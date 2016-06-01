jsmidgen, a pure-JavaScript MIDI file library

Introduction

jsmidgen (pronounced jay-smidgen or jer-smidgen) is a library that can be used to generate MIDI files in JavaScript. It currently provides output as a string, but there are plans to provide multiple output formats, including base64 and data URI.

Example Usage

The MIDI file structure is made up of one or more tracks, which contain one or more events. These events can be note on/off events, instrument changes, tempo changes, or more exotic things. A basic example is shown below:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var Midi = require ( 'jsmidgen' ); var file = new Midi.File(); var track = new Midi.Track(); file.addTrack(track); track.addNote( 0 , 'c4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'd4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'e4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'f4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'g4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'a4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'b4' , 64 ); track.addNote( 0 , 'c5' , 64 ); fs.writeFileSync( 'test.mid' , file.toBytes(), 'binary' );

This example will create a MIDI file that will play an ascending C major scale, starting at middle C.

Fluid API

This library also has rudimentary support for a fluid (chained) style:

file = new Midi.File(); file .addTrack() .note( 0 , 'c4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'd4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'e4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'f4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'g4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'a4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'b4' , 32 ) .note( 0 , 'c5' , 32 ) .instrument( 0 , 0x13 ) .noteOn( 0 , 'c4' , 64 ) .noteOn( 0 , 'e4' ) .noteOn( 0 , 'g4' ) .noteOff( 0 , 'c4' , 47 ) .noteOff( 0 , 'e4' ) .noteOff( 0 , 'g4' ) .addChord( 0 , [ 'c4' , 'e4' , 'g4' ], 64 ) .noteOn( 0 , 'c4' , 1 ) .noteOn( 0 , 'e4' ) .noteOn( 0 , 'g4' ) .noteOff( 0 , 'c4' , 384 ) .noteOff( 0 , 'e4' ) .noteOff( 0 , 'g4' ) ; fs.writeFileSync( 'test2.mid' , file.toBytes(), 'binary' );

Note the use of setInstrument() to change to a church organ midway through, and the use of addNoteOn() / addNoteOff() to produce chords.

Reference

addTrack() - Add a new Track object to the file and return the new track

- Add a new Track object to the file and return the new track addTrack(track) - Add the given Track object to the file and return the file

Time and duration are specified in "ticks", and there is a hardcoded value of 128 ticks per beat. This means that a quarter note has a duration of 128.

Pitch can be specified by note name with octave ( a#4 ) or by note number ( 60 ). Middle C is represented as c4 or 60 .