A library for colorizing JSON strings
This package is a simple console syntax highlighter for JSON.
npm install --save json-colorizer
const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
console.log(colorize({ "foo": "bar" }));
If you pass a string to the colorize function, it will treat it as pre-serialized JSON. This can be used in order to colorize pretty-printed JSON:
const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
const json = JSON.stringify({"foo": "bar"}, null, 2);
console.log(colorize(json));
To pretty-print the resulting JSON, pass the
pretty: true option to the options object:
const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
const json = '{"foo": "bar"}';
console.log(colorize(json, { pretty: true }));
NOTE: Prior to version 2.x, the colors were specified by referencing
chalk color functions directly. This required requiring
chalk into the file. Starting with version 2.x, the colors are specified as a string which is the name (or property path) to the desired color function.
You can specify a color to use for coloring individual tokens by providing a
colors object in the options object. This should map token types to the names of color functions (see the chalk styles reference).
A color can also be specified as a hex value starting with the
# symbol.
const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
console.log(colorize({ "foo": "bar" }, {
colors: {
STRING_KEY: 'green',
STRING_LITERAL: 'magenta.bold',
NUMBER_LITERAL: '#FF0000'
}
}));
The tokens available are:
BRACE
BRACKET
COLON
COMMA
STRING_KEY
STRING_LITERAL
NUMBER_LITERAL
BOOLEAN_LITERAL
NULL_LITERAL