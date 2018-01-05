Node.js JSON replacement which handles 64-bit integers and arbitrary-precision decimals. It is a modified version of Douglas Crockford's JSON library. Although it can handle 64-bit integers and arbitrary-precision decimals, it is slower than the built-in JSON functions.

Install

$ npm install json -bignum

Usage

var bignumJSON = require ( 'json-bignum' ); var obj = bignumJSON.parse( '{ "decimal": -9223372036854775807.4237482374983253298159 }' );

var bignumJSON = require ( 'json-bignum' ); var obj = { bigint : new bignumJSON.BigNumber( '92233720368547758074237482374983253298159' ), decimal : new bignumJSON.BigNumber( '-9223372036854775807.4237482374983253298159' ), }; console .log(bignumJSON.stringify(obj));

BigNumber

The BigNumber class simply stores the number as a string. It does not support arithmetic, but if you need that here are some excellent libraries.

BigDecimal.js: a literal port of Java's BigInteger and BigDecimal classes.

and classes. bigint: Big integer arithmetic using GMP.

bignum: Big integer arithmetic using OpenSSL.

var bignumJSON = require ( 'json-bignum' ); var bigdecimal = require ( 'bigdecimal' ); var jsonStr = '{"normal":-922337203.234,"big":-9223372036854775807.4237482374983253298159}' ; var jsonObj = bignumJSON.parse(jsonStr); var a = new bigdecimal.BigDecimal(jsonObj.normal.toString()); var b = new bigdecimal.BigDecimal(jsonObj.big.toString()); var sum = a.add(b); jsonObj.sum = new bignumJSON.BigNumber(sum.toString()); console .log(bignumJSON.stringify(jsonObj));

Caveats

It is not recommended to mix calls to JSON and bignumJSON . For example, JSON.stringify() does not know how to parse BigNumber .

Benchmark

Below shows the result of the benchmark on my machine.