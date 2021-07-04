openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsm

jsmind

by Zhigang Zhang
0.4.6 (see all)

Javascript version of mind mapping

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

469

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

jsMind

jsMind 是一个显示/编辑思维导图的纯 javascript 类库，其基于 html5 的 canvas 进行设计。jsMind 以 BSD 协议开源，在此基础上你可以在你的项目上任意使用。你可以在此浏览适用于 jsMind 的 BSD 许可协议(中英文版本)

jsMind is a pure javascript library for mindmap, it base on html5 canvas. jsMind was released under BSD license, you can embed it in any project, if only you observe the license. You can read the BSD license agreement for jsMind in English and Chinese version here.

jsmind 现已发布到 npm https://www.npmjs.com/package/jsmind

Links:

Get Started:

<html>
    <head>
        <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="style/jsmind.css" />
        <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jsmind.js"></script>
        <!--
            enable drag-and-drop feature
            <script type="text/javascript" src="js/jsmind.draggable.js"></script>
        -->
    </head>
    <body>
        <div id="jsmind_container"></div>

        <script type="text/javascript">
            var mind = {
                // 3 data formats were supported ...
                // see Documents for more information
            };
            var options = {
                container:'jsmind_container',
                theme:'orange',
                editable:true
            };
            var jm = new jsMind(options);
            jm.show(mind);
        </script>
    </body>
</html>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Firas FraxnetToronto9 Ratings0 Reviews
Information Technology Consulting Services. Odoo Certified Partner.
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial