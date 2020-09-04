This module is deprecated because jsrsasign is unmaintained.
For general crypto, use a libsodium wrapper such as sodium-native or sodium-plus.
For JSON Web Signatures and Tokens, use jose.
Node.js wrapper around jsrsasign (a JSON Web Signature library).
Example:
var jsjws = require('jsjws');
var key = jsjws.generatePrivateKey(2048, 65537);
var header = { alg: 'PS256' };
var payload = { foo: 'bar', wup: 90 };
var sig = new jsjws.JWS().generateJWSByKey(header, payload, key);
var jws = new jsjws.JWS();
assert(jws.verifyJWSByKey(sig, key.toPublicKey(), ['PS256']));
assert.deepEqual(jws.getParsedHeader(), header);
assert.deepEqual(jws.getParsedPayload(), payload);
The API is described here.
npm install jsjws
You can read and write keys from and to PEM-format strings:
var jsjws = require('jsjws');
var key = jsjws.generatePrivateKey(2048, 65537);
var priv_pem = key.toPrivatePem();
var pub_pem = key.toPublicPem();
var header = { alg: 'RS256' };
var payload = JSON.stringify('hello world!');
var priv_key = jsjws.createPrivateKey(priv_pem);
var pub_key = jsjws.createPublicKey(pub_pem);
var sig = new jsjws.JWS().generateJWSByKey(header, payload, priv_key);
var jws = new jsjws.JWS();
assert(jws.verifyJWSByKey(sig, pub_key, ['RS256']));
assert.deepEqual(jws.getParsedHeader(), header);
assert.equal(jws.getUnparsedPayload(), payload);
grunt test
grunt lint
grunt coverage
Istanbul results are available here.
Coverage is so low because most of the jsrsasign code included in node-jsjws is not used. To keep things simple I've included whole files rather than split out individual functions.
grunt bench
Here are some results on a laptop with an Intel Core i5-4300M 2.6Ghz CPU and 8Gb RAM running Ubuntu 17.04.
In the tables, jsjws-fast uses crypto for signature generation and verification whereas jsjws-slow does everything in Javascript. The algorithm used was RS256.
|generate_key x10
|total (ms)
|average (ns)
|diff (%)
|jsjws-fast
|921
|92,066,915
|-
|jsjws-slow
|22,018
|2,201,816,811
|2,292
|generate_signature x1,000
|total (ms)
|average (ns)
|diff (%)
|jsjws-fast
|1,447
|1,447,365
|-
|jsjws-slow
|35,214
|35,214,432
|2,333
|load_key x1,000
|total (ms)
|average (ns)
|diff (%)
|jsjws-fast
|4
|3,584
|-
|jsjws-slow
|165
|165,398
|4,515
|verify_signature x1,000
|total (ms)
|average (ns)
|diff (%)
|jsjws-fast
|186
|186,126
|-
|jsjws-slow
|1,177
|1,176,602
|532
Create a private RSA key from a PEM-format string.
Parameters:
{String} pem Private key to load, in PEM Base64 format.
Return:
{PrivateKey} The private key object.
Create a public RSA key from a PEM-format string.
Parameters:
{String} pem Public key to load, in PEM Base64 format.
Return:
{PublicKey} The public key object.
Generate a new RSA private key (keypair). The private key also contains the public key component.
Parameters:
{String} modulusBits Number of bits in the modulus (typically 2048).
{Integer} exponent Exponent value (typically 65537).
Return:
{PrivateKey} The private key (keypair) object.
Convert a private RSA key to a PEM-format string.
Parameters:
{String} [import_password] If the key you imported using
createPrivateKey was encrypted, the password to use to decrypt it.
{String} [export_password] If you want to encrypt the PEM string, specify the password here.
{String} [export_alg] If you want to encrypt the PEM string, specify the encryption algorithm here as
des,
des3,
aes128,
aes192 or
aes256.
Return:
{String} PEM Base64 format string (PKCS#1 unencrypted, PKCS#5 encrypted).
Convert a private RSA key to a
PublicKey.
Parameters:
{String} [password] If the key you imported using
createPrivateKey was encrypted, the password to use to decrypt it.
Return:
{PublicKey} The public key.
Convert a private RSA key to a PEM-format string containing just the public key.
Parameters:
{String} [password] If the key you imported using
createPrivateKey was encrypted, the password to use to decrypt it.
Return:
{String} PEM Base64 format string (PKCS#1).
Convert a public RSA key to a PEM-format string.
Return:
{String} PEM Base64 format string (PKCS#1).
Create a new JWS object which can be used to generate or verify JSON Web Signatures.
Generate a JSON Web Signature.
Parameters:
{Object} header Metadata describing the payload. If you pass a string, it's assumed to be a JSON serialization of the metadata. The metadata should contain at least the following property:
{String} alg The algorithm to use for generating the signature.
RS256,
RS512,
PS256,
PS512,
HS256,
HS512 and
none are supported.
{Object} payload The data you want included in the signature. If you pass a string, it's assumed to be a JSON serialization of the data. So if you want to include just a string, call
JSON.stringify on it first.
{PrivateKey | String | Buffer} key The private key to be used to do the signing. For
HS256 and
HS512, pass a string or
Buffer. For
none, this argument is ignored.
