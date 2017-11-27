JSON api normalize

A simple way to traverse datasets based on JSON API specification. Normalize is a lightweight javascript library with simple and powerful api. Has no dependencies and weighs less than 1KB.

"If you’ve ever argued with your team about the way your JSON responses should be formatted, JSON API can be your anti-bikeshedding tool." If you are new to JSON api we recommend you browse json api website and examples to familiarize yourself with specification. This library is built upon standards and conventions of JSON api and provides a simple way to traverse and retrieve all those attributes and relations.

Api and examples

Lets start with a typical JSON api formatted dataset:

articleJsonApiData = { data : { type : 'article' , id : '1' , attributes : { title : 'JSON API paints my bikeshed!' , body : 'The shortest article. Ever.' }, relationships : { author : { data : { id : '42' , type : 'user' }}, publisher : { data : { id : '24' , type : 'user' }}, tags : { data : [ { id : '1' , 'type' : 'tag' }, { id : '2' , 'type' : 'tag' } ]} } }, included : [{ type : 'user' , id : '42' , attributes : { firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' , }, relationships : { boss : { 'data' : { 'id' : '42' , 'type' : 'user' }}, } }, { type : 'tag' , id : '1' , attributes : { name : 'tag 1' } }, { type : 'tag' , id : '2' , attributes : { name : 'tag 2' } }] };

Using JSON api normalize we can retrive simple data like so:

normalize(articleJsonApiData).get( 'title' ); normalize(articleJsonApiData).get( 'author.firstName' ); normalize(articleJsonApiData).get([ 'id' , 'title' , 'body' ]);

Next example shows how to retrieve complex dataset that can include (circular) relation data:

normalize(articleJsonApiData).get([ 'id' , 'title' , 'body' , 'author.id' , 'author.firstName' , 'author.lastName' , 'author.boss.firstName' , 'author.boss.lastName' , 'tags.id' , 'tags.name' , ]);

Installation

Json api normalize is packaged as UMD library so you can use it both on client and server (CommonJS and AMD environment) or with browser globals.