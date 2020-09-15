openbase logo
jc

json-colorizer

by Joe Attardi
2.2.2 (see all)

A library for colorizing JSON strings

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.2K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

json-colorizer

A library for colorizing JSON strings

This package is a simple console syntax highlighter for JSON.

Installation

npm install --save json-colorizer

Usage

const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
console.log(colorize({ "foo": "bar" }));

If you pass a string to the colorize function, it will treat it as pre-serialized JSON. This can be used in order to colorize pretty-printed JSON:

const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
const json = JSON.stringify({"foo": "bar"}, null, 2);
console.log(colorize(json));

Pretty-printing output

To pretty-print the resulting JSON, pass the pretty: true option to the options object:

const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
const json = '{"foo": "bar"}';
console.log(colorize(json, { pretty: true }));

Specifying colors

NOTE: Prior to version 2.x, the colors were specified by referencing chalk color functions directly. This required requiring chalk into the file. Starting with version 2.x, the colors are specified as a string which is the name (or property path) to the desired color function.

You can specify a color to use for coloring individual tokens by providing a colors object in the options object. This should map token types to the names of color functions (see the chalk styles reference).

A color can also be specified as a hex value starting with the # symbol.

const colorize = require('json-colorizer');
console.log(colorize({ "foo": "bar" }, {
  colors: {
    STRING_KEY: 'green',
    STRING_LITERAL: 'magenta.bold',
    NUMBER_LITERAL: '#FF0000'
  }
}));

The tokens available are:

  • BRACE
  • BRACKET
  • COLON
  • COMMA
  • STRING_KEY
  • STRING_LITERAL
  • NUMBER_LITERAL
  • BOOLEAN_LITERAL
  • NULL_LITERAL

