A library for colorizing JSON strings

This package is a simple console syntax highlighter for JSON.

Installation

npm install --save json-colorizer

Usage

const colorize = require ( 'json-colorizer' ); console .log(colorize({ "foo" : "bar" }));

If you pass a string to the colorize function, it will treat it as pre-serialized JSON. This can be used in order to colorize pretty-printed JSON:

const colorize = require ( 'json-colorizer' ); const json = JSON .stringify({ "foo" : "bar" }, null , 2 ); console .log(colorize(json));

Pretty-printing output

To pretty-print the resulting JSON, pass the pretty: true option to the options object:

const colorize = require ( 'json-colorizer' ); const json = '{"foo": "bar"}' ; console .log(colorize(json, { pretty : true }));

Specifying colors

NOTE: Prior to version 2.x, the colors were specified by referencing chalk color functions directly. This required requiring chalk into the file. Starting with version 2.x, the colors are specified as a string which is the name (or property path) to the desired color function.

You can specify a color to use for coloring individual tokens by providing a colors object in the options object. This should map token types to the names of color functions (see the chalk styles reference).

A color can also be specified as a hex value starting with the # symbol.

const colorize = require ( 'json-colorizer' ); console .log(colorize({ "foo" : "bar" }, { colors : { STRING_KEY : 'green' , STRING_LITERAL : 'magenta.bold' , NUMBER_LITERAL : '#FF0000' } }));

The tokens available are: