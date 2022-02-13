Generates markdown reference documentation for jsii modules.
You can use this as a command line tool or as a library if you need more control.
$ jsii-docgen
Will produce a file called
API.md with the api reference for this module.
As a library:
import { Documentation, Language } from 'jsii-docgen';
const docs = await Documentation.forProject('.');
const markdown = await docs.toMarkdown({ language: Language.TYPESCRIPT }).render(); // returns a markdown string
const json = await docs.toJson({ language: Language.TYPESCRIPT }).render(); // returns a JSON object
Curreently jsii-docgen supports generating documentation in the following languages:
typescript)
python)
java)
csharp or
dotnet)
All contributions are welcome, just raise an issue or submit a PR. Add a test, update readme. Do the right thing.