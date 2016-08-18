openbase logo
jsio

by gameclosure
2.2.5 (see all)

Javascript Networking Library for building real-time web applications

Documentation
12

GitHub Stars

294

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

56

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

js.io

js.io is a multi-platform package management and module system for JavaScript. js.io modules can be evaluated in a JavaScript runtime (e.g. node.js) or precompiled into a single package for use on the client side.

js.io provides the following:

A module system. Dependency graph that works in the client and the browser. Support and networking libraries that can be used on either platform.

run the js.io repl:

$ jsio

or run a js.io-flavored script:

$ jsio file.js

or the js.io compiler:

$ jsio-compile

