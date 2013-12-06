JSMin with sourcemaps!

Also available as a grunt plugin!

Synopsis

JSMin is a JavaScript minifier that removes whitespace and comments.

Source maps enables developers to view and interact with minified JavaScript as if it were unminified (providing useful line errors and easier debugging).

When you combine both of these, you get a node module that is your new best debugging friend.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install jsmin-sourcemap

Demos

The folders in demo are hosted on Plunker for your testing and enjoyment.

Documentation

JSMin is a standalone function which takes the following format of paramters

Examples

Single file

var jsmin = require ( 'node-jsmin-sourcemap' ), jquerySrc = fs.readFileSync( 'jquery.js' , 'utf8' ); var jqueryMinObj = jsmin({ 'code' :jQuerySrc, 'src' : 'jquery.js' , 'dest' : 'jquery.min.js' });

Multiple files

var jsmin = require ( 'node-jsmin-sourcemap' ), jquerySrc = fs.readFileSync( 'jquery.js' , 'utf8' ), underscoreSrc = fs.readFileSync( 'underscore.js' , 'utf8' ); var indexMinObj = jsmin({ 'input' : [{ 'code' : jQuerySrc, 'src' : 'jquery.js' }, { 'code' : underscoreSrc, 'src' : 'underscore.js' }], 'dest' : 'index.min.js' });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via npm test .

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via gittip.

Unlicense

As of Dec 04 2013, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.

Previous to this, it was licensed under the MIT license.