A Node.js/browser framework agnostic library for serializing your data to JSON API compliant responses (a specification for building APIs in JSON).
npm install --save json-api-serializer
var JSONAPISerializer = require("json-api-serializer");
var Serializer = new JSONAPISerializer();
Serializer.register(type, options);
Serialization options:
beforeSerialize(data) => newData to transform data before serialization.
Deserialization options:
afterDeserialize(data) => newData to transform data after deserialization.
Global options:
To avoid repeating the same options for each type, it's possible to add global options on
JSONAPISerializer instance:
When using convertCase, a LRU cache is utilized for optimization. The default size of the cache is 5000 per conversion type. The size of the cache can be set with the
convertCaseCacheSize option. Passing in 0 will result in a LRU cache of infinite size.
var JSONAPISerializer = require("json-api-serializer");
var Serializer = new JSONAPISerializer({
convertCase: "kebab-case",
unconvertCase: "camelCase",
convertCaseCacheSize: 0
});
input data (can be an object or an array of objects)
// Data
var data = [
{
id: "1",
title: "JSON API paints my bikeshed!",
body: "The shortest article. Ever.",
created: "2015-05-22T14:56:29.000Z",
updated: "2015-05-22T14:56:28.000Z",
author: {
id: "1",
firstName: "Kaley",
lastName: "Maggio",
email: "Kaley-Maggio@example.com",
age: "80",
gender: "male"
},
tags: ["1", "2"],
photos: [
"ed70cf44-9a34-4878-84e6-0c0e4a450cfe",
"24ba3666-a593-498c-9f5d-55a4ee08c72e",
"f386492d-df61-4573-b4e3-54f6f5d08acf"
],
comments: [
{
_id: "1",
body: "First !",
created: "2015-08-14T18:42:16.475Z"
},
{
_id: "2",
body: "I Like !",
created: "2015-09-14T18:42:12.475Z"
},
{
_id: "3",
body: "Awesome",
created: "2015-09-15T18:42:12.475Z"
}
]
}
];
Register your resources types :
var JSONAPISerializer = require("json-api-serializer");
var Serializer = new JSONAPISerializer();
// Register 'article' type
Serializer.register("article", {
id: "id", // The attributes to use as the reference. Default = 'id'.
blacklist: ["updated"], // An array of blacklisted attributes. Default = []
links: {
// An object or a function that describes links.
self: function(data) {
// Can be a function or a string value ex: { self: '/articles/1'}
return "/articles/" + data.id;
}
},
relationships: {
// An object defining some relationships.
author: {
type: "people", // The type of the resource
links: function(data) {
// An object or a function that describes Relationships links
return {
self: "/articles/" + data.id + "/relationships/author",
related: "/articles/" + data.id + "/author"
};
}
},
tags: {
type: "tag"
},
photos: {
type: "photo"
},
comments: {
type: "comment",
schema: "only-body" // A custom schema
}
},
topLevelMeta: function(data, extraData) {
// An object or a function that describes top level meta.
return {
count: extraData.count,
total: data.length
};
},
topLevelLinks: {
// An object or a function that describes top level links.
self: "/articles" // Can be a function (with extra data argument) or a string value
}
});
// Register 'people' type
Serializer.register("people", {
id: "id",
links: {
self: function(data) {
return "/peoples/" + data.id;
}
}
});
// Register 'tag' type
Serializer.register("tag", {
id: "id"
});
// Register 'photo' type
Serializer.register("photo", {
id: "id"
});
// Register 'comment' type with a custom schema
Serializer.register("comment", "only-body", {
id: "_id"
});
Serialize it with the corresponding resource type, data and optional extra data :
// Synchronously (blocking)
const result = Serializer.serialize('article', data, {count: 2});
// Asynchronously (non-blocking)
Serializer.serializeAsync('article', data, {count: 2})
.then((result) => {
...
