Generates jsii source files for multiple languages from TypeScript.

Usage

This package can be either used as a library or through a CLI.

The library entry point is the srcmak function:

import { srcmak } from 'jsii-srcmak' ; await srcmak(srcdir[, options]);

The CLI is jsii-srcmak :

$ jsii-srcmak srcdir [OPTIONS]

The srcdir argument points to a directory tree that includes TypeScript files which will be translated through jsii to one of the supported languages.

Compile only

If called with no additional arguments, srcmak will only jsii-compile the source. If compilation fails, it will throw an error. This is a nice way to check if generated typescript code is jsii-compatible:

const srcdir = generateSomeTypeScriptCode(); await srcmak(srcdir);

CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak / source /directory

Python Output

To produce a Python module from your source, use the python option:

await srcmak( 'srcdir' , { python: { outdir: '/path/to/project/root' , moduleName: 'name.of.python.module' } });

Or the --python-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --python-outdir=dir --python-module-name=module.name

The outdir / --python-outdir option points to the root directory of your Python project.

/ option points to the root directory of your Python project. The moduleName / --python-module-name option is the python module name. Dots ( . ) delimit submodules.

The output directory will include a python module that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following python modules:

Java Output

To produce a Java module from your source, use the java option:

await srcmak( 'srcdir' , { java: { outdir: '/path/to/project/root' , package: 'hello.world' } });

Or the --java-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --java-outdir=dir --java-package=hello.world

The outdir / --java-outdir option points to the root directory of your Java project.

/ option points to the root directory of your Java project. The package / --java-package option is the java package name.

The output directory will include a java module that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following maven package (should be defined directly or indirectly in the project's pom.xml file):

The output directory will also include a tarball generated@0.0.0.jsii.tgz that must be bundled in your project.

C# Output

To produce a C# module from your source, use the csharp option:

await srcmak( 'srcdir' , { csharp: { outdir: '/path/to/project/root' , namespace : 'HelloWorld' } });

Or the --csharp-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --csharp-outdir=dir --csharp-namespace=HelloWorld

The outdir / --csharp-outdir option points to the root directory of your C# project.

/ option points to the root directory of your C# project. The package / --csharp-namespace option is the C# root namespace.

The output directory will include a C# project that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following NuGet package (It is already defined as a dependency in the generated project):

The output directory will also include a tarball generated@0.0.0.jsii.tgz that must be bundled in your project (It is already included as an embedded resource in the generated project).

Go Output

To produce a Go module from your source, use the golang option:

await srcmak( 'srcdir' , { golang: { outdir: '/path/to/project/root' , moduleName: 'github.com/yourorg/your-root-project' , packageName: 'helloworld' } });

Or the --golang-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --golang-outdir=dir --golang-module= "github.com/yourorg/your-root-project" --golang-package= "helloworld"

The outdir / --golang-outdir option points to the root directory of your base Go project (where your go.mod is in, if you have one).

/ option points to the root directory of your base Go project (where your is in, if you have one). The moduleName / --golang-module option must match the Go module name of the project that includes the generated source code e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project . This is currently required, because the generated code needs to reference a submodule which is generated in a nested directory (see also upstream issue https://github.com/aws/jsii/issues/2847 for more information).

/ option must match the Go module name of the project that includes the generated source code e.g. . This is currently required, because the generated code needs to reference a submodule which is generated in a nested directory (see also upstream issue https://github.com/aws/jsii/issues/2847 for more information). The packageName / --golang-package is the package in which the generated Go code will be in. It will be placed in the submodule. So the import path becomes e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/yourpackage .

The output directory will include a directory named with the packageName / --golang-package containing the generated Go code. This code depends on the following Go module:

which you need to include in your go.mod :

require github.com/aws/jsii-runtime-go v1. 29 . 0

Nested output directories

It is also possible to set the outdir / --golang-outdir option to a nested directory inside your Go project. For example, if you want to nest the generated code in a directory called generated . In that case you need to append the subdirectory to the module name (e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated ):

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --golang-outdir=~/projects/your-root-project/generated --golang-module= "github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated" --golang-package= "helloworld"

Your import path will then become e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated/yourpackage .

Entrypoint

The entrypoint option can be used to customize the name of the typescript entrypoint (default is index.ts ).

For example, if the code's entry point is under /srcdir/foobar/lib/index.ts then I can specify:

await srcmak( '/srcdir' , { entrypoint: 'foobar/lib/index.ts' });

Or through the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /srcdir --entrypoint lib/main.ts

Dependencies

The deps option can be used to specify a list of node module directories (must have a package.json file) which will be symlinked into the workspace when compiling your code.

This is required if your code references types from other modules.

Use this idiom to resolve a set of modules directories from the calling process:

const modules = [ '@types/node' , 'foobar' ]; const getModuleDir = m => path.dirname( require .resolve( ` ${m} /package.json` )); await srcmak( 'srcdir' , { deps: modules.map(getModuleDir) });

Or through the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --dep node_modules/@types/node --dep node_modules/constructs

Contributing

To build this project, you must first generate the package.json :

npx projen

Then you can install your dependencies and build:

yarn install yarn build

What's with this name?

It's a silly little pun that stems from another pun: jsii has jsii-pacmak which stands for "package maker". That's the tool that takes in a .jsii manifest and produces language-idiomatic packages from it. This tool produces sources from a .jsii manifest. Hence, "source maker". Yeah, it's lame.

License

Distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.