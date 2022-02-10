openbase logo
Readme

jsii

Join the chat at https://cdk.Dev All Contributors Build Status npm docker

Overview

jsii allows code in any language to naturally interact with JavaScript classes. It is the technology that enables the AWS Cloud Development Kit to deliver polyglot libraries from a single codebase!

A class library written in TypeScript can be used in projects authored in TypeScript or Javascript (as usual), but also in Python, Java, C# (and other languages from the .NET family), ...

❓ Documentation

Head over to our documentation website!

📖 Blog Posts

Here's a collection of blog posts (in chronological order) related to jsii:

ℹ️ If you wrote blog posts about jsii and would like to have them referenced here, do not hesitate to file a pull request to add the links here!

⚙️ Contributing

See [CONTRIBUTING](./CONTRIBUTING.md).

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people ([emoji key](https://allcontributors.org/docs/en/emoji-key)):


AWS CDK Automation
🚧 👀
Aaron Costley
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
Abdallah Hodieb
🐛
Adam Ruka
🐛 💻 🚧 👀
Alex Pulver
🐛
Andrew Wason
🐛 💻
Andy Slezak
💻

Ansgar Mertens
🚧 💻 🐛
Anshul Guleria
🤔
Ari Palo
🤔
Armaan Tobaccowalla
🐛
Bartłomiej Jurek
🐛
Ben Bridts
📖
Ben Chaimberg
📖

Ben Farr
📖
Ben Walters
🤔
Benjamin Macher
📖
Benjamin Maizels
💻 👀
Bill Cauchois
🤔
Brecht Verhoeve
🤔
Breland Miley
💻

CaerusKaru
💻 🚧
Calvin Combs
💻 🐛
Camilo Bermúdez
🐛
Campion Fellin
💻
Carter Van Deuren
🐛
Christophe Vico
🐛
Christopher Currie
💻 🤔

Christopher Rybicki
📖
Cory Hall
🐛
Cristian Măgherușan-Stanciu
🐛
CyrusNajmabadi
🐛 🤔
Damian Silbergleith
💻 🐛
Daniel Dinu
🐛 💻
Daniel Schroeder
🐛 💻 📖 🤔 🚧

Dave Slotnick
🐛
Donald Stufft
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
Dongie Agnir
💻 👀
Eduardo Rabelo
📖
Eduardo Sena S. Rosa
🐛
Elad Ben-Israel
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀 📢
Eli Polonsky
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀

Eric Z. Beard
📆
Erik Karlsson
🐛
Eugene Kozlov
💻
Fabio Gentile
🐛
Florian Eitel
🤔
Graham Lea
🤔 👀
Hamza Assyad
🐛 💻 🤔 👀

Hari Pachuveetil
📝 📖
Hsing-Hui Hsu
💻 📖 🤔 👀
Ikko Ashimine
📖
James
🐛 💻
James Kelley
🐛
James Mead
💻
James Siri
💻 🚧

Jason Del Ponte
🤔 👀
Jason Fulghum
🤔 📆 👀
Jerry Kindall
📖 🤔
Jimmy Gaussen
🤔
Johannes Weber
📖
Jon Steinich
🐛 🤔 💻
Joseph Lawson
👀

Joseph Martin
🐛
Junix
🐛
Justin Taylor
🐛
Kaizen Conroy
💻 🐛
Kyle Thomson
💻 👀
Leandro Padua
🐛
Liang Zhou
🐛 💻

Madeline Kusters
💻 🐛
Maja S Bratseth
🐛
Marcos Diez
🐛
Mark Nielsen
💻
Matthew Bonig
🐛 📝
Matthew Pirocchi
💻 🤔 👀
Meng Xin Zhu
🐛

Michael Neil
🚧
Mike Lane
🐛
Mitch Garnaat
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
Mitchell Valine
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
Mohamad Soufan
📖
Neta Nir
💻 🤔 🚧 👀
Nick Lynch
🐛 💻 🚧 👀

Niranjan Jayakar
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
Noah Litov
💻 🚧 👀
Otavio Macedo
💻 🐛
PIDZ - Bart
🤔
Peter Woodworth
🚧
Petr Kacer
🐛
Petra Barus
💻

Philip Cali
🤔
Quentin Loos
🤔
Raphael
🐛
Richard H Boyd
🐛
Rico Huijbers
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
Romain Marcadier
🐛 💻 🎨 🤔 🚧 👀 📝
SADIK KUZU
👀

SK
🤔
Sam Fink
💻 👀
Sam Goodwin
👀
Sebastian Korfmann
🐛 💻 🤔
Shane Witbeck
🤔
Shiv Lakshminarayan
💻 🚧 👀
Somaya
💻 🤔 🚧 👀

The Gitter Badger
💻 🚧
Thomas Poignant
🐛
Thomas Steinbach
🐛
Thorsten Hoeger
💻
Tim Wagner
🐛 🤔
Tobias Lidskog
💻
Ty Coghlan
🐛

Tyler van Hensbergen
🤔
Vlad Hrybok
🐛
Vladimir Shchur
🐛
Yan Zhulanow
💻
Yigong Liu
🐛 🤔
Zach Bienenfeld
🐛
ajnarang
🤔

aniljava
💻
arnogeurts-sqills
🐛 💻
deccy-mcc
🐛
dependabot-preview[bot]
🐛 🚧
dependabot[bot]
🚧
dheffx
🐛
gregswdl
🐛

guyroberts21
📖
mattBrzezinski
📖
mergify
🚧
mergify[bot]
🚧
seiyashima42
🐛 💻 📖
sullis
💻
vaneek
🐛

This project follows the [all-contributors](https://github.com/all-contributors/all-contributors) specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

:balance_scale: License

jsii is distributed under the [Apache License, Version 2.0][apache-2.0].

See [LICENSE](./LICENSE) and [NOTICE](./NOTICE) for more information.

