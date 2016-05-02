Enjoy React.js, but not a fan of the JSX? JSnoX gives you a concise, expressive way to build ReactElement trees in pure JavaScript.
var React = require('react')
var MyOtherComponent = require('./some/path.js')
var d = require('jsnox')(React)
var LoginForm = React.createClass({
submitLogin: function() { ... },
render: function() {
return d('form[method=POST]', { onSubmit: this.submitLogin },
d('h1.form-header', 'Login'),
d('input:email[name=email]'),
d('input:password[name=pass]'),
d(MyOtherComponent, { myProp: 'foo' }),
d('button:submit', 'Login')
)
}
})
// Create a function, d, that parses spec strings into React DOM:
var React = require('react')
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
var d = require('jsnox')(React)
// The function returned by JSnoX takes 3 arguments:
// specString (required) - Specifies the tagName and (optionally) attributes
// props (optional) - Additional props (can override output from specString)
// children (optional) - String, or an array of ReactElements
var myDom = d('div.foo', {}, 'hello')
ReactDOM.render(myDom, myElement) // renders <div class="foo">hello</div>
JSnoX's specStrings let you specify your components' HTML in a way resembling CSS selectors:
Each property referenced in the string is passed along in the props argument to
React.createElement(). You can pass along additional props in the second argument
(a JavaScript object). jsnox will merge the className attribute from both arguments
automatically, useful if the element has a mix of static and dynamic classes.
^ to your specString to have a
key prop automatically generated
from the spec string. This can help when you have dynamic
children
where they all have unique specStrings, eg:
render() {
return d('ul',
// The ^ suffix below will give each <li> a unique key:
categories.map(cat => d(`li.category.${cat.id}^`, cat.title))
)
}
// in render():
return d('input:email@emailAddr')
// elsewhere in the component (after rendering):
var email = this.refs.emailAddr.value
$renderIf prop to your components or DOM elements.
If it evaluates to false, the element won't be rendered:
// in render():
return d('div.debugOutput', { $renderIf: DEV_MODE }, 'hi')
npm install jsnox
Npm is the recommended way to install. You can also include
jsnox.js in your
project directly and it will fall back to exporting a global variable as
window.jsnox.
React.DOM?
React.createFactory() everywhere
Your top-level component should also be wrapped by the jsnox client, to
prevent warnings about
createFactory. For example:
var d = require('jsnox')(React)
// Good:
React.render(d(MyTopLevelComponent, { prop1: 'foo'}), document.body)
// Bad (will trigger a warning, and break in future React versions):
React.render(MyTopLevelComponent({ prop1: 'foo'}), document.body)
All attributes you specify should be the ones that React understands. So, for
example, you want to type
'input[readOnly]' (camel-cased), instead of
'readonly' like you'd be used to with html.
JSnoX gives you a saner default
type for
button elements– unless you specify
'button:submit' their type will be
"button" (unintentionally form-submitting
buttons is a personal pet peeve).
React.DOM