Easily use JSLint from the command line.
jslint bin/jslint.js
Added latest jslint, 2018-01-27.
Version 0.12.0 contains the latest jslint-es6
npm i jslint
jslint lib/color.js
jslint --edition=latest lib/color.js
For example, edition 2013-02-03 which shipped with node-jslint 0.1.9:
jslint --edition=2013-02-03 lib/color.js
As of node-jslint 0.4.0, a streams interface is exposed. You can use it in client code like this:
Install as a dependency:
$ npm install --save jslint
Pull it into your code with require:
var LintStream = require('jslint').LintStream;
Create and configure the stream linter:
var options = {
"edition": "latest",
"length": 100
},
l = new LintStream(options);
Send files to the linter:
var fileName, fileContents;
l.write({file: fileName, body: fileContents});
Receive lint from the linter:
l.on('data', function (chunk, encoding, callback) {
// chunk is an object
// chunk.file is whatever you supplied to write (see above)
assert.deepEqual(chunk.file, fileName);
// chunk.linted is an object holding the result from running JSLint
// chunk.linted.ok is the boolean return code from JSLINT()
// chunk.linted.errors is the array of errors, etc.
// see JSLINT for the complete contents of the object
callback();
});
You can only pass options to the LintStream when creating it. The
edition option can be
used to select different editions of JSLint.
The LintStream is in object mode (objectMode: true). It expects an
object with two properties:
file and
body. The
file property
can be used to pass metadata along with the file. The
body property
contains the file to be linted; it can be either a string or a Buffer.
The LintStream emits
'data' events containing an object with two properties.
The
file property is copied from the
file property that is passed in. The
linted property contains the results of running JSLINT.
The simple interface provides an edition-aware loader. This can be used as a frontend to node-jslint's collection of editions of the JSLINT code.
var node_jslint = require('jslint'),
JSLINT = node_jslint.load(edition);
This exposes the same loading interface used in node-jslint, so it supports the special
edition names
default and
latest as well as date-based edition names such as
2013-08-26
As of version 0.5.0, the
load function also accepts filenames. To be recognized as a filename,
the argument to load must contain a path-separator character (
/ or
\) or end with the extension
.js.
Multiple files
jslint lib/color.js lib/reporter.js
All JSLint options supported
jslint --white --vars --regexp lib/color.js
Defaults to true, but you can specify false
jslint --bitwise false lib/color.js
Pass arrays
jslint --predef $ --predef Backbone lib/color.js
JSLint your entire project
jslint '**/*.js'
Start with the included
jslint.conf.example file, name it
jslint.conf and customize your options
per project or copy it to
$HOME/.jslint.conf to apply your setting globally