});
The output data will be :
{
"jsonapi": {
"version": "1.0"
},
"meta": {
"count": 2,
"total": 1
},
"links": {
"self": "/articles"
},
"data": [{
"type": "article",
"id": "1",
"attributes": {
"title": "JSON API paints my bikeshed!",
"body": "The shortest article. Ever.",
"created": "2015-05-22T14:56:29.000Z"
},
"relationships": {
"author": {
"data": {
"type": "people",
"id": "1"
},
"links": {
"self": "/articles/1/relationships/author",
"related": "/articles/1/author"
}
},
"tags": {
"data": [{
"type": "tag",
"id": "1"
}, {
"type": "tag",
"id": "2"
}]
},
"photos": {
"data": [{
"type": "photo",
"id": "ed70cf44-9a34-4878-84e6-0c0e4a450cfe"
}, {
"type": "photo",
"id": "24ba3666-a593-498c-9f5d-55a4ee08c72e"
}, {
"type": "photo",
"id": "f386492d-df61-4573-b4e3-54f6f5d08acf"
}]
},
"comments": {
"data": [{
"type": "comment",
"id": "1"
}, {
"type": "comment",
"id": "2"
}, {
"type": "comment",
"id": "3"
}]
}
},
"links": {
"self": "/articles/1"
}
}],
"included": [{
"type": "people",
"id": "1",
"attributes": {
"firstName": "Kaley",
"lastName": "Maggio",
"email": "Kaley-Maggio@example.com",
"age": "80",
"gender": "male"
},
"links": {
"self": "/peoples/1"
}
}, {
"type": "comment",
"id": "1",
"attributes": {
"body": "First !"
}
}, {
"type": "comment",
"id": "2",
"attributes": {
"body": "I Like !"
}
}, {
"type": "comment",
"id": "3",
"attributes": {
"body": "Awesome"
}
}]
}
There is an available argument
excludeData that will exclude the
data
property from the serialized object. This can be used in cases where you may
want to only include the
topLevelMeta in your response, such as a
DELETE
response with only a
meta property, or other cases defined in the
JSON:API spec.
// Synchronously (blocking)
const result = Serializer.serialize('article', data, 'default', {count: 2}, true);
// Asynchronously (non-blocking)
Serializer.serializeAsync('article', data, 'default', {count: 2}, true)
.then((result) => {
...
});
On each individual call to
serialize or
serializeAsync, there is an parameter to override the options of any registered type. For example on a call to serialize, if a whitelist was not defined on the registered schema options, a whitelist (or any other options) for that type can be provided. This parameter is an object, where the key are the registered type names, and the values are the objects to override the registered schema.
In the following example, only the attribute
name will be serialized on the article, and if there is a relationship for
person, it will be serialized with
camelCase even if the registered schema has a different value.
const result = Serializer.serialize('article', data, 'default', {count: 2}, true), {
article: {
whitelist: ['name']
},
person: {
convertCase: 'camelCase'
}
};
Some others examples are available in tests folders
input data (can be an simple object or an array of objects)
var data = {
data: {
type: 'article',
id: '1',
attributes: {
title: 'JSON API paints my bikeshed!',
body: 'The shortest article. Ever.',
created: '2015-05-22T14:56:29.000Z'
},
relationships: {
author: {
data: {
type: 'people',
id: '1'
}
},
comments: {
data: [{
type: 'comment',
id: '1'
}, {
type: 'comment',
id: '2'
}]
}
}
}
};
// Synchronously (blocking)
Serializer.deserialize('article', data);
// Asynchronously (non-blocking)
Serializer.deserializeAsync('article', data)
.then((result) => {
// ...
});
{
"id": "1",
"title": "JSON API paints my bikeshed!",
"body": "The shortest article. Ever.",
"created": "2015-05-22T14:56:29.000Z",
"author": "1",
"comments": [
"1",
"2"
]
}
Serializes any error into a JSON API error document.
Input data can be:
Error or an array of
Error instances.
