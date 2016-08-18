js.io is a multi-platform package management and module system for JavaScript. js.io modules can be evaluated in a JavaScript runtime (e.g. node.js) or precompiled into a single package for use on the client side.

js.io provides the following:

A module system. Dependency graph that works in the client and the browser. Support and networking libraries that can be used on either platform.

run the js.io repl:

jsio

or run a js.io-flavored script:

jsio file.js

or the js.io compiler: