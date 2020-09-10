openbase logo
jsl

jslint

by Reid Burke
0.12.1 (see all)

The JavaScript Code Quality Tool — for Node.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.9K

GitHub Stars

488

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Lint Rules

Readme

node-jslint

Easily use JSLint from the command line.

  jslint bin/jslint.js

What's New

Added latest jslint, 2018-01-27.

Version 0.12.0 contains the latest jslint-es6

See CHANGELOG.md for detailed change history

Use the command-line client

Install (both local and global are supported)

npm i jslint

Use the default jslint

jslint lib/color.js

Always use the latest jslint

jslint --edition=latest lib/color.js

Use a specific edition

For example, edition 2013-02-03 which shipped with node-jslint 0.1.9:

jslint --edition=2013-02-03 lib/color.js

Use node-jslint programmatically

Streams interface

As of node-jslint 0.4.0, a streams interface is exposed. You can use it in client code like this:

Install as a dependency:

$ npm install --save jslint

Pull it into your code with require:

var LintStream = require('jslint').LintStream;

Create and configure the stream linter:

var options = {
    "edition": "latest",
    "length": 100
},
    l = new LintStream(options);

Send files to the linter:

var fileName, fileContents;
l.write({file: fileName, body: fileContents});

Receive lint from the linter:

l.on('data', function (chunk, encoding, callback) {
    // chunk is an object

    // chunk.file is whatever you supplied to write (see above)
    assert.deepEqual(chunk.file, fileName);

    // chunk.linted is an object holding the result from running JSLint
    // chunk.linted.ok is the boolean return code from JSLINT()
    // chunk.linted.errors is the array of errors, etc.
    // see JSLINT for the complete contents of the object

    callback();
});

You can only pass options to the LintStream when creating it. The edition option can be used to select different editions of JSLint.

The LintStream is in object mode (objectMode: true). It expects an object with two properties: file and body. The file property can be used to pass metadata along with the file. The body property contains the file to be linted; it can be either a string or a Buffer.

The LintStream emits 'data' events containing an object with two properties. The file property is copied from the file property that is passed in. The linted property contains the results of running JSLINT.

Simple interface

The simple interface provides an edition-aware loader. This can be used as a frontend to node-jslint's collection of editions of the JSLINT code.

var node_jslint = require('jslint'),
    JSLINT = node_jslint.load(edition);

This exposes the same loading interface used in node-jslint, so it supports the special edition names default and latest as well as date-based edition names such as 2013-08-26

As of version 0.5.0, the load function also accepts filenames. To be recognized as a filename, the argument to load must contain a path-separator character (/ or \) or end with the extension .js.

Usage examples

Multiple files

jslint lib/color.js lib/reporter.js

All JSLint options supported

jslint --white --vars --regexp lib/color.js

Defaults to true, but you can specify false

jslint --bitwise false lib/color.js

Pass arrays

jslint --predef $ --predef Backbone lib/color.js

JSLint your entire project

jslint '**/*.js'

Using JSLint with a config file

Start with the included jslint.conf.example file, name it jslint.conf and customize your options per project or copy it to $HOME/.jslint.conf to apply your setting globally

License

See LICENSE file.

100
RaphaelBrasil1 Rating0 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation

