jsmd

Synopsis

jsmd ensures that you will never have outdated and non-working code in your README files.

Usage

Usage : jsmd <path> Option s: --show display the compiled JS after execution -- help display this help message -- version display the version number

How to use it

Just write your README files in GitHub Flavored Markdown as usual. The only thing that you have to add is the actual assertions. So here is a small example that will hopefully illustrate how assertions look:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.unlink( '/tmp/this-is-stupid' , function ( err ) { typeof err; });

In this simple example we expect that the type of err is equal to 'object'. As simple as that.

In order to verify if everything works properly just supply the desired file to jsmd and it will verify it for you:

jsmd README.md

See the examples for more info.

Which code blocks get evaluated

In order jsmd to recognize your JavaScript code elements, you have to specify them either as "js" or "javascript".

To get JavaScript syntax highlighting, without jsmd running the code, specify the code block as "node".

```node var rm_rf = require( 'rimraf' ) rm_rf ( '/usr/bin' ) ```

Hidden setup

Sometimes you don't want to put helper code into your readme file, but it's necessary in order to perform the tests. In this case, you can simply add special html comments which jsmd will extract and put inside the compiled file.

That way, GitHub won't visualize the comment but jsmd will be able to parse it.

How it works

jsmd has very simple flow, that looks like this:

First jsmd will parse and extract all JavaScript code elements

It will search the code snippets for "assertions". Assertions look like this Math.min(1, 2) // => 1

It will compile the JavaScript code with the assertions and it will try to execute it

It will report failures if any

Installation

$ npm install jsmd -g

Tests

Running the tests

$ npm test

Test coverage

$ npm run-script coverage

Credits

Special thanks to:

