Find out minified and gzipped npm package size.

npm install -g jsize

Features

Scoped packages

Individual files within packages

Multiple packages at once

Easy CLI and programmatic usage

CLI Usage

$ jsize react + react-dom angular vue react + react-dom = 44.2 kB (gzipped) angular = 61.5 kB (gzipped) vue = 20.9 kB (gzipped)

$ jsize /dom + /run /dom + /run = 16.7 kB (gzipped)

$ jsize lodash/ map + lodash/filter redux lodash/ map + lodash/ filter = 5.88 kB (gzipped) redux = 2.77 kB (gzipped)

$ jsize --verbose jquery Package Initial Minified Gzipped jquery = 271 kB 88.6 kB 30.8 kB

Options

-v, --verbose Display initial size, minified size and gzip size. $ jsize jquery -v Package Initial Minified Gzipped jquery = 271 kB 87.3 kB 30.6 kB

Programmatic Usage

import jsize from 'jsize' jsize( 'lodash' ).then( ( { initial, minified, gzipped } ) => { }) jsize([ 'lodash/map' , 'lodash/filter' ])

Total size of multiple entries

You can add up multiple entries by using + between entry names. This is useful because in some cases like in lodash there is a runtime which is a one time cost.

$ jsize lodash/map + lodash/assign + lodash/filter lodash/map + lodash/assign + lodash/filter = 6.63 kB (gzipped)

Sizes look much larger when comparing individually because it doesn't account for the shared runtime.

$ jsize lodash/map lodash/assign lodash/filter lodash/map = 5.89 kB (gzipped) lodash/assign = 2.78 kB (gzipped) lodash/filter = 5.85 kB (gzipped)

Peer Dependencies

When a package has peerDependencies they are automatically excluded from the bundle size. To have a better idea of the total size of all dependencies you must add up all peers as well.

$ jsize react react = 7.23 kB (gzipped) $ jsize react+react-dom react + react-dom = 43.6 kB (gzipped)

License

Licensed under the MIT license.