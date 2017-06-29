JSOG - JavaScript Object Graph

JSOG (JavaScript Object Graph) is a simple convention which allows arbitrary object graphs to be represented in JSON. It allows a large, complicated, cyclic object graph to be serialized and deserialized to and from JSON.

The problem with JSON

JSON is widely used as a data interchange format, however, it is limited:

Only directed acyclic graphs can be represented.

Graphs with repeating information are duplicated on the wire and in memory.

For example:

[ { "name" : "Sally" , "secretSanta" : {.. .Bob ...} }, { "name" : "Bob" , "secretSanta" : {.. .Fred ...} }, { "name" : "Fred" , "secretSanta" : {.. .Sally ...} } ]

This graph has cycles. Your database can represent these relationships just fine and your ORM can pull the object graph (with references) into memory, but you cannot directly serialize to a JSON structure without stack overflow errors.

The JSOG solution

JSOG is a standard way to represent object graphs.

JSOG is 100% JSON. No special parser is necessary.

JSOG is human readable; graphs without cycles look like regular JSON.

JSOG does not require (or interact with) pre-existing id fields.

JSOG is fully self-describing; ids and refs are unambiguous.

JSOG is easy to implement in any language or platform.

This is the JSOG representation of the aforementioned graph:

[ { "@id" : "1" , "name" : "Sally" , "secretSanta" : { "@id" : "2" , "name" : "Bob" , "secretSanta" : { "@id" : "3" , "name" : "Fred" , "secretSanta" : { "@ref" : "1" } } } }, { "@ref" : "2" }, { "@ref" : "3" } ]

@id values are arbitrary strings.

@id definitions must come before @ref references.

Serializing to JSOG

Each time a new object is encountered, give it a unique string @id. Each time a repeated object is encountered, serialize as a @ref to the existing @id.

Deserializing from JSOG

Track the @id of every object deserialized. When a @ref is encountered, replace it with the object referenced.

Implementation

JSOG is designed to be easily implemented across platforms. Look at the existing implementations; most are a couple dozen lines of code.

JavaScript

The github project which contains this README includes a JavaScript implementation of JSOG. It can be used to convert between a cyclic object graph and JSOG strings:

string = JSOG.stringify(cyclicGraph) cyclicGraph = JSOG.parse(string)

Or it can be used to convert between object graphs directly:

jsogStructure = JSOG.encode(cyclicGraph) cyclicGraph = JSOG.decode(jsogStructure)

Other Languages

Please contact us about other implementations so they can be linked here.

Authors

The authors are:

Jeff Schnitzer (jeff@infohazard.org)

Jon Stevens (latchkey@gmail.com)

License

This specification and software are provided under the MIT license