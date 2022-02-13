openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsii-srcmak

by cdklabs
0.1.480 (see all)

Generate multi-language object-oriented source code from typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsii-srcmak

Generates jsii source files for multiple languages from TypeScript.

Usage

This package can be either used as a library or through a CLI.

The library entry point is the srcmak function:

import { srcmak } from 'jsii-srcmak';
await srcmak(srcdir[, options]);

The CLI is jsii-srcmak:

$ jsii-srcmak srcdir [OPTIONS]

The srcdir argument points to a directory tree that includes TypeScript files which will be translated through jsii to one of the supported languages.

Compile only

If called with no additional arguments, srcmak will only jsii-compile the source. If compilation fails, it will throw an error. This is a nice way to check if generated typescript code is jsii-compatible:

const srcdir = generateSomeTypeScriptCode();

// verify it is jsii-compatible (throws otherwise)
await srcmak(srcdir);

CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /source/directory

Python Output

To produce a Python module from your source, use the python option:

await srcmak('srcdir', {
  python: {
    outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
    moduleName: 'name.of.python.module'
  }
});

Or the --python-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --python-outdir=dir --python-module-name=module.name
  • The outdir/--python-outdir option points to the root directory of your Python project.
  • The moduleName/--python-module-name option is the python module name. Dots (.) delimit submodules.

The output directory will include a python module that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following python modules:

Java Output

To produce a Java module from your source, use the java option:

await srcmak('srcdir', {
  java: {
    outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
    package: 'hello.world'
  }
});

Or the --java-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --java-outdir=dir --java-package=hello.world
  • The outdir/--java-outdir option points to the root directory of your Java project.
  • The package/--java-package option is the java package name.

The output directory will include a java module that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following maven package (should be defined directly or indirectly in the project's pom.xml file):

The output directory will also include a tarball generated@0.0.0.jsii.tgz that must be bundled in your project.

C# Output

To produce a C# module from your source, use the csharp option:

await srcmak('srcdir', {
  csharp: {
    outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
    namespace: 'HelloWorld'
  }
});

Or the --csharp-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --csharp-outdir=dir --csharp-namespace=HelloWorld
  • The outdir/--csharp-outdir option points to the root directory of your C# project.
  • The package/--csharp-namespace option is the C# root namespace.

The output directory will include a C# project that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following NuGet package (It is already defined as a dependency in the generated project):

The output directory will also include a tarball generated@0.0.0.jsii.tgz that must be bundled in your project (It is already included as an embedded resource in the generated project).

Go Output

To produce a Go module from your source, use the golang option:

await srcmak('srcdir', {
  golang: {
    outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
    moduleName: 'github.com/yourorg/your-root-project',
    packageName: 'helloworld'
  }
});

Or the --golang-* switches in the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --golang-outdir=dir --golang-module="github.com/yourorg/your-root-project" --golang-package="helloworld"
  • The outdir/--golang-outdir option points to the root directory of your base Go project (where your go.mod is in, if you have one).
  • The moduleName/--golang-module option must match the Go module name of the project that includes the generated source code e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project. This is currently required, because the generated code needs to reference a submodule which is generated in a nested directory (see also upstream issue https://github.com/aws/jsii/issues/2847 for more information).
  • The packageName/--golang-package is the package in which the generated Go code will be in. It will be placed in the submodule. So the import path becomes e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/yourpackage.

The output directory will include a directory named with the packageName/--golang-package containing the generated Go code. This code depends on the following Go module:

which you need to include in your go.mod:

require github.com/aws/jsii-runtime-go v1.29.0 # update the version to match the jsii version used in your version of jsii-srcmak

Nested output directories

It is also possible to set the outdir/--golang-outdir option to a nested directory inside your Go project. For example, if you want to nest the generated code in a directory called generated. In that case you need to append the subdirectory to the module name (e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated):

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --golang-outdir=~/projects/your-root-project/generated --golang-module="github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated" --golang-package="helloworld"

Your import path will then become e.g. github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated/yourpackage.

Entrypoint

The entrypoint option can be used to customize the name of the typescript entrypoint (default is index.ts).

For example, if the code's entry point is under /srcdir/foobar/lib/index.ts then I can specify:

await srcmak('/srcdir', {
  entrypoint: 'foobar/lib/index.ts'
});

Or through the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /srcdir --entrypoint lib/main.ts

Dependencies

The deps option can be used to specify a list of node module directories (must have a package.json file) which will be symlinked into the workspace when compiling your code.

This is required if your code references types from other modules.

Use this idiom to resolve a set of modules directories from the calling process:

const modules = [
  '@types/node', // commonly needed
  'foobar'       // a node module in *my* closure
];

const getModuleDir = m =>
  path.dirname(require.resolve(`${m}/package.json`));

await srcmak('srcdir', {
  deps: modules.map(getModuleDir)
});

Or through the CLI:

$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --dep node_modules/@types/node --dep node_modules/constructs

Contributing

To build this project, you must first generate the package.json:

npx projen

Then you can install your dependencies and build:

yarn install
yarn build

What's with this name?

It's a silly little pun that stems from another pun: jsii has jsii-pacmak which stands for "package maker". That's the tool that takes in a .jsii manifest and produces language-idiomatic packages from it. This tool produces sources from a .jsii manifest. Hence, "source maker". Yeah, it's lame.

License

Distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial