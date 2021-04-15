The next version of https://github.com/aadsm/JavaScript-ID3-Reader.

Donations

A few people have asked me about donations (or even crowdfunding). I would prefer you to consider making a donation to the "Girls Who Code" NPO. If you do please send me a message so I can add you as a contributor.

Current Support

File Readers NodeJS XMLHttpRequest Blob File Buffers/Arrays React Native

Tag Readers ID3v1 ID3v2 (with unsynchronisation support!) MP4 FLAC



How to use

NodeJS

Run npm install jsmediatags --save to install.

var jsmediatags = require ( "jsmediatags" ); jsmediatags.read( "./music-file.mp3" , { onSuccess : function ( tag ) { console .log(tag); }, onError : function ( error ) { console .log( ':(' , error.type, error.info); } });

var jsmediatags = require ( "jsmediatags" ); new jsmediatags.Reader( "http://www.example.com/music-file.mp3" ) .setTagsToRead([ "title" , "artist" ]) .read({ onSuccess : function ( tag ) { console .log(tag); }, onError : function ( error ) { console .log( ':(' , error.type, error.info); } });

Browser

Copy the dist/jsmediatags.min.js file into your web application directory and include it with a script tag. This library is also available on cdnjs at https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jsmediatags. UMD will give you multiple usage options to use it:

var jsmediatags = window .jsmediatags;

var jsmediatags = require ( "jsmediatags" );

It supports loading files from remote hosts, Blob and File objects:

jsmediatags.read( "http://www.example.com/music-file.mp3" , { onSuccess : function ( tag ) { console .log(tag); }, onError : function ( error ) { console .log(error); } });

Note that the URI has to include the scheme (e.g.: https://), as relative URIs are not supported.

jsmediatags.read(blob, ...);

inputTypeFile.addEventListener( "change" , function ( event ) { var file = event.target.files[ 0 ]; jsmediatags.read(file, ...); }, false );

You can find more about UMD usage options here.

React Native

React Native support requires some additional dependencies:

npm install --save jsmediatags buffer react-native-fs

With these dependencies installed, usage with React Native should remain the same:

const jsmediatags = require ( 'jsmediatags' ); new jsmediatags.Reader( '/path/to/song.mp3' ) .read({ onSuccess : ( tag ) => { console .log( 'Success!' ); console .log(tag); }, onError : ( error ) => { console .log( 'Error' ); console .log(error); } }); new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { new jsmediatags.Reader( '/path/to/song.mp3' ) .read({ onSuccess : ( tag ) => { console .log( 'Success!' ); resolve(tag); }, onError : ( error ) => { console .log( 'Error' ); reject(error); } }); }) .then( tagInfo => { }) .catch( error => { });

Articles

Documentation

The Output

This is an example of the object passed to the jsmediatags.read 's onSuccess callback.

ID3v2

{ type : "ID3" , version : "2.4.0" , major : 4 , revision : 0 , tags : { artist : "Sam, The Kid" , album : "Pratica(mente)" , track : "12" , TPE1 : { id : "TPE1" , size : 14 , description : "Lead performer(s)/Soloist(s)" , data : "Sam, The Kid" }, TALB : { id : "TALB" , size : 16 , description : "Album/Movie/Show title" , data : "Pratica(mente)" }, TRCK : { id : "TRCK" , size : 3 , description : "Track number/Position in set" , data : "12" , } }, size : 34423 , flags : { unsynchronisation : false , extended_header : false , experimental_indicator : false , footer_present : false } }

MP4

{ type : "MP4" , ftyp : "M4A" , version : 0 , tags : { "©too" : { id : "©too" , size : 35 , description : 'Encoding Tool' , data : 'Lavf53.24.2' } } }

FLAC

{ type : "FLAC" , version : "1" , tags : { title : "16/12/95" , artist : "Sam, The Kid" , album : "Pratica(mente)" , track : "12" , picture : ... } }

The tags property includes all tags that were found or specified to be read. Since each tag type (e.g.: ID3, MP4) uses different tag names for the same type of data (e.g.: the artist name) the most common tags are also available under human readable names (aka shortcuts). In this example, artist will point to TPE1.data , album to TALB.data and so forth.

The expected tag object depends on the type of tag read (ID3, MP4, etc.) but they all share a common structure:

{ type: < the tag type: ID3 , MP4 , etc. > tags: { < shortcut name > : < points to a tags data > < tag name > : { id: < tag name > , data: < the actual tag data > } } }

Shortcuts

These are the supported shortcuts.

title

artist

album

year

comment

track

genre

picture

lyrics

Picture data

The picture tag contains an array buffer of all the bytes of the album artwork image as well as the content type of the image. The data can be converted and displayed as an image using:

const { data, format } = result.tags.picture; let base64String = "" ; for ( const i = 0 ; i < data.length; i++) { base64String += String .fromCharCode(data[i]); } img.src = `data: ${data.format} ;base64, ${ window .btoa(base64String)} ` ;

HTTP Access Control (CORS)

When using HTTP CORS requests you need to make sure that the server is configured to receive If-Modified-Since and Range headers with the request. This can be configured by returning the Access-Control-Allow-Headers HTTP header with the OPTIONS request response.

Similarly, you should also allow for the browser to read the Content-Length and Content-Range headers. This can be configured by returning the Access-Control-Expose-Headers HTTP header.

