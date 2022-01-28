openbase logo
jax

json-as-xlsx

by Luis Marroquin
2.3.0 (see all)

Create excel from json npm package

Documentation
5.8K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

json-as-xlsx

This is a tool that helps to build an excel from a json and it depends only on xlsx library

You can see a live example of it working on any of this sites (there are many just in case):

Usage

let xlsx = require('json-as-xlsx')

let data = [
  {
    sheet: 'Adults',
    columns: [
      { label: 'User', value: 'user' }, // Top level data
      { label: 'Age', value: row => (row.age + ' years') }, // Run functions
      { label: 'Phone', value: row => (row.more ? row.more.phone || '' : '') }, // Deep props
    ],
    content: [
      { user: 'Andrea', age: 20, more: { phone: '11111111' } },
      { user: 'Luis', age: 21, more: { phone: '12345678' } }
    ]
  }, {
    sheet: 'Children',
    columns: [
      { label: 'User', value: 'user' }, // Top level data
      { label: 'Age', value: row => (row.age + ' years') }, // Run functions
      { label: 'Phone', value: 'user.more.phone' }, // Deep props
    ],
    content: [
      { user: 'Manuel', age: 16, more: { phone: '99999999' } },
      { user: 'Ana', age: 17, more: { phone: '87654321' } }
    ]
  }
]

let settings = {
  fileName: 'MySpreadsheet', // Name of the resulting spreadsheet
  extraLength: 3, // A bigger number means that columns will be wider
  writeOptions: {} // Style options from https://github.com/SheetJS/sheetjs#writing-options
}

xlsx(data, settings) // Will download the excel file

If you want to trigger something after the file is downloaded, you can use the callback parameter:

let callback = function(sheet) {
  console.log('Download complete:', sheet)
}

xlsx(data, settings, callback) // Will download the excel file

Examples

This are files used for development, please change imports from ../../src/index.js to json-as-xlsx

