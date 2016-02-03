Normalizes the JavaScript JSON API against overwritten Array.prototype.toJSON and IE8's unstandardized version of Date.prototype.toJSON .

Advantages over JSON 3

Much smaller, only a few lines rather than 4KB

Uses native stringify and parse methods

Runs much quicker on older browsers

Known issues

Does not protect against all monkeypatching

Can be slower at stringifying on newer browsers (see Benchmarks)

Not compatible with IE7 or below

Installation

$ npm install --save json-bourne

Motivation

JSON Bourne is intended for use in code that you'll execute on websites you don't control. Such websites can break the native JSON.stringify implementation by changing Array.prototype.toJSON , specifically if they use prototype.js version 1.6 or under. JSON Bourne also normalizes Date.prototype.toJSON , correcting the unstandard implementation for IE8. Any changes to prototypes are restored immediately after stringifying.

Usage

JSON Bourne is a drop in replacement for JSON, replicating the standard parse and stringify methods exactly.

var JSON = require ( 'json-bourne' ) console .log( JSON .parse( '{"bourne": "legacy"}' )) console .log( JSON .stringify({ "bourne" : "ultimatum" }))

Compatibility

Tested on IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Safari.

Benchmarks

