json-array-stream

by stream-utils
0.1.2 (see all)

Streaming JSON.stringify()

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM version Build status Test coverage Dependency Status License Downloads

Similar to JSONStream.stringify() except it is, by default, a binary stream, and it is a streams2 implementation.

Example

The main use case for this is to stream a database query to a web client. This is meant to be used only with arrays, not objects.

var Stringify = require('streaming-json-stringify')

app.get('/things', function (req, res, next) {
  res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/json; charset=utf-8')

  db.things.find()
  .stream()
  .pipe(Stringify())
  .pipe(res)
})

will yield something like

[
{"_id":"123412341234123412341234"}
,
{"_id":"123412341234123412341234"}
]

Separators

  • The stream always starts with '[\n'.
  • Documents are separated by '\n,\n'.
  • The stream is terminated with '\n]\n'.

Stringifier

By default, json-stringify-safe is used to convert objects into strings. This can be configured with options.stringifier.

API

Stringify([options])

Returns a Transform stream. The options are passed to the Transform constructor.

JSON.stringify options

You can override these:

var stringify = Stringify()
stringify.replacer = function () {}
stringify.space = 2
stringify.opener = '['
stringify.seperator = ','
stringify.closer = ']'
stringify.stringifier = JSON.stringify

