This is a tool that helps to build an excel from a json and it depends only on xlsx library

You can see a live example of it working on any of this sites (there are many just in case):

Usage

let xlsx = require ( 'json-as-xlsx' ) let data = [ { sheet : 'Adults' , columns : [ { label : 'User' , value : 'user' }, { label : 'Age' , value : row => (row.age + ' years' ) }, { label : 'Phone' , value : row => (row.more ? row.more.phone || '' : '' ) }, ], content : [ { user : 'Andrea' , age : 20 , more : { phone : '11111111' } }, { user : 'Luis' , age : 21 , more : { phone : '12345678' } } ] }, { sheet : 'Children' , columns : [ { label : 'User' , value : 'user' }, { label : 'Age' , value : row => (row.age + ' years' ) }, { label : 'Phone' , value : 'user.more.phone' }, ], content : [ { user : 'Manuel' , age : 16 , more : { phone : '99999999' } }, { user : 'Ana' , age : 17 , more : { phone : '87654321' } } ] } ] let settings = { fileName : 'MySpreadsheet' , extraLength : 3 , writeOptions : {} } xlsx(data, settings)

If you want to trigger something after the file is downloaded, you can use the callback parameter:

let callback = function ( sheet ) { console .log( 'Download complete:' , sheet) } xlsx(data, settings, callback)

Examples