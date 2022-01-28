This is a tool that helps to build an excel from a json and it depends only on
xlsx library
You can see a live example of it working on any of this sites (there are many just in case):
let xlsx = require('json-as-xlsx')
let data = [
{
sheet: 'Adults',
columns: [
{ label: 'User', value: 'user' }, // Top level data
{ label: 'Age', value: row => (row.age + ' years') }, // Run functions
{ label: 'Phone', value: row => (row.more ? row.more.phone || '' : '') }, // Deep props
],
content: [
{ user: 'Andrea', age: 20, more: { phone: '11111111' } },
{ user: 'Luis', age: 21, more: { phone: '12345678' } }
]
}, {
sheet: 'Children',
columns: [
{ label: 'User', value: 'user' }, // Top level data
{ label: 'Age', value: row => (row.age + ' years') }, // Run functions
{ label: 'Phone', value: 'user.more.phone' }, // Deep props
],
content: [
{ user: 'Manuel', age: 16, more: { phone: '99999999' } },
{ user: 'Ana', age: 17, more: { phone: '87654321' } }
]
}
]
let settings = {
fileName: 'MySpreadsheet', // Name of the resulting spreadsheet
extraLength: 3, // A bigger number means that columns will be wider
writeOptions: {} // Style options from https://github.com/SheetJS/sheetjs#writing-options
}
xlsx(data, settings) // Will download the excel file
If you want to trigger something after the file is downloaded, you can use the
callback parameter:
let callback = function(sheet) {
console.log('Download complete:', sheet)
}
xlsx(data, settings, callback) // Will download the excel file
This are files used for development, please change imports from
../../src/index.js to
json-as-xlsx