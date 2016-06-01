jsmidgen (pronounced jay-smidgen or jer-smidgen) is a library that can be used to generate MIDI files in JavaScript. It currently provides output as a string, but there are plans to provide multiple output formats, including base64 and data URI.
The MIDI file structure is made up of one or more tracks, which contain one or more events. These events can be note on/off events, instrument changes, tempo changes, or more exotic things. A basic example is shown below:
var fs = require('fs');
var Midi = require('jsmidgen');
var file = new Midi.File();
var track = new Midi.Track();
file.addTrack(track);
track.addNote(0, 'c4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'd4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'e4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'f4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'g4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'a4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'b4', 64);
track.addNote(0, 'c5', 64);
fs.writeFileSync('test.mid', file.toBytes(), 'binary');
This example will create a MIDI file that will play an ascending C major scale, starting at middle C.
This library also has rudimentary support for a fluid (chained) style:
file = new Midi.File();
file
.addTrack()
.note(0, 'c4', 32)
.note(0, 'd4', 32)
.note(0, 'e4', 32)
.note(0, 'f4', 32)
.note(0, 'g4', 32)
.note(0, 'a4', 32)
.note(0, 'b4', 32)
.note(0, 'c5', 32)
// church organ
.instrument(0, 0x13)
// by skipping the third arguments, we create a chord (C major)
.noteOn(0, 'c4', 64)
.noteOn(0, 'e4')
.noteOn(0, 'g4')
// by skipping the third arguments again, we stop all notes at once
.noteOff(0, 'c4', 47)
.noteOff(0, 'e4')
.noteOff(0, 'g4')
//alternatively, a chord may be created with the addChord function
.addChord(0, ['c4', 'e4', 'g4'], 64)
.noteOn(0, 'c4', 1)
.noteOn(0, 'e4')
.noteOn(0, 'g4')
.noteOff(0, 'c4', 384)
.noteOff(0, 'e4')
.noteOff(0, 'g4')
;
fs.writeFileSync('test2.mid', file.toBytes(), 'binary');
Note the use of
setInstrument() to change to a church organ midway through,
and the use of
addNoteOn()/
addNoteOff() to produce chords.
addTrack() - Add a new Track object to the file and return the new track
addTrack(track) - Add the given Track object to the file and return the file
Time and duration are specified in "ticks", and there is a hardcoded value of 128 ticks per beat. This means that a quarter note has a duration of 128.
Pitch can be specified by note name with octave (
a#4) or by note number (
60).
Middle C is represented as
c4 or
60.
addNote(channel, pitch, duration[, time[, velocity]])
Add a new note with the given channel, pitch, and duration
time is given, delay that many ticks before starting the note
velocity is given, strike the note with that velocity
addNoteOn(channel, pitch[, time[, velocity]])
Start a new note with the given channel and pitch
time is given, delay that many ticks before starting the note
velocity is given, strike the note with that velocity
addNoteOff(channel, pitch[, time[, velocity]])
End a note with the given channel and pitch
time is given, delay that many ticks before ending the note
velocity is given, strike the note with that velocity
addChord(channel, chord[, velocity])
Add a chord with the given channel and pitches
velocity is given, strike the chord with that velocity
setInstrument(channel, instrument[, time])
Change the given channel to the given instrument
time is given, delay that many ticks before making the change
setTempo(bpm[, time])
Set the tempo to
bpm beats per minute
time is given, delay that many ticks before making the change