Using an instance of
Error:
const error = new Error('An error occurred');
error.id = 123
error.links = { about: 'https://example.com/errors/123' }
error.status = 500; // or `statusCode`
error.code = 'xyz'
error.meta = { time: Date.now() }
Serializer.serializeError(error);
The result will be:
{
"errors": [
{
"id": 123,
"links": {
"about": "https://example.com/errors/123"
},
"status": "500",
"code": "xyz",
"title": "Error",
"detail": "An error occurred",
"meta": {
"time": 1593561258853
}
}
]
}
Using an instance of a class that inherits from
Error:
class MyCustomError extends Error {
constructor(message = 'Something went wrong') {
super(message)
this.id = 123
this.links = {
about: 'https://example.com/errors/123'
}
this.status = 500 // or `statusCode`
this.code = 'xyz'
this.meta = {
time: Date.now()
}
}
}
Serializer.serializeError(new MyCustomError());
The result will be:
{
"errors": [
{
"id": 123,
"links": {
"about": "https://example.com/errors/123"
},
"status": "500",
"code": "xyz",
"title": "MyCustomError",
"detail": "Something went wrong",
"meta": {
"time": 1593561258853
}
}
]
}
Using a POJO:
Serializer.serializeError({
id: 123,
links: {
about: 'https://example.com/errors/123'
},
status: 500, // or `statusCode`
code: 'xyz',
title: 'UserNotFound',
detail: 'Unable to find a user with the provided ID',
meta: {
time: Date.now()
}
});
The result will be:
{
"errors": [
{
"id": 123,
"links": {
"about": "https://example.com/errors/123"
},
"status": "500",
"code": "xyz",
"title": "UserNotFound",
"detail": "Unable to find a user with the provided ID",
"meta": {
"time": 1593561258853
}
}
]
}
It is possible to define multiple custom schemas for a resource type :
Serializer.register(type, "customSchema", options);
Then you can apply this schema on the primary data when serialize or deserialize :
Serializer.serialize("article", data, "customSchema", { count: 2 });
Serializer.serializeAsync("article", data, "customSchema", { count: 2 });
Serializer.deserialize("article", jsonapiData, "customSchema");
Serializer.deserializeAsync("article", jsonapiData, "customSchema");
Or if you want to apply this schema on a relationship data, define this schema on relationships options with the key
schema :
Example :
relationships: {
comments: {
type: "comment";
schema: "customSchema";
}
}
If your data contains one or multiple objects of different types, it's possible to define a configuration object instead of the type-string as the first argument of
serialize and
serializeAsync with these options:
function(extraData) { ... } or with two arguments
function(data, extraData) { ... }
function(extraData) { ... } or with two arguments
function(data, extraData) { ... }
Example :
const typeConfig = {
// Same as type: 'type'
type: data => data.type // Can be very complex to determine different types of items.
};
Serializer.serializeAsync(typeConfig, data, { count: 2 }).then(result => {
// ...
});
If your data contains one or multiple objects of different types, it's possible to define a configuration object instead of the type-string as the first argument of
deserialize with these options:
Example :
const typeConfig = {
// Same as type: 'type'
type: data => data.type // Can be very complex to determine different types of items.
};
const deserialized = Serializer.deserializeAsync(typeConfig, data).then(result => {
// ...
});
If your data requires some specific transformations, those can be applied using
beforeSerialize and
afterDeserialize
Example for composite primary keys:
Serializer.register('translation', {
beforeSerialize: (data) => {
// Exclude pk1 and pk2 from data
const { pk1, pk2, ...attributes } = data;
// Compute external id
const id = `${pk1}-${pk2}`;
// Return data with id
return {
...attributes,
id
};
},
afterDeserialize: (data) => {
// Exclude id from data
const { id, ...attributes } = data;
// Recover PKs
const [pk1, pk2] = id.split('-');
// Return data with PKs
return {
...attributes,
pk1,
pk2,
};
},
});
Platform info:
==============
Darwin 18.7.0 x64
Node.JS: 10.16.3
V8: 6.8.275.32-node.54
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4770HQ CPU @ 2.20GHz × 8
Suite:
==============
serializeAsync x 80,043 ops/sec ±0.74% (78 runs sampled)
serialize x 135,669 ops/sec ±1.12% (88 runs sampled)
serializeConvertCase x 98,785 ops/sec ±2.34% (88 runs sampled)
deserializeAsync x 172,832 ops/sec ±0.41% (82 runs sampled)
deserialize x 393,979 ops/sec ±0.32% (91 runs sampled)
deserializeConvertCase x 119,021 ops/sec ±1.76% (95 runs sampled)
serializeError x 276,346 ops/sec ±1.07% (86 runs sampled)
serializeError with a JSON API error object x 15,783,113 ops/sec ±1.74% (88 runs sampled)