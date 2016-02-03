Normalizes the JavaScript JSON API against overwritten
Array.prototype.toJSON and IE8's unstandardized version of
Date.prototype.toJSON.
Advantages over JSON 3
Known issues
$ npm install --save json-bourne
JSON Bourne is intended for use in code that you'll execute on websites you don't control. Such websites can break the native
JSON.stringify implementation by changing
Array.prototype.toJSON, specifically if they use prototype.js version 1.6 or under. JSON Bourne also normalizes
Date.prototype.toJSON, correcting the unstandard implementation for IE8. Any changes to prototypes are restored immediately after stringifying.
JSON Bourne is a drop in replacement for JSON, replicating the standard
parse and
stringify methods exactly.
var JSON = require('json-bourne')
console.log(JSON.parse('{"bourne": "legacy"}'))
// Logs { bourne: "legacy" }
console.log(JSON.stringify({"bourne": "ultimatum"}))
// Logs { "bourne": "ultimatum" }
Tested on IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Safari.
This project was created by the Engineering team at Qubit. As we use open source libraries, we make our projects public where possible.
We’re currently looking to grow our team, so if you’re a JavaScript engineer and keen on ES2016 React+Redux applications and Node micro services, why not get in touch? Work with like minded engineers in an environment that has fantastic perks, including an annual ski trip, yoga, a competitive foosball league, and copious amounts of yogurt.
Find more details on our Engineering site. Don’t have an up to date CV? Just link us your Github profile! Better yet, send us a pull request that improves this project.