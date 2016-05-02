JSnoX

Enjoy React.js, but not a fan of the JSX? JSnoX gives you a concise, expressive way to build ReactElement trees in pure JavaScript.

Works with

React.js v0.12 and above

React Native

Example

var React = require ( 'react' ) var MyOtherComponent = require ( './some/path.js' ) var d = require ( 'jsnox' )(React) var LoginForm = React.createClass({ submitLogin : function ( ) { ... }, render : function ( ) { return d( 'form[method=POST]' , { onSubmit : this .submitLogin }, d( 'h1.form-header' , 'Login' ), d( 'input:email[name=email]' ), d( 'input:password[name=pass]' ), d(MyOtherComponent, { myProp : 'foo' }), d( 'button:submit' , 'Login' ) ) } })

API

var React = require ( 'react' ) var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ) var d = require ( 'jsnox' )(React) var myDom = d( 'div.foo' , {}, 'hello' ) ReactDOM.render(myDom, myElement)

JSnoX's specStrings let you specify your components' HTML in a way resembling CSS selectors:

Each property referenced in the string is passed along in the props argument to React.createElement() . You can pass along additional props in the second argument (a JavaScript object). jsnox will merge the className attribute from both arguments automatically, useful if the element has a mix of static and dynamic classes.

Bonus features

append a ^ to your specString to have a key prop automatically generated from the spec string. This can help when you have dynamic children where they all have unique specStrings, eg:

render() { return d( 'ul' , categories.map( cat => d( `li.category. ${cat.id} ^` , cat.title)) ) }

you can add '@foo' to a specString to point a ref named foo to that element:

return d( 'input:email@emailAddr' ) var email = this .refs.emailAddr.value

You can pass a special $renderIf prop to your components or DOM elements. If it evaluates to false, the element won't be rendered:

return d( 'div.debugOutput' , { $renderIf : DEV_MODE }, 'hi' )

Install

npm install jsnox

Npm is the recommended way to install. You can also include jsnox.js in your project directly and it will fall back to exporting a global variable as window.jsnox .

Why this instead of JSX?

No weird XML dialect in the middle of your JavaScript

All your existing tooling (linter, minifier, editor, etc) works as it does with regular JavaScript

No forced build step

Why this instead of plain JS with React.DOM ?

More concise code; specify classes/ids/attributes in a way similar to CSS selectors

Use your custom ReactComponent instances on React 0.12+ without needing to wrap them with React.createFactory() everywhere

Your top-level component should also be wrapped by the jsnox client, to prevent warnings about createFactory . For example: var d = require ( 'jsnox' )(React) React.render(d(MyTopLevelComponent, { prop1 : 'foo' }), document .body) React.render(MyTopLevelComponent({ prop1 : 'foo' }), document .body)

All attributes you specify should be the ones that React understands. So, for example, you want to type 'input[readOnly]' (camel-cased), instead of 'readonly' like you'd be used to with html.

JSnoX gives you a saner default type for button elements– unless you specify 'button:submit' their type will be "button" (unintentionally form-submitting buttons is a personal pet peeve).

