#json-align

This module provides a function and a command-line script that pretty-print JSON strings with consecutive values aligned at the same column for improved readability.

Before:

{ "name" : "json-align" , "author" : "James Nylen <jnylen@gmail.com>" , "description" : "Library and script to pretty-print JSON files with values aligned together." , "version" : "..." , "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/nylen/node-json-align" }, ...

After:

{ "name" : "json-align" , "author" : "James Nylen <jnylen@gmail.com>" , "description" : "Library and script to pretty-print JSON files with values aligned together." , "version" : "..." , "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://github.com/nylen/node-json-align" }, ...

Based on Douglas Crockford's json2.js .

##Usage

In code (first do npm install json-align ):

JSON.stringifyAligned = require( 'json-align' )

On the command line (first do sudo npm install -g json-align ):

json -align

The command-line script will output to stdout unless the -i / --in-place option is given.

##Parameters

JSON .stringifyAligned (obj, [replacer] , [spaces] , [alignAllValues] ) JSON .stringifyAligned (obj, alignAllValues, [spaces] )

replacer : Like in JSON.stringify , this is a value transformation function, or an array of properties to serialize.

: Like in , this is a value transformation function, or an array of properties to serialize. spaces : Like in JSON.stringify , a number of spaces (or string) to indent by (the default is 4)

: Like in , a number of spaces (or string) to indent by (the default is 4) alignAllValues : By default, a new alignment group will be started each time an array or object value is encountered. If this option is set to true , then each object will have all of its values aligned together.

##Examples

JSON .stringifyAligned({ abc : 1 , defgh : 2 }) { "abc" : 1 , "defgh" : 2 }

JSON .stringifyAligned({ abc : 1 , defgh : [ 2 , 3 , 4 ], ijk : 5 }) { "abc" : 1 , "defgh" : [ 2 , 3 , 4 ], "ijk" : 5 }