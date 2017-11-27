openbase logo
jan

json-api-normalize

by Damir Brekalo
1.1.5 (see all)

A simple way to traverse datasets based on JSON API specification. Normalize is a lightweight javascript library with simple and powerful api. Has no dependencies and weighs less than 1KB.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

416

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JSON api normalize

A simple way to traverse datasets based on JSON API specification. Normalize is a lightweight javascript library with simple and powerful api. Has no dependencies and weighs less than 1KB.

Visit documentation site.

"If you’ve ever argued with your team about the way your JSON responses should be formatted, JSON API can be your anti-bikeshedding tool." If you are new to JSON api we recommend you browse json api website and examples to familiarize yourself with specification. This library is built upon standards and conventions of JSON api and provides a simple way to traverse and retrieve all those attributes and relations.

Api and examples

Lets start with a typical JSON api formatted dataset:

articleJsonApiData = {
    data: {
        type: 'article',
        id: '1',
        attributes: {
            title: 'JSON API paints my bikeshed!',
            body: 'The shortest article. Ever.'
        },
        relationships: {
            author: {data: {id: '42', type: 'user'}},
            publisher: {data: {id: '24', type: 'user'}},
            tags: {data: [
                {id: '1', 'type': 'tag'},
                {id: '2', 'type': 'tag'}
            ]}
        }
    },
    included: [{
        type: 'user',
        id: '42',
        attributes: {
            firstName: 'John',
            lastName: 'Doe',
        },
        relationships: {
            boss: {'data': {'id': '42', 'type': 'user'}},
        }
    }, {
        type: 'tag',
        id: '1',
        attributes: {
            name: 'tag 1'
        }
    }, {
        type: 'tag',
        id: '2',
        attributes: {
            name: 'tag 2'
        }
    }]
};

Using JSON api normalize we can retrive simple data like so:

normalize(articleJsonApiData).get('title');
// will return 'JSON API paints my bikeshed!

normalize(articleJsonApiData).get('author.firstName');
// will output 'John'

normalize(articleJsonApiData).get(['id', 'title', 'body']);
// will return
// {
//     id: '1',
//     title: 'JSON API paints my bikeshed!',
//     body: 'The shortest article. Ever.'
// }

Next example shows how to retrieve complex dataset that can include (circular) relation data:

normalize(articleJsonApiData).get([
    'id',
    'title',
    'body',
    'author.id',
    'author.firstName',
    'author.lastName',
    'author.boss.firstName',
    'author.boss.lastName',
    'tags.id',
    'tags.name',
]);

// will return
// {
//     id: '1',
//     title: 'JSON API paints my bikeshed!',
//     body: 'The shortest article. Ever.',
//     author: {
//         id: '42',
//         firstName: 'John',
//         lastName: 'Doe',
//         boss: {
//             firstName: 'John',
//             lastName: 'Doe'
//         }
//     },
//     tags: [{
//         id: '1',
//         name: 'tag 1'
//     }, {
//         id: '2',
//         name: 'tag 2'
//     }]
// };

Installation

Json api normalize is packaged as UMD library so you can use it both on client and server (CommonJS and AMD environment) or with browser globals.

// install via npm
npm install json-api-normalize --save

// if you use bundler
var normalize = require('json-api-normalize');

// or just using browser globals
var normalize = window.jsonApiNormalize;

