Generates jsii source files for multiple languages from TypeScript.
This package can be either used as a library or through a CLI.
The library entry point is the
srcmak function:
import { srcmak } from 'jsii-srcmak';
await srcmak(srcdir[, options]);
The CLI is
jsii-srcmak:
$ jsii-srcmak srcdir [OPTIONS]
The
srcdir argument points to a directory tree that includes TypeScript files
which will be translated through jsii to one of the supported languages.
If called with no additional arguments,
srcmak will only jsii-compile the source. If compilation fails, it will throw an error. This is a nice way to check if generated typescript code is jsii-compatible:
const srcdir = generateSomeTypeScriptCode();
// verify it is jsii-compatible (throws otherwise)
await srcmak(srcdir);
CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /source/directory
To produce a Python module from your source, use the
python option:
await srcmak('srcdir', {
python: {
outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
moduleName: 'name.of.python.module'
}
});
Or the
--python-* switches in the CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --python-outdir=dir --python-module-name=module.name
outdir/
--python-outdir option points to the root directory of your Python project.
moduleName/
--python-module-name option is the python module name. Dots (
.) delimit submodules.
The output directory will include a python module that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following python modules:
To produce a Java module from your source, use the
java option:
await srcmak('srcdir', {
java: {
outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
package: 'hello.world'
}
});
Or the
--java-* switches in the CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --java-outdir=dir --java-package=hello.world
outdir/
--java-outdir option points to the root directory of your Java project.
package/
--java-package option is the java package name.
The output directory will include a java module that corresponds to the
original module. This code depends on the following maven package (should be defined directly or indirectly in the project's
pom.xml file):
The output directory will also include a tarball
generated@0.0.0.jsii.tgz that must be bundled in your project.
To produce a C# module from your source, use the
csharp option:
await srcmak('srcdir', {
csharp: {
outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
namespace: 'HelloWorld'
}
});
Or the
--csharp-* switches in the CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --csharp-outdir=dir --csharp-namespace=HelloWorld
outdir/
--csharp-outdir option points to the root directory of your C# project.
package/
--csharp-namespace option is the C# root namespace.
The output directory will include a C# project that corresponds to the original module. This code depends on the following NuGet package (It is already defined as a dependency in the generated project):
The output directory will also include a tarball
generated@0.0.0.jsii.tgz that must be bundled in your project (It is already included as an embedded resource in the generated project).
To produce a Go module from your source, use the
golang option:
await srcmak('srcdir', {
golang: {
outdir: '/path/to/project/root',
moduleName: 'github.com/yourorg/your-root-project',
packageName: 'helloworld'
}
});
Or the
--golang-* switches in the CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --golang-outdir=dir --golang-module="github.com/yourorg/your-root-project" --golang-package="helloworld"
outdir/
--golang-outdir option points to the root directory of your base Go project (where your
go.mod is in, if you have one).
moduleName/
--golang-module option must match the Go module name of the project that includes the generated source code e.g.
github.com/yourorg/your-root-project. This is currently required, because the generated code needs to reference a submodule which is generated in a nested directory (see also upstream issue https://github.com/aws/jsii/issues/2847 for more information).
packageName/
--golang-package is the package in which the generated Go code will be in. It will be placed in the submodule. So the import path becomes e.g.
github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/yourpackage.
The output directory will include a directory named with the
packageName/
--golang-package containing the generated Go code.
This code depends on the following Go module:
which you need to include in your
go.mod:
require github.com/aws/jsii-runtime-go v1.29.0 # update the version to match the jsii version used in your version of jsii-srcmak
It is also possible to set the
outdir/
--golang-outdir option to a nested directory inside your Go project. For example, if you want to nest the generated code in a directory called
generated.
In that case you need to append the subdirectory to the module name (e.g.
github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated):
$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --golang-outdir=~/projects/your-root-project/generated --golang-module="github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated" --golang-package="helloworld"
Your import path will then become e.g.
github.com/yourorg/your-root-project/generated/yourpackage.
The
entrypoint option can be used to customize the name of the typescript entrypoint (default is
index.ts).
For example, if the code's entry point is under
/srcdir/foobar/lib/index.ts then I can specify:
await srcmak('/srcdir', {
entrypoint: 'foobar/lib/index.ts'
});
Or through the CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /srcdir --entrypoint lib/main.ts
The
deps option can be used to specify a list of node module directories (must have a
package.json file) which will be symlinked into the workspace when compiling your code.
This is required if your code references types from other modules.
Use this idiom to resolve a set of modules directories from the calling process:
const modules = [
'@types/node', // commonly needed
'foobar' // a node module in *my* closure
];
const getModuleDir = m =>
path.dirname(require.resolve(`${m}/package.json`));
await srcmak('srcdir', {
deps: modules.map(getModuleDir)
});
Or through the CLI:
$ jsii-srcmak /src/dir --dep node_modules/@types/node --dep node_modules/constructs
To build this project, you must first generate the
package.json:
npx projen
Then you can install your dependencies and build:
yarn install
yarn build
It's a silly little pun that stems from another pun: jsii has
jsii-pacmak
which stands for "package maker". That's the tool that takes in a .jsii manifest
and produces language-idiomatic packages from it. This tool produces sources
from a .jsii manifest. Hence, "source maker". Yeah, it's lame.
Distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.