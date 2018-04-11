openbase logo
jsi

jsize

by Anton Medvedev
6.0.1

Find out minified and gzipped npm package size

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Find out minified and gzipped npm package size.

npm install -g jsize

Features

  • Scoped packages
  • Individual files within packages
  • Multiple packages at once
  • Easy CLI and programmatic usage

CLI Usage

$ jsize react + react-dom angular vue

   react + react-dom  =  44.2 kB (gzipped)
   angular            =  61.5 kB (gzipped)
   vue                =  20.9 kB (gzipped)
   

$ jsize @cycle/dom + @cycle/run

   @cycle/dom + @cycle/run  =  16.7 kB (gzipped)


$ jsize lodash/map + lodash/filter redux

   lodash/map + lodash/filter  =  5.88 kB (gzipped)
   redux                       =  2.77 kB (gzipped)
   

$ jsize --verbose jquery

   Package     Initial  Minified  Gzipped
  
   jquery   =  271 kB   88.6 kB   30.8 kB

Options

  • -v, --verbose

    Display initial size, minified size and gzip size.

    $ jsize jquery -v

   Package     Initial  Minified  Gzipped

   jquery   =  271 kB   87.3 kB   30.6 kB

Programmatic Usage

import jsize from 'jsize'

jsize('lodash').then(({ initial, minified, gzipped }) => {
  // Work with values (all in bytes).
})

// Also supports multiple entries.
jsize(['lodash/map', 'lodash/filter'])

Total size of multiple entries

You can add up multiple entries by using + between entry names. This is useful because in some cases like in lodash there is a runtime which is a one time cost.

$ jsize lodash/map + lodash/assign + lodash/filter

   lodash/map + lodash/assign + lodash/filter  =  6.63 kB (gzipped)

Sizes look much larger when comparing individually because it doesn't account for the shared runtime.

$ jsize lodash/map lodash/assign lodash/filter

   lodash/map     =  5.89 kB (gzipped)
   lodash/assign  =  2.78 kB (gzipped)
   lodash/filter  =  5.85 kB (gzipped)

Peer Dependencies

When a package has peerDependencies they are automatically excluded from the bundle size. To have a better idea of the total size of all dependencies you must add up all peers as well.

$ jsize react

   react  =  7.23 kB (gzipped)

$ jsize react+react-dom

   react + react-dom  =  43.6 kB (gzipped)

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

