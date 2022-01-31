Convert JSON to CSV or CSV to JSON

This node module will convert an array of JSON documents to a CSV string. Column headings will be automatically generated based on the keys of the JSON documents. Nested documents will have a '.' appended between the keys.

It is also capable of converting CSV of the same form back into the original array of JSON documents. The columns headings will be used as the JSON document keys. All lines must have the same exact number of CSV values.

Installation

$ npm install json-2-csv

CLI:

$ npm install @mrodrig/json-2-csv-cli

Usage

let converter = require ( 'json-2-csv' );

or

import { json2csv } from 'json-2-csv' ;

API

array - An array of JSON documents to be converted to CSV.

- An array of JSON documents to be converted to CSV. callback - A function of the form function (err, csv) ; This function will receive any errors and/or the string of CSV generated.

- A function of the form ; options - (Optional) A JSON document specifying any of the following key value pairs: checkSchemaDifferences - Boolean - Should all documents have the same schema? Default: false Note: An error will be thrown if some documents have differing schemas when this is set to true . delimiter - Document - Specifies the different types of delimiters field - String - Field Delimiter. Default: , wrap - String - Wrap values in the delimiter of choice (e.g. wrap values in quotes). Default: " eol - String - End of Line Delimiter. Default:

emptyFieldValue - Any - Value that, if specified, will be substituted in for field values that are undefined , null , or an empty string. Default: none excelBOM - Boolean - Should a unicode character be prepended to allow Excel to open a UTF-8 encoded file with non-ASCII characters present. excludeKeys - Array - Specify the keys that should be excluded from the output. Default: [] Note: When used with unwindArrays , arrays present at excluded key paths will not be unwound. expandArrayObjects - Boolean - Should objects in array values be deep-converted to CSV? Default: false Example: [ { "specifications" : [ { "features" : [...] }, { "mileage" : "5000" } ] } ] * ` true ` uses the following keys: * `[ 'specifications.features' , 'specifications.mileage' ]` * ` false ` uses the following keys: * `[ 'specifications' ]` Note: This may result in CSV output that does not map back exactly to the original JSON. See #102 for more information. keys - Array - Specify the keys that should be converted. Default: These will be auto-detected from your data by default. Keys can either be specified as a String representing the key path that should be converted, or as an Object with the field property specifying the path. When specifying keys as an Object, you can also optionally specify a title which will be used for that column in the header. The list specified can contain a combination of Objects and Strings. [ 'key1', 'key2', ... ] [ { field: 'key1', title: 'Key 1' }, { field: 'key2' }, 'key3', ... ] Key Paths - If you are converting a nested object (ie. {info : {name: 'Mike'}}), then set this to ['info.name'] parseValue - Function - Specify how values should be converted into CSV format. This function is provided a single field value at a time and must return a String . The built-in parsing method is provided as the second argument for cases where default parsing is preferred. Default: A built-in method is used to parse out a variety of different value types to well-known formats. Note: Using this option may override other options, including useDateIso8601Format and useLocaleFormat . prependHeader - Boolean - Should the auto-generated header be prepended as the first line in the CSV? Default: true sortHeader - Boolean or Function - Should the header keys be sorted in alphabetical order? or pass a function to use a custom sorting function Default: false trimFieldValues - Boolean - Should the field values be trimmed? Default: false trimHeaderFields - Boolean - Should the header fields be trimmed? Default: false unwindArrays - Boolean - Should array values be "unwound" such that there is one line per value in the array? Default: false Example: [ { "_id" : { "$oid" : "5cf7ca3616c91100018844af" }, "data" : { "category" : "Computers" , "options" : [{ "name" : "MacBook Pro 15" }, { "name" : "MacBook Air 13" }]} }, { "_id" : { "$oid" : "5cf7ca3616c91100018844bf" }, "data" : { "category" : "Cars" , "options" : [{ "name" : "Supercharger" }, { "name" : "Turbocharger" }]} } ] true will unwind the JSON to four objects, and therefore four lines of CSV values: _id.$oid,data.category,data.options.name 5cf7ca3616c91100018844af,Computers,MacBook Pro 15 5cf7ca3616c91100018844af,Computers,MacBook Air 13 5cf7ca3616c91100018844bf,Cars,Supercharger 5cf7ca3616c91100018844bf,Cars,Turbocharger false will leave the values unwound and will convert the array as-is (when this option is used without expandArrayObjects): _id.$oid,data.category,data.options 5cf7ca3616c91100018844af,Computers,"[{""name"":""MacBook Pro 15""},{""name"":""MacBook Air 13""}]" 5cf7ca3616c91100018844bf,Cars,"[{""name"":""Supercharger""},{""name"":""Turbocharger""}]" Note: This may result in CSV output that does not map back exactly to the original JSON. useDateIso8601Format - Boolean - Should date values be converted to an ISO8601 date string? Default: false Note: If selected, values will be converted using toISOString() rather than toString() or toLocaleString() depending on the other options provided. useLocaleFormat - Boolean - Should values be converted to a locale specific string? Default: false Note: If selected, values will be converted using toLocaleString() rather than toString() wrapBooleans - Boolean - Should boolean values be wrapped in wrap delimiters to prevent Excel from converting them to Excel's TRUE/FALSE Boolean values. Default: false preventCsvInjection - Boolean - Should CSV injection be prevented by left trimming these characters: Equals (=), Plus (+), Minus (-), At (@), Tab (0x09), Carriage return (0x0D). Default: false

