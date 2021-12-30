openbase logo
jsn

jsnpm

by omrilotan
0.4.0

🚝 Mono repo for several npm packages

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

502

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mono

Mono repo holding multiple packages

TOC

NameDescriptionLink
array-select🚬 Extract items from one array into two or more arrays by results of a provided function0.0.0
@recursive/assignRecursive assign for objects, arrays and more2.0.2
async-execute🦅 Execute command in a child process1.2.0
await-reduceResolve and reduce an array of promises1.2.3
babelrc🗼 My own babelrc file (=> ES5)0.0.7
bench-pressBenchmark operations1.0.0
bound-call👔 Create a bound call where you can pass 'this' context as an argument0.0.0
chunkalyse🍰 Summarise webpack stats output file0.5.8
@lets/count🔢 Consistent counter1.0.0
create-npx🔢 bare bones bin wrapper for NPX0.1.4
dangerfile🚨 Centralised Dangerfile0.2.1
dirdo🗂 Execute command in all nested directories0.1.0
doamrnRetrieve a random item from the arguments1.0.3
double-digit0️⃣ Add leading zero to positive numbers under 100.0.0
edit-packageRead, write and reset package.json1.0.3
@omrilotan/eslint-config🔧 My usual eslint-config1.4.0
@does/exist🗄 Check if a file exists1.1.0
@recursive/flatten🍳 Flatten arrays of arrays, as long as all the members are arrays1.0.1
handle-rejection💀 Handle unhandled rejections0.1.1
hypertoniaA theme for Hyper.0.2.8
index-require☝️ Create an index for a lib directory1.0.1
jsnpmUse NPM in Javascript runtime0.4.0
jsoncopyCreate a deep clone of an object using JSON functionalities.1.0.0
key-value-join⛓ Join object entries to create a string representation0.0.0
levelheaded⚖️ Generate object containing functions deemed operational by level1.2.0
markdowniseRepresent data structures in markdown0.0.0
marktGenerate pages from markdown1.2.4
mocha-setup🚨 A mocha require file including some basic things I usually use0.0.2
module-scope📍 'dirname' and 'filename' in harmony modules1.1.0
notateResolve dot notation strings1.1.2
oh-my-gaugeGauge and Benchmark - time Javascript operations1.0.1
@does/percentCalculate one part's percentage of the whole0.0.2
perfrep🐎 Host Performance Report in Percent0.2.1
@lets/publish🛵 Publish only if this version was not already published0.0.3
rmext✂️ Remove file extension0.0.1
run-all-the-things👟 Run NPM scripts in parallel0.2.0
sample-size🎲 pass/fail by sample size1.0.1
@omrilotan/setup🔩 Set up a new nodejs development environment0.0.0
@lets/sleep🛌 Block the runtime for n milliseconds1.0.0
@does/sortby⚔️ Sort array of objects by key or function1.1.0
string-wrap🥪 wrap a string from both sides1.0.0
the-moon🌕 Show me the moon1.1.0
transparent-pixelOne transparent pixel1.0.0
upgradableInteractive upgrade machine for NPM CLI tools0.0.11

