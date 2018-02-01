Make your JSON objects look AWESOME!

This package allows you to give style to your JSON on your console!

Installation :

$ npm install jsome

if you need to use jsome as a command line, you may need to instal it globally

$ [sudo] npm install -g jsome

How does it work ?

Command line :

Using jsome as a command line, you need to run the following command that takes the path to your json file as argument

$ jsome /path/to/your/json/file.json $ jsome [options] /path/to/your/json/file.json

You can also send a json string through a pipe ( | )

$ cat /path/to/your/json/file.json | jsome

The options available are :

-c : to enable or disable colors (defualt value: true)

: to enable or disable colors (defualt value: true) -l : to enable or disable levels (default value: false)

: to enable or disable levels (default value: false) -s : to specify the number of tabulation spaces (default value: 2)

: to specify the number of tabulation spaces (default value: 2) -r : to specify valid JSON as output (default value: true)

examples :

$ jsome -c false /path/to/your/file.json $ jsome -c false -l true /path/to/your/file.json $ jsome -s 4 /path/to/your/file.json

Module :

On your nodejs application, when you need to console.log a json object, all you need to do is to use the jsome function

var jsome = require ( 'jsome' ); jsome([{ "id" : 1 , "email" : "Khalid@Morocco.ma" , "active" : true },{ "id" : 2 , "email" : "Someone@somewhere.com" , "active" : false },{ "id" : 3 , "email" : "chinese@bamboo.tree" , "active" : true }]);

Then your json object will be displayed on the console in a pretty format with Awsome colors ! Here is the result :

The jsome function returns the object passed as argument so that when debugging, you can print the value of an object without having to change a lot on your code

var foo = { bar : obj } jsome (obj); var foo = { bar : jsome(obj) }

You can add some points to show levels of elements... very helpful when you are dealing with complex json objects

jsome.level.show = true ;

The object jsome.level has as default value the following json :

jsome.level = { 'show' : false , 'char' : '.' , 'color' : 'red' , 'spaces' : 2 , 'start' : 0 }

You can change the level char, its color ( see chalk package ) and the number of spaces for each level.

You can also display your json starting from a specific level to avoid displaying your json starting from the extreme left. You can do that by changing the value jsome.level.start .

You can configure the colors of the displayed json by changing the values of the jsome.colors object which has as default these values.

jsome.colors = { 'num' : 'cyan' , 'str' : 'magenta' , 'bool' : 'red' , 'regex' : 'blue' , 'undef' : 'grey' , 'null' : 'grey' , 'attr' : 'green' , 'quot' : 'yellow' , 'punc' : 'yellow' , 'brack' : 'yellow' }

You can not only use the color value as string but also you can use an array to specify the background color or you can make things look bold ( see chalk package for more details )

jsome.colors.bool = [ 'green' , 'bgRed' ] jsome.colors.attr = [ 'green' , 'bold' ] jsome.colors.quot = [ 'yellow' , 'bold' ] jsome.colors.punc = [ 'yellow' , 'bold' ] jsome.colors.brack = [ 'yellow' , 'bold' ]

When you have a json as a string, instead of passing by JSON.parse function, you can just call the parse function of jsome

jsome( JSON .parse( '[1,2,3]' ));

becomes:

jsome.parse( '[1,2,3]' );

If you need to disable the colors:

jsome.params.colored = false ;

If you need JSON which pases linting:

jsome.params.lintable = true ;

When you have a very long json to display, don't make your code blocking... you can enable the asynchronous mode.

jsome.params.async = true ; jsome(longJson, function ( ) { });

The default value of params is:

jsome.params = { 'colored' : true , 'async' : false , 'lintable' : false }

In order to get the colored string without printing it on the console :