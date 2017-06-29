JSOG (JavaScript Object Graph) is a simple convention which allows arbitrary object graphs to be represented in JSON. It allows a large, complicated, cyclic object graph to be serialized and deserialized to and from JSON.
JSON is widely used as a data interchange format, however, it is limited:
For example:
[
{
"name": "Sally",
"secretSanta": {...Bob...}
},
{
"name": "Bob",
"secretSanta": {...Fred...}
},
{
"name": "Fred",
"secretSanta": {...Sally...}
}
]
This graph has cycles. Your database can represent these relationships just fine and your ORM can pull the object graph (with references) into memory, but you cannot directly serialize to a JSON structure without stack overflow errors.
JSOG is a standard way to represent object graphs.
This is the JSOG representation of the aforementioned graph:
[
{
"@id": "1",
"name": "Sally",
"secretSanta": {
"@id": "2",
"name": "Bob",
"secretSanta": {
"@id": "3",
"name": "Fred",
"secretSanta": { "@ref": "1" }
}
}
},
{ "@ref": "2" },
{ "@ref": "3" }
]
Each time a new object is encountered, give it a unique string @id. Each time a repeated object is encountered, serialize as a @ref to the existing @id.
Track the @id of every object deserialized. When a @ref is encountered, replace it with the object referenced.
JSOG is designed to be easily implemented across platforms. Look at the existing implementations; most are a couple dozen lines of code.
The github project which contains this README includes a JavaScript implementation of JSOG. It can be used to convert between a cyclic object graph and JSOG strings:
string = JSOG.stringify(cyclicGraph);
cyclicGraph = JSOG.parse(string);
Or it can be used to convert between object graphs directly:
jsogStructure = JSOG.encode(cyclicGraph); // has { '@ref': 'ID' } links instead of cycles
cyclicGraph = JSOG.decode(jsogStructure);
Please contact us about other implementations so they can be linked here.
The authors are:
This specification and software are provided under the MIT license