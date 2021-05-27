jSmart is a port of the Smarty Template Engine to Javascript, a JavaScript template library that supports the template syntax and all the features (functions, variable modifiers, etc.) of the well-known PHP template engine Smarty.
jSmart is written entirely in JavaScript, does not have any DOM/browser or third-party JavaScript library dependencies and can be run in a web browser as well as a standalone JavaScript interpreter or CommonJS environments like node.js.
jSmart supports plugin architecture, you can extend it with custom plugins: functions, blocks and variable modifiers, templates inclusion, templates inheritance and overriding, caching, escape HTML.
jSmart has some limited support of the PHP Smarty syntax and allows you to use the same Smarty templates on both server and client side, for both PHP and Javascript.
Play with JsFiddle demo page
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsmart/dist/jsmart.min.js
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsmart@3.1.0/dist/jsmart.min.js
$ npm install jsmart --save
Hello {$name}
var fs = require('fs'),
jSmart = require('jsmart'),
tpl = fs.readFileSync('./demo.tpl', {encoding: 'utf-8'}),
compiledTemplate = new jSmart(tpl),
output = compiledTemplate.fetch({name: 'World'});
// output will be "Hello world"
console.log(output);
$ node demo.js
<html>
<head>
<script language="javascript" src="jsmart.js"></script>
</head>
<script id="test_tpl" type="text/x-jsmart-tmpl">
Hello {$name}
</script>
<script>
var content = document.getElementById('test_tpl').innerHTML;
var compiled = new jSmart(content);
var output = compiled.fetch({name: 'world'});
// output will be "Hello world"
</script>
define(['jSmart'], function (jSmart) {
var tplText = 'Hello {$name}';
var compiled = new jSmart(tplText);
var output = compiled.fetch({name: 'world'});
// output is "Hello world"
});
define(['jSmart', 'text!some/good/template.tpl'], function (jSmart, goodTpl) {
var compiled = new jSmart(goodTpl);
var output = compiled.fetch({name: 'world'});
// output is "Hello world"
});
https://github.com/umakantp/jsmart/wiki
Pull request Best is open a issue first. Then send a pull request referencing the issue number. Before sending pull request make sure you add test case for the fix. Make sure all test cases are passing and eslint tests pass.
Test cases:-
grunt karma
ES Lint tests:-
grunt eslint
Run lint, run test, build, compress, distribution package and update examples in one command:-
grunt
Project originally was created by miroshnikov. Since author was not active on project very frequently. I have forked and planned on pushing further improvements and features on my own fork.