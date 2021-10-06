This tool allows you to translate a locale folder containing multiple JSON files into multiple languages using Google Translate, DeepL (free/pro), Azure Translator, or manually. You can either use the translation keys (natural translation) or their values (key-based translation) as a source for translations.
If some of the strings have already been translated, they won't be translated again. This improves performance and ensures that you won't accidentally lose existing translations.
Interpolations (ICU:
{name}, i18next:
{{name}}, sprintf:
%s) are replaced
by placeholders (e.g.
<0 />) before being passed to the translation service,
so their structure doesn't get mangled by the translation.
$ yarn add json-autotranslate
# or
$ npm i -S json-autotranslate
$ yarn json-autotranslate
# or
$ npx json-autotranslate
Translate natural language source files located in the
locales directory using
Google Translate and delete existing keys in translated JSON files that are no
longer used.
$ yarn json-autotranslate -i locales -d -c service-account.json
Manually translate key-based source files located in the
locales directory.
$ yarn json-autotranslate -i locales -s manual
You can specify your
locales/
i18n directory structure using the
--directory-structure option.
locales
├── de
├── en
│ ├── login.json
│ └── register.json
├── fr
└── it
If you don't specify another source language, this tool will translate all files
located in the
en into all other languages that exist as directories. A single
language directory (e.g.
en) should only contain JSON files. Sub-directories
and other files will be ignored.
i18n
├── de.json
├── en.json
├── fr.json
└── it.json
If you don't specify another source language, this tool will translate
en.json
into all other languages that exist as files. The
i18n directory should only
contain JSON files. Sub-directories and other files will be ignored.
There are two ways that json-autotranslate can interpret files:
natural)
key-based)
If you don't specify a file structure type, json-autotranslate will automatically determine the type on a per-file basis. In most cases, this is sufficient.
This is the default way that this tool will interpret your source files. The
keys will be used as the basis of translations. If one or more of the values in
your source files don't match their respective key, you'll see a warning as this
could indicate an inconsistency in your translations. You can fix those
inconsistencies by passing the
--fix-inconsistencies flag.
{
"Your username doesn't exist.": "Your username doesn't exist.",
"{email} is not a valid email address.": "{email} is not a valid email address."
}
If you pass use the
keybased option (
--type keybased), this tool will use
the source file's values as the basis of translations. Keys can be nested, the
structure will be transferred over to the translated files as well.
{
"ERRORS": {
"USERNAME": "Your username doesn't exist.",
"EMAIL": "{email} is not a valid email address."
},
"LOGIN": "Login",
"FORGOT_PASSWORD": "Forgot password?"
}
As of this release, json-autotranslate offers five services:
You can select a service using the
-s or
--service option. If you specify
the
--list-services flag, json-autotranslate will output a list of all
available services.
To use this tool with Google Translate, you need to obtain valid credentials from Google. Follow these steps to get them:
You can specify the location of your downloaded JSON key file using the
-c or
--config option.
To use this tool with DeepL, you need to obtain an API key from their website. If you don't have a Developer account yet, you can create one here.
DeepL Pro charges a fixed monthly price plus a variable fee for every 500 translated characters.
DeepL Free is limited to 500,000 characters translated per month.
After you have completed your sign-up, you can pass the API key to
json-autotranslate using the
-c or
--config option.
You can also provide a formality by adding it to the config string after the API
key, separated by a comma:
--config apiKey,formality. This feature currently
only works for target languages "DE" (German), "FR" (French), "IT" (Italian),
"ES" (Spanish), "NL" (Dutch), "PL" (Polish), "PT-PT", "PT-BR" (Portuguese) and
"RU" (Russian).Possible options are:
"default" (default) "more" - for a more formal language "less" - for a more informal language
To use this tool with Azure's Translator Text, you need to obtain an API key
from their website. Sign Up for an
Azure account if you don't have one already and
create a new translator instance.
You'll get an API key soon after that which you can pass to json-autotranslate
using the
-c or
--config flag.
You can also provide a region by adding it to the config string after the API
key, separated by a comma:
--config apiKey,region. As of this version, the
following regions are available:
australiaeast, brazilsouth, canadacentral, centralindia, centralus, centraluseuap, eastasia, eastus, eastus2, francecentral, japaneast, japanwest, koreacentral, northcentralus, northeurope, southcentralus, southeastasia, uksouth, westcentralus, westeurope, westus, westus2, and southafricanorth
As of now, the first 2M characters of translation per month are free. After that you'll have to pay \$10 per 1M characters that you translate.
This service doesn't require any configuration. You will be prompted to translate the source strings manually in the console.
Matchers are used to replace interpolations with placeholders before they are sent to the translation service. This ensures that interpolations don't get scrambled in the process. As of this release, json-autotranslate offers four matchers for different styles of interpolation:
%s)
You can select a matchers using the
-m or
--matcher option. If you specify
the
--list-matchers flag, json-autotranslate will output a list of all
available matchers.
Options:
-i, --input <inputDir> the directory containing language directories (default: ".")
-l, --source-language <sourceLang> specify the source language (default: "en")
-t, --type <key-based|natural|auto> specify the file structure type (default: "auto")
-s, --service <service> selects the service to be used for translation (default: "google-translate")
--list-services outputs a list of available services
-m, --matcher <matcher> selects the matcher to be used for interpolations (default: "icu")
--list-matchers outputs a list of available matchers
-c, --config <value> supply a config parameter (e.g. path to key file) to the translation service
-f, --fix-inconsistencies automatically fixes inconsistent key-value pairs by setting the value to the key
-d, --delete-unused-strings deletes strings in translation files that don't exist in the template
-h, --help output usage information
--directory-structure <default|ngx-translate> the locale directory structure (default: "default")
--decode-escapes decodes escaped HTML entities like ' into normal UTF-8 characters
If you'd like to contribute to this project, please feel free to open a pull request.