- (Optional) A JSON document specifying any of the following key value pairs:

Promisified Version: converter.json2csvAsync(array, options)

Available in version 2.2.0 , this functionality makes use of promises from the bluebird module.

csv - A string of CSV

- A string of CSV callback - A function of the form function (err, array) ; This function will receive any errors and/or the array of JSON documents generated.

- A function of the form ; This function will receive any errors and/or the array of JSON documents generated. options - (Optional) A JSON document specifying any of the following key value pairs: delimiter - Document - Specifies the different types of delimiters field - String - Field Delimiter. Default: , wrap - String - The character that field values are wrapped in. Default: " eol - String - End of Line Delimiter. Default:

excelBOM - Boolean - Does the CSV contain a unicode character prepended in order to allow Excel to open a UTF-8 encoded file with non-ASCII characters present? Default: false keys - Array - Specify the keys (as strings) that should be converted. Default: null If you have a nested object (ie. {info : {name: 'Mike'}} ), then set this to ['info.name'] If you want all keys to be converted, then specify null or don't specify the option to utilize the default. parseValue - Function - Specify how String representations of field values should be parsed when converting back to JSON. This function is provided a single String and can return any value. Default: JSON.parse - An attempt is made to convert the String back to its original value using JSON.parse . trimHeaderFields - Boolean - Should the header fields be trimmed? Default: false trimFieldValues - Boolean - Should the field values be trimmed? Default: false

- (Optional) A JSON document specifying any of the following key value pairs:

Promisified Version: csv2jsonAsync(csv, options)

Available in version 2.2.0 , this functionality makes use of promises from the bluebird module.

CLI

Note: As of 3.5.8 , the command line interface functionality has been pulled out to a separate package. Please be sure to install the @mrodrig/json-2-csv-cli NPM package if you wish to use the CLI functionality shown below:

$ npm install @mrodrig/json-2-csv-cli

json2csv

Usage : json2csv <jsonFile> [options] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number - o , --output [output] Path of output file . If not provided, then stdout will be used - f , --field <delimiter> Optional field delimiter - w , --wrap <delimiter> Optional wrap delimiter - e , --eol <delimiter> Optional end of line delimiter - b , --excel-bom Excel Byte Order Mark character prepended to CSV -W, --without-header Withhold the prepended header -s, -- sort -header Sort the header fields -H, --trim-header Trim header fields -F, --trim-fields Trim field values -S, --check-schema Check for schema differences -E, -- empty -field-value <value> Empty field value -A, -- expand -array-objects Expand array objects - k , -- keys [ keys ] Keys of documents to convert to CSV -h, -- help output usage information

csv2json

Usage : csv2json <csvFile> [options] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number - c , --csv <csv> Path of json file to be converted - o , --output [output] Path of output file . If not provided, then stdout will be used - f , --field <delimiter> Optional field delimiter - w , --wrap <delimiter> Optional wrap delimiter - e , --eol <delimiter> Optional end of line delimiter - b , --excel-bom Excel Byte Order Mark character prepended to CSV -H, --trim-header Trim header fields -F, --trim-fields Trim field values - k , -- keys [ keys ] Keys of documents to convert to CSV -h, -- help output usage information

Tests

$ npm test

To see test coverage, please run:

$ npm run coverage

Current Coverage is:

Statements : 100 % ( 286 /286 ) Branches : 100 % ( 166 /166 ) Functions : 100 % ( 73 /73 ) Lines : 100 % ( 280 /280 )

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Features