jsii-docgen

by cdklabs
6.1.8 (see all)

Generates reference documentation for jsii modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jsii-docgen

Generates markdown reference documentation for jsii modules.

Usage

You can use this as a command line tool or as a library if you need more control.

$ jsii-docgen

Will produce a file called API.md with the api reference for this module.

As a library:

import { Documentation, Language } from 'jsii-docgen';

const docs = await Documentation.forProject('.');
const markdown = await docs.toMarkdown({ language: Language.TYPESCRIPT }).render(); // returns a markdown string

const json = await docs.toJson({ language: Language.TYPESCRIPT }).render(); // returns a JSON object

Curreently jsii-docgen supports generating documentation in the following languages:

  • TypeScript (typescript)
  • Python (python)
  • Java (java)
  • C# (csharp or dotnet)

Contributions

All contributions are welcome, just raise an issue or submit a PR. Add a test, update readme. Do the right thing.

License

Apache 2.0

