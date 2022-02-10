jsii allows code in any language to naturally interact with JavaScript classes. It is the technology that enables the
AWS Cloud Development Kit to deliver polyglot libraries from a single codebase!
A class library written in TypeScript can be used in projects authored in TypeScript or Javascript (as usual), but also in Python, Java, C# (and other languages from the .NET family), ...
Head over to our documentation website!
Here's a collection of blog posts (in chronological order) related to
jsii:
ℹ️ If you wrote blog posts about
jsiiand would like to have them referenced here, do not hesitate to file a pull request to add the links here!
See [CONTRIBUTING](./CONTRIBUTING.md).
Thanks goes to these wonderful people ([emoji key](https://allcontributors.org/docs/en/emoji-key)):
|
AWS CDK Automation
🚧 👀
|
Aaron Costley
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
|
Abdallah Hodieb
🐛
|
Adam Ruka
🐛 💻 🚧 👀
|
Alex Pulver
🐛
|
Andrew Wason
🐛 💻
|
Andy Slezak
💻
|
Ansgar Mertens
🚧 💻 🐛
|
Anshul Guleria
🤔
|
Ari Palo
🤔
|
Armaan Tobaccowalla
🐛
|
Bartłomiej Jurek
🐛
|
Ben Bridts
📖
|
Ben Chaimberg
📖
|
Ben Farr
📖
|
Ben Walters
🤔
|
Benjamin Macher
📖
|
Benjamin Maizels
💻 👀
|
Bill Cauchois
🤔
|
Brecht Verhoeve
🤔
|
Breland Miley
💻
|
CaerusKaru
💻 🚧
|
Calvin Combs
💻 🐛
|
Camilo Bermúdez
🐛
|
Campion Fellin
💻
|
Carter Van Deuren
🐛
|
Christophe Vico
🐛
|
Christopher Currie
💻 🤔
|
Christopher Rybicki
📖
|
Cory Hall
🐛
|
Cristian Măgherușan-Stanciu
🐛
|
CyrusNajmabadi
🐛 🤔
|
Damian Silbergleith
💻 🐛
|
Daniel Dinu
🐛 💻
|
Daniel Schroeder
🐛 💻 📖 🤔 🚧
|
Dave Slotnick
🐛
|
Donald Stufft
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
|
Dongie Agnir
💻 👀
|
Eduardo Rabelo
📖
|
Eduardo Sena S. Rosa
🐛
|
Elad Ben-Israel
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀 📢
|
Eli Polonsky
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
|
Eric Z. Beard
📆
|
Erik Karlsson
🐛
|
Eugene Kozlov
💻
|
Fabio Gentile
🐛
|
Florian Eitel
🤔
|
Graham Lea
🤔 👀
|
Hamza Assyad
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
|
Hari Pachuveetil
📝 📖
|
Hsing-Hui Hsu
💻 📖 🤔 👀
|
Ikko Ashimine
📖
|
James
🐛 💻
|
James Kelley
🐛
|
James Mead
💻
|
James Siri
💻 🚧
|
Jason Del Ponte
🤔 👀
|
Jason Fulghum
🤔 📆 👀
|
Jerry Kindall
📖 🤔
|
Jimmy Gaussen
🤔
|
Johannes Weber
📖
|
Jon Steinich
🐛 🤔 💻
|
Joseph Lawson
👀
|
Joseph Martin
🐛
|
Junix
🐛
|
Justin Taylor
🐛
|
Kaizen Conroy
💻 🐛
|
Kyle Thomson
💻 👀
|
Leandro Padua
🐛
|
Liang Zhou
🐛 💻
|
Madeline Kusters
💻 🐛
|
Maja S Bratseth
🐛
|
Marcos Diez
🐛
|
Mark Nielsen
💻
|
Matthew Bonig
🐛 📝
|
Matthew Pirocchi
💻 🤔 👀
|
Meng Xin Zhu
🐛
|
Michael Neil
🚧
|
Mike Lane
🐛
|
Mitch Garnaat
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
|
Mitchell Valine
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
|
Mohamad Soufan
📖
|
Neta Nir
💻 🤔 🚧 👀
|
Nick Lynch
🐛 💻 🚧 👀
|
Niranjan Jayakar
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
|
Noah Litov
💻 🚧 👀
|
Otavio Macedo
💻 🐛
|
PIDZ - Bart
🤔
|
Peter Woodworth
🚧
|
Petr Kacer
🐛
|
Petra Barus
💻
|
Philip Cali
🤔
|
Quentin Loos
🤔
|
Raphael
🐛
|
Richard H Boyd
🐛
|
Rico Huijbers
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 👀
|
Romain Marcadier
🐛 💻 🎨 🤔 🚧 👀 📝
|
SADIK KUZU
👀
|
SK
🤔
|
Sam Fink
💻 👀
|
Sam Goodwin
👀
|
Sebastian Korfmann
🐛 💻 🤔
|
Shane Witbeck
🤔
|
Shiv Lakshminarayan
💻 🚧 👀
|
Somaya
💻 🤔 🚧 👀
|
The Gitter Badger
💻 🚧
|
Thomas Poignant
🐛
|
Thomas Steinbach
🐛
|
Thorsten Hoeger
💻
|
Tim Wagner
🐛 🤔
|
Tobias Lidskog
💻
|
Ty Coghlan
🐛
|
Tyler van Hensbergen
🤔
|
Vlad Hrybok
🐛
|
Vladimir Shchur
🐛
|
Yan Zhulanow
💻
|
Yigong Liu
🐛 🤔
|
Zach Bienenfeld
🐛
|
ajnarang
🤔
|
aniljava
💻
|
arnogeurts-sqills
🐛 💻
|
deccy-mcc
🐛
|
dependabot-preview[bot]
🐛 🚧
|
dependabot[bot]
🚧
|
dheffx
🐛
|
gregswdl
🐛
|
guyroberts21
📖
|
mattBrzezinski
📖
|
mergify
🚧
|
mergify[bot]
🚧
|
seiyashima42
🐛 💻 📖
|
sullis
💻
|
vaneek
🐛
This project follows the [all-contributors](https://github.com/all-contributors/all-contributors) specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
jsii is distributed under the [Apache License, Version 2.0][apache-2.0].
See [LICENSE](./LICENSE) and [NOTICE](./NOTICE) for more information.