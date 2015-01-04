This module provides a function and a command-line script that pretty-print JSON strings with consecutive values aligned at the same column for improved readability.
Before:
{
"name": "json-align",
"author": "James Nylen <jnylen@gmail.com>",
"description": "Library and script to pretty-print JSON files with values aligned together.",
"version": "...",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://github.com/nylen/node-json-align"
},
...
After:
{
"name" : "json-align",
"author" : "James Nylen <jnylen@gmail.com>",
"description" : "Library and script to pretty-print JSON files with values aligned together.",
"version" : "...",
"repository" : {
"type" : "git",
"url" : "https://github.com/nylen/node-json-align"
},
...
Based on Douglas Crockford's
json2.js.
##Usage
In code (first do
npm install json-align):
JSON.stringifyAligned = require('json-align');
On the command line (first do
sudo npm install -g json-align):
json-align --help
The command-line script will output to stdout unless the
-i/
--in-place
option is given.
##Parameters
JSON.stringifyAligned(obj, [replacer], [spaces], [alignAllValues])
// or
JSON.stringifyAligned(obj, alignAllValues, [spaces])
replacer: Like in
JSON.stringify, this is a value transformation
function, or an array of properties to serialize.
spaces: Like in
JSON.stringify, a number of spaces (or string) to indent
by (the default is 4)
alignAllValues: By default, a new alignment group will be started each
time an array or object value is encountered. If this option is set to
true, then each object will have all of its values aligned together.
##Examples
JSON.stringifyAligned({abc: 1, defgh: 2})
{
"abc" : 1,
"defgh" : 2
}
JSON.stringifyAligned({abc: 1, defgh: [2,3,4], ijk: 5})
{
"abc" : 1,
"defgh" : [
2,
3,
4
],
"ijk" : 5 // Note that this value is not aligned with the first two,
// since there is an array or object value before it.
}
JSON.stringifyAligned({abc: 1, defgh: [2,3,4], ijk: 5}, null, 2, true)
{
"abc" : 1,
"defgh" : [
2,
3,
4
],
"ijk" : 5
}