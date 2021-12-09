JSNES

A JavaScript NES emulator.

It's a library that works in both the browser and Node.js. The browser UI is available at https://github.com/bfirsh/jsnes-web.

Installation

For Node.js or Webpack:

npm install jsnes

(Or yarn add jsnes .)

In the browser, you can use unpkg:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/jsnes/dist/jsnes.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

var nes = new jsnes.NES({ onFrame : function ( frameBuffer ) { }, onAudioSample : function ( left, right ) { } }); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); var romData = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/rom.nes' , { encoding : 'binary' }); nes.loadROM(romData); nes.frame(); nes.frame(); nes.buttonDown( 1 , jsnes.Controller.BUTTON_A); nes.frame(); nes.buttonUp( 1 , jsnes.Controller.BUTTON_A); nes.frame();

Build

To build a distribution:

yarn run build

This will create dist/jsnes.min.js .

Running tests

yarn test

Embedding JSNES in a web page

You can use JSNES to embed a playable version of a ROM in a web page. This is handy if you are a homebrew ROM developer and want to put a playable version of your ROM on its web page.

The best implementation is jsnes-web but unfortunately it is not trivial to reuse the code. You'll have to copy and paste the code from that repository, the use the <Emulator> React component. Here is a usage example..

A project for potential contributors (hello!): jsnes-web should be reusable and on NPM! It just needs compiling and bundling.

A more basic example is in the example/ directory of this repository. Unfortunately this is known to be flawed, and doesn't do timing and sound as well as jsnes-web.

Formatting code

All code must conform to Prettier formatting. The test suite won't pass unless it does.

To automatically format all your code, run:

$ yarn run format

Maintainers

JSNES is based on James Sanders' vNES, and owes an awful lot to it. It also wouldn't have happened without Matt Wescott's JSSpeccy, which sparked the original idea. (Ben, circa 2008: "Hmm, I wonder what else could run in a browser?!")