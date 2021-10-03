JSNLog.js
JSNLog.js is a tiny (2kb min+gz) JavaScript logging library.
- It has lots of options to reduce the amount of log data, so you get only the data you need.
- It sends log data to the server where you can store it.
Details and documentation:
js.jsnlog.com
License:
MIT
Integrate with server side logging
- JSNLog for .Net - Combines jsnlog.js with a .Net handler to automatically store client side log data in your server side logs. Supports Log4net, Nlog, Elmah, Common.Logging. Also lets you configure client side loggers in your web.config.
- JSNLog for PHP - PHP handler that receives log data from JSNLog.js and stores it on the server.
- JSNLog for Node.js - Use jsnlog.js on both the client and the server. Client side log messages are sent to the server where they are stored in your server side logs. Supports Winston transports.
- Open an issue if you want to build a server side handler for another language.