{String} [password] Password used to decrypt the key. If not specified, the key is assumed not to be encrypted.
Return:
{String} The JSON Web Signature. Note this includes the header, payload and cryptographic signature.
Verify a JSON Web Signature.
Parameters:
{String} jws The JSON Web Signature to verify.
{PublicKey} key The public key to be used to verify the signature. For
HS256 and
HS512, pass a string or
Buffer. Note: if you pass
null and
allowed_algs contains
none then the signature will not be verified.
{Array} allowed_algs Algorithms expected to be used to sign the signature.
Return:
{Boolean}
true if the signature was verified successfully. The JWS must pass the following tests:
alg with a value in
allowed_algs.
key (unless its algorithm is
none and
none is in
allowed_algs).
Throws:
{Error} If the signature failed to verify.
Get the header (metadata) from a JSON Web Signature. Call this after verifying the signature (with JWS.prototype.verifyJWSByKey).
Return:
{Object} The header.
Get the header (metadata) from a JSON Web Signature. Call this after verifying the signature (with JWS.prototype.verifyJWSByKey).
Return:
{String} The JSON-encoded header.
Get the payload (data) from a JSON Web Signature. Call this after verifying the signature (with JWS.prototype.verifyJWSByKey).
Return:
{Object} The payload.
Get the payload (data) from a JSON Web Signature. Call this after verifying the signature (with JWS.prototype.verifyJWSByKey).
Return:
{String} The JSON-encoded payload.
Process a JSON Web Signature without verifying it. Call this before JWS.prototype.verifyJWSByKey if you need access to the header or data in the signature before verifying it. For example, the metadata might identify the issuer such that you can retrieve the appropriate public key.
Parameters:
{String} jws The JSON Web Signature to process.
Create a new JWT object which can be used to generate or verify JSON Web Tokens.
Inherits from JWS.
Generate a JSON Web Token.
Parameters:
{Object} header Metadata describing the token's claims. Pass a map of key-value pairs. The metadata should contain at least the following property:
{String} alg The algorithm to use for generating the signature.
RS256,
RS512,
PS256,
PS512,
HS256,
HS512 and
none are supported.
{Object} claims The claims you want included in the signature. Pass a map of key-value pairs.
{Date} expires When the token expires. Specify
null to omit the expiry from the token.
{Date} [not_before] When the token is valid from. Defaults to current time.
{Integer} [jti_size] Size in bytes of a unique token ID to put into the token (can be used to detect replay attacks). Defaults to 16 (128 bits). Specify 0 or
null to omit the JTI from the token.
{PrivateKey | String | Buffer} key The private key to be used to sign the token. For
HS256 and
HS512, pass a string or
Buffer. Note: if you pass
null then the token will be returned with an empty cryptographic signature and
header.alg will be forced to the value
none.
{String} [password] Password used to decrypt the key. If not specified, the key is assumed not to be encrypted.
Return:
{String} The JSON Web Token. Note this includes the header, claims and cryptographic signature. The following extra claims are added, per the JWT spec:
{IntDate} exp The UTC expiry date and time of the token, in number of seconds from 1970-01-01T0:0:0Z UTC.
{IntDate} nbf The UTC valid-from date and time of the token.
{IntDate} iat The UTC date and time at which the token was generated.
{String} jti A unique identifier for the token.
Verify a JSON Web Token.
Parameters:
{String} jwt The JSON Web Token to verify.
{Object} [options] Optional parameters for the verification:
{Integer} iat_skew The amount of leeway (in seconds) to allow between the issuer's clock and the verifier's clock when verifiying that the token was generated in the past. Defaults to 0.
{Boolean|Object} checks_optional Whether to allow the
typ header property and the
iat,
nbf and
exp claim properties to be absent from the token. Defaults to
false — they must be present and valid. If you specify
true then the properties will only be validated if present in the token. You can also pass in an object specifying a boolean for each property (e.g.
{ exp: true }).
{Boolean|Object} skip_checks Whether to skip validating the
typ header property and the
iat,
nbf and
exp claim properties even if they're present in the token. Defaults to
false. You can also pass in an object specifying a boolean for each property (e.g.
{ exp: true }).
{PublicKey} key The public key to be used to verify the token. For
HS256 and
HS512, pass a string or
Buffer. Note: if you pass
null and
allowed_algs contains
none then the token's signature will not be verified.
{Array} allowed_algs Algorithms expected to be used to sign the token.
Return:
{Boolean}
true if the token was verified successfully. The token must pass the following tests:
alg with a value in
allowed_algs.
key (unless its algorithm is
none and
none is in
allowed_algs).
options.checks_optional is
false, and
options.skip_checks is
false:
typ with the value
JWT.
iat which represents a date in the past (taking into account
options.iat_skew).
nbf which represents a date in the past.
exp which represents a date in the future.
Throws:
{Error} If the token failed to verify.
A class for handling X509 certificates. This is included as a utility for extracting public keys and information from a certificate.
Please see the jsjws reference for full details of the static and instance methods available on
X509.
See this unit test for an example of extracting the public key from a certificate in order to verify a JSON Web Signature.
