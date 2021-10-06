This tool allows you to translate a locale folder containing multiple JSON files into multiple languages using Google Translate, DeepL (free/pro), Azure Translator, or manually. You can either use the translation keys (natural translation) or their values (key-based translation) as a source for translations.

If some of the strings have already been translated, they won't be translated again. This improves performance and ensures that you won't accidentally lose existing translations.

Interpolations (ICU: {name} , i18next: {{name}} , sprintf: %s ) are replaced by placeholders (e.g. <0 /> ) before being passed to the translation service, so their structure doesn't get mangled by the translation.

Installation

yarn add json-autotranslate or npm i -S json-autotranslate

Running json-autotranslate

yarn json-autotranslate or npx json-autotranslate

Usage Examples

Translate natural language source files located in the locales directory using Google Translate and delete existing keys in translated JSON files that are no longer used.

yarn json-autotranslate -i locales -d -c service-account.json

Manually translate key-based source files located in the locales directory.

yarn json-autotranslate -i locales -s manual

Directory Structure

You can specify your locales / i18n directory structure using the --directory-structure option.

Default

locales ├── de ├── en │ ├── login .json │ └── register.json ├── fr └── it

If you don't specify another source language, this tool will translate all files located in the en into all other languages that exist as directories. A single language directory (e.g. en ) should only contain JSON files. Sub-directories and other files will be ignored.

i18n ├── de .json ├── en .json ├── fr .json └── it .json

If you don't specify another source language, this tool will translate en.json into all other languages that exist as files. The i18n directory should only contain JSON files. Sub-directories and other files will be ignored.

File Structure

There are two ways that json-autotranslate can interpret files:

Natural Language ( natural )

) Key-Based ( key-based )

If you don't specify a file structure type, json-autotranslate will automatically determine the type on a per-file basis. In most cases, this is sufficient.

Natural Language

This is the default way that this tool will interpret your source files. The keys will be used as the basis of translations. If one or more of the values in your source files don't match their respective key, you'll see a warning as this could indicate an inconsistency in your translations. You can fix those inconsistencies by passing the --fix-inconsistencies flag.

{ "Your username doesn't exist." : "Your username doesn't exist." , "{email} is not a valid email address." : "{email} is not a valid email address." }

If you pass use the keybased option ( --type keybased ), this tool will use the source file's values as the basis of translations. Keys can be nested, the structure will be transferred over to the translated files as well.

{ "ERRORS" : { "USERNAME" : "Your username doesn't exist." , "EMAIL" : "{email} is not a valid email address." }, "LOGIN" : "Login" , "FORGOT_PASSWORD" : "Forgot password?" }

Available Services

As of this release, json-autotranslate offers five services:

google-translate (default, uses Google Translate to translate strings)

(default, uses Google Translate to translate strings) deepl (uses DeepL Pro to translate strings)

(uses DeepL Pro to translate strings) deepl-free (uses DeepL Free to translate strings)

(uses DeepL Free to translate strings) azure (uses Azure's Translator Text to translate strings)

(uses Azure's Translator Text to translate strings) manual (allows you to translate strings manually by entering them into the CLI)

(allows you to translate strings manually by entering them into the CLI) dry-run (outputs a list of strings that will be translated without touching any files)

You can select a service using the -s or --service option. If you specify the --list-services flag, json-autotranslate will output a list of all available services.

Google Translate

To use this tool with Google Translate, you need to obtain valid credentials from Google. Follow these steps to get them:

You can specify the location of your downloaded JSON key file using the -c or --config option.

DeepL

To use this tool with DeepL, you need to obtain an API key from their website. If you don't have a Developer account yet, you can create one here.

DeepL Pro charges a fixed monthly price plus a variable fee for every 500 translated characters.

DeepL Free is limited to 500,000 characters translated per month.

After you have completed your sign-up, you can pass the API key to json-autotranslate using the -c or --config option.

You can also provide a formality by adding it to the config string after the API key, separated by a comma: --config apiKey,formality . This feature currently only works for target languages "DE" (German), "FR" (French), "IT" (Italian), "ES" (Spanish), "NL" (Dutch), "PL" (Polish), "PT-PT", "PT-BR" (Portuguese) and "RU" (Russian).Possible options are:

"default" (default) "more" - for a more formal language "less" - for a more informal language

Reference

Azure Translator Text

To use this tool with Azure's Translator Text, you need to obtain an API key from their website. Sign Up for an Azure account if you don't have one already and create a new translator instance. You'll get an API key soon after that which you can pass to json-autotranslate using the -c or --config flag.

You can also provide a region by adding it to the config string after the API key, separated by a comma: --config apiKey,region . As of this version, the following regions are available:

australiaeast, brazilsouth, canadacentral, centralindia, centralus, centraluseuap, eastasia, eastus, eastus2, francecentral, japaneast, japanwest, koreacentral, northcentralus, northeurope, southcentralus, southeastasia, uksouth, westcentralus, westeurope, westus, westus2, and southafricanorth

Reference

As of now, the first 2M characters of translation per month are free. After that you'll have to pay \$10 per 1M characters that you translate.

Manual

This service doesn't require any configuration. You will be prompted to translate the source strings manually in the console.

Available Matchers

Matchers are used to replace interpolations with placeholders before they are sent to the translation service. This ensures that interpolations don't get scrambled in the process. As of this release, json-autotranslate offers four matchers for different styles of interpolation:

icu (default, matches ICU MessageFormat interpolations)

(default, matches ICU MessageFormat interpolations) i18next (matches i18next interpolations)

(matches i18next interpolations) sprintf (matches sprintf-style interpolations like %s )

(matches sprintf-style interpolations like ) none (doesn't match any interpolations)

You can select a matchers using the -m or --matcher option. If you specify the --list-matchers flag, json-autotranslate will output a list of all available matchers.

Available Options

Options : -i, --input <inputDir> the directory containing language directories (default: "." ) -l, --source-language <sourceLang> specify the source language (default: "en" ) -t, -- type <key-based|natural|auto> specify the file structure type (default: "auto" ) -s, --service <service> selects the service to be used for translation (default: "google-translate" ) -- list -services outputs a list of available services -m, --matcher <matcher> selects the matcher to be used for interpolations (default: "icu" ) -- list -matchers outputs a list of available matchers -c, --config < value > supply a config parameter (e.g. path to key file) to the translation service -f, --fix-inconsistencies automatically fixes inconsistent key- value pairs by setting the value to the key -d, --delete-unused-strings deletes strings in translation files that don't exist in the template -h, --help output usage information --directory-structure <default|ngx-translate> the locale directory structure (default: "default" ) --decode-escapes decodes escaped HTML entities like &# 39 ; into normal UTF - 8 characters

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to this project, please feel free to open a pull request.