js.io is a multi-platform package management and module system for JavaScript. js.io modules can be evaluated in a JavaScript runtime (e.g. node.js) or precompiled into a single package for use on the client side.
js.io provides the following:
A module system. Dependency graph that works in the client and the browser. Support and networking libraries that can be used on either platform.
run the js.io repl:
$ jsio
or run a js.io-flavored script:
$ jsio file.js
or the js.io compiler:
$ jsio-compile