never encoded, even if Symbol Key Encoding Option (below) is enabled. When decoding, the JS runtime will add these built-in Symbols during the type's construction.
If the
compat option is set to a truthy value, the library attempts to do its best to get the most information out of the encoding or decoding process without throwing errors. What can happen in compat mode?
onFinish option is provided, the encoder will output all the data it has minus the data from inside the Deferred Type. Any attached data on the object may still be saved, and the referential integrity will be retained.
name and
lastModified values simply attached as properties.
Compat Mode will NOT prevent throws related to significantly malformed encoded data when decoding.
One of the primary purposes of using Symbols as object keys is to provide a way to attach methods without worrying about them being iterated over or modified using standard data reflection techniques. As a result, they are often not intended to be serialized, especially if their value is a function, which cannot be encoded by JSON or json-complete anyway.
By default, json-complete will ignore Symbol keys. By setting the
encodeSymbolKeys option to a truthy value, the Symbol keys will be encoded.
On the other hand, Symbols stored in value positions, not key positions, will not be ignored regardless of the
encodeSymbolKeys setting.
Extensive comparisons between json-complete and over 30 other methods of creating serialized data have been compared. Please view the benchmarking results.
|Compression
|ES Module
|CommonJS
|Minified
|9409 bytes
|10581 bytes
|gzip
|3707 bytes
|3737 bytes
|zopfli
|3622 bytes
|3663 bytes
|brotli
|3353 bytes
|3388 bytes
There are currently over 730 tests, with some tests and branches only applying to some platforms. All code paths should be covered by at least one test.
Only Google Chrome is currently able to run all of the primary tests due to differences in Type support across various browser and Node platforms.
The library and all its supportable tests have been tested on:
In very unscientific testing, for a large, non-circular object generated here, the output length of both the JSON encoded string and the json-complete encoded string were compared. The json-complete string was actually 18% smaller than the JSON string. The reduction almost certainly has to do with string and number deduplication. Indeed, when compressing them, the gzipped json-complete output became 8% larger than the gzipped json output. Thus, roughly speaking, the absolute cost of storing referencial data in addition to the information content is about 8%.
For a much smaller object, with less duplication of data, the resulting comparion saw the json-complete encoded file being about 15% larger than the equivalent JSON string. When gzipped, the difference remained about the same.
In conclusion, the relative size of a json-complete string, with all it's additional data and support, is roughly equivalent to a JSON string with the same data. Some types of data will be more or less efficient, mileage will vary. However, expect to have an overhead of about 8% if gzipping json-complete data versus JSON data.
Several Types are intentionally not encodable or decodable. Even if a particular Type is not supported, attachments to such a Type instance can be encoded and decoded when
compat is enabled. However, the Type instance's value itself will be stored as an empty Object to maintain referential integrity.
Types may be skipped for one of several reasons:
For some specific examples:
eval function or the use of iframes. Both ways of decoding functions can be indirectly blocked by server security headers through no fault of the library user. On top of all that, encoded functions wouldn't be able to handle closure information either, so they would only be useful for pure or global-scope functions anyway. Lastly, this would constitute a massive security vulnerability.
In an extremely rare edge case, which should be avoided, built-in Symbols can be stored as values on other Objects, since the Symbol is a Reference Type like most other types. When encoding these values, the Symbol is converted to the String form, which removes the reference to the original built-in Symbol. When decoding them, the Symbol will be unique, but it won't be the same kind of Symbol.
The table below illustrates the primary feature support differences on various platforms. Below that, more detailed explainations of specific limitations, beyond simply not supporting a type, are explained.
|Chrome/Edge (85)
|Node (12.18.1)
|Firefox (80)
|Safari (14)
|Legacy Edge (17)
|IE11
|IE10
|IE9
|757/757
|701/701
|732/732
|699/699
|663/663
|540/540
|457/457
|294/294
|Tests Passed
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠
1
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Faster Reference Tracker
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|undefined
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|null
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Booleans
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Booleans: Object-Wrapped
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Numbers: Normal
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Number: NaN
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Number: -Infinity
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Number: Infinity
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Number: -0
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Numbers: Object-Wrapped
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Strings
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Strings: Object-Wrapped
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Dates
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Dates: Invalid Dates
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Error
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Regex
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Regex Sticky Flag
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Regex Unicode Flag
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Symbol
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Objects
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Arrays
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Arguments Object
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|ArrayBuffer
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|SharedArrayBuffer
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Int8Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Uint8Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Uint8ClampedArray
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Int16Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Uint16Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Int32Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Uint32Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Float32Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Float64Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Set
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Map
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|WeakSet Tests
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|WeakMap Tests
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Blob
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|⚠
2
|⚠
2
|⚠
2
|❌
|File
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|BigInt
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|BigInt64Array
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|BigUint64Array
1 - BigInt related bug in Safari 14 forces library to fallback to slower Reference Tracker for safety.
2 - Cannot construct a native File type. In compat mode, encoded File objects will be decoded as duck-typed Blobs.
Buffer instead. In the future, the ability to encode or decode between these types will be provided through extra utility functions.
Currently unable to test this. However, it should support the higher speed Reference Tracker.
lastModified and
name properties added as normal properties.
lastModified and
name properties added as normal properties.
lastModified and
name properties added as normal properties.
propertyIsEnumerable.
These features are no longer being considered.