In short, the following headers are expected:

Access -Control-Allow-Headers: If -Modified-Since, Range Access -Control-Expose-Headers: Content-Length, Content-Range

This library still works without these options configured on the server. However it will download the entire file instead of only the necessary bytes for reading the tags.

File and Tag Readers

This library uses file readers (MediaFileReader API) to read the file itself and media tag readers (MediaTagReader API) to parse the tags in the file.

By default the library will automatically pick the most appropriate file reader depending on the file location. In the common case this will be the URL or local path where the file is located.

A similar approach is taken for the tag reader. The most appropriate tag reader will be selected depending on the tag signature found in the file.

However, you can specify exactly which file reader or tag reader to use using the advanced API.

New file and tag readers can be implemented by extending the MediaFileReader and MediaTagReader classes. Check the Development section down bellow for more information.

Reference

jsmediatags.Reader setTagsToRead(tags: Array<string>) - Specify which tags to read setFileReader(fileReader: typeof MediaFileReader) - Use this particular file reader setTagReader(tagReader: typeof MediaTagReader) - Use this particular tag reader read({onSuccess, onError}) - Read the tags.

jsmediatags.Config addFileReader(fileReader: typeof MediaFileReader) - Add a new file reader to the automatic detection system. addTagReader(tagReader: typeof MediaTagReader) - Add a new tag reader to the automatic detection system. setDisallowedXhrHeaders(disallowedXhrHeaders: Array<string>) - Prevent the library from using specific http headers. This can be useful when dealing with CORS enabled servers you don't control. setXhrTimeoutInSec(timeoutInSec: number) - Sets the timeout time for http requests. Set it to 0 for no timeout at all. It defaults to 30s.



Development

Source code uses Flow for type checking meaning that a compilation step is needed to remove all type annotations. When using this library with NodeJS you can use the runtime compilation that is supported by babel. It will be slightly slower but no compilation step is required.

NodeJS (With Runtime Compilation)

require ( 'babel-core/register' ); var NodeFileReader = require ( './src/NodeFileReader' ); var ID3v2TagReader = require ( './src/ID3v2TagReader' ); ...

NodeJS (With Compiled Code (faster))

Run npm run build to generate proper JavaScript code into the build2 directory.

var NodeFileReader = require ( './build2/NodeFileReader' ); var ID3v2TagReader = require ( './build2/ID3v2TagReader' ); ...

Run npm run watch to automatically recompile the source code whenever a file is changed.

Browser

Run npm run dist to generate a UMD version of this library that is ready to be used in a browser.

Two packages are created for the browser: dist/jsmediatags.min.js and dist/jsmediatags.js . One is a minimized version that is meant to be used in production and the other a regular version meant to be used for debugging.

Run npm run dist-watch to recompile and browserify the source code whenever a file is changed. This will only regenerate the dist/jsmediatags.js file.

New File Readers

Extend the MediaFileReader class to implement a new file reader. Methods to implement are:

init

loadRange

getBytesLoaded

getByteAt

Current Implementations:

NodeFileReader (NodeJS)

XhrFileReader (Browser and NodeJS)

BlobFileReader (Blob and File)

New Tag Readers

Extend the MediaTagReader class to implement a new tag reader. Methods to implement are:

getTagIdentifierByteRange

canReadTagFormat

_loadData

_parseData

Current Implementations:

Unit Testing

Jest is the framework used. Run npm test to execute all the tests.

If you want to migrate your project from JavaScript-ID3-Reader to jsmediatags use the following guiding examples:

JavaScript-ID3-Reader:

ID3.loadTags( "filename.mp3" , function ( ) { var tags = ID3.getAllTags( "filename.mp3" ); alert(tags.artist + " - " + tags.title + ", " + tags.album); });

jsmediatags:

jsmediatags.read( "filename.mp3" , { onSuccess : function ( tag ) { var tags = tag.tags; alert(tags.artist + " - " + tags.title + ", " + tags.album); } });

JavaScript-ID3-Reader:

ID3.loadTags( "filename.mp3" , function ( ) { var tags = ID3.getAllTags( "filename.mp3" ); alert(tags.COMM.data + " - " + tags.TCON.data + ", " + tags.WXXX.data); }, { tags : [ "COMM" , "TCON" , "WXXX" ]});

jsmediatags:

new jsmediatags.Reader( "filename.mp3" ) .setTagsToRead([ "COMM" , "TCON" , "WXXX" ]) .read({ onSuccess : function ( tag ) { var tags = tag.tags; alert(tags.COMM.data + " - " + tags.TCON.data + ", " + tags.WXXX.data); } });

Error handling

JavaScript-ID3-Reader:

ID3.loadTags( "http://localhost/filename.mp3" , function ( ) { var tags = ID3.getAllTags( "http://localhost/filename.mp3" ); alert(tags.comment + " - " + tags.track + ", " + tags.lyrics); }, { tags : [ "comment" , "track" , "lyrics" ], onError : function ( reason ) { if (reason.error === "xhr" ) { console .log( "There was a network error: " , reason.xhr); } } });

jsmediatags:

new jsmediatags.Reader( "filename.mp3" ) .setTagsToRead([ "comment" , "track" , "lyrics" ]) .read({ onSuccess : function ( tag ) { var tags = tag.tags; alert(tags.comment + " - " + tags.track + ", " + tags.lyrics); }, onError : function ( error ) { if (error.type === "xhr" ) { console .log( "There was a network error: " , error.xhr); } } });

Goals