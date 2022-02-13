Generates markdown reference documentation for jsii modules.

Usage

You can use this as a command line tool or as a library if you need more control.

jsii-docgen

Will produce a file called API.md with the api reference for this module.

As a library:

import { Documentation, Language } from 'jsii-docgen' ; const docs = await Documentation.forProject( '.' ); const markdown = await docs.toMarkdown({ language: Language.TYPESCRIPT }).render(); const json = await docs.toJson({ language: Language.TYPESCRIPT }).render();

Curreently jsii-docgen supports generating documentation in the following languages:

TypeScript ( typescript )

) Python ( python )

) Java ( java )

) C# ( csharp or dotnet )

Contributions

All contributions are welcome, just raise an issue or submit a PR. Add a test, update readme. Do the right thing.

License

Apache 2.0