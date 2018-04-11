Find out minified and gzipped npm package size.
npm install -g jsize
$ jsize react + react-dom angular vue
react + react-dom = 44.2 kB (gzipped)
angular = 61.5 kB (gzipped)
vue = 20.9 kB (gzipped)
$ jsize @cycle/dom + @cycle/run
@cycle/dom + @cycle/run = 16.7 kB (gzipped)
$ jsize lodash/map + lodash/filter redux
lodash/map + lodash/filter = 5.88 kB (gzipped)
redux = 2.77 kB (gzipped)
$ jsize --verbose jquery
Package Initial Minified Gzipped
jquery = 271 kB 88.6 kB 30.8 kB
-v, --verbose
Display initial size, minified size and gzip size.
$ jsize jquery -v
Package Initial Minified Gzipped
jquery = 271 kB 87.3 kB 30.6 kB
import jsize from 'jsize'
jsize('lodash').then(({ initial, minified, gzipped }) => {
// Work with values (all in bytes).
})
// Also supports multiple entries.
jsize(['lodash/map', 'lodash/filter'])
You can add up multiple entries by using
+ between entry names.
This is useful because in some cases like in lodash there is a runtime which is a one time cost.
$ jsize lodash/map + lodash/assign + lodash/filter
lodash/map + lodash/assign + lodash/filter = 6.63 kB (gzipped)
Sizes look much larger when comparing individually because it doesn't account for the shared runtime.
$ jsize lodash/map lodash/assign lodash/filter
lodash/map = 5.89 kB (gzipped)
lodash/assign = 2.78 kB (gzipped)
lodash/filter = 5.85 kB (gzipped)
When a package has
peerDependencies they are automatically excluded from the bundle size.
To have a better idea of the total size of all dependencies you must add up all peers as well.
$ jsize react
react = 7.23 kB (gzipped)
$ jsize react+react-dom
react + react-dom = 43.6 kB (gzipped)
Licensed under the MIT license.