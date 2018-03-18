JSHS2 is a node.js client driver for hive server 2. See test/PromiseTest.js, for an example of how to use it. JSHS2 reference from pyhs2 after rewrite javascript. But some feature modify suitable for javascript(ex> Promise support).
JSHS2 include IDL(Interface Description Language). For example, Thrift_0.9.2_Hive_1.1.0 in idl directory.
If you want to use JSHS2, You must change hive server 2 configuration. See Hive Security Configuration, after change
hive.server2.authentication value to NOSASL. If you meet connection timeout or querying timeout, most case you don't set NOSASL mode. Because hive server 2 default option is SASL mode.
<!-- in conf/hive-site.xml, change configuration restart hive server -->
<configuration>
<property>
<name>hive.exec.authentication</name>
<value>NOSASL</value>
</property>
</configuration>
JDBC connect hive via node-java (using C++ JNI interface). JDBC don't need to set NOSASL, and fully support Apache communify. But JDBC query connection, execution that is some slow because node-jav JNI interface not fast furthermore JDBC need so much loop. If you need execute heavy query that don't suitable for your need.
JSHS2 0.4.0 refactoring to Node.js 7.x. JSHS2 develop using by ES2015 feature. For example Class, Destructuring, etc...
If you use under Node.js 7.x, use JSHS2 0.3.1.
And I need your help. JSHS2 is not implementation SASL. I hope that someone add SASL on this project. Contact imjuni@gmail.com with questions
npm i jshs2 --save
const options = {
// Connection configuration
auth: 'NOSASL',
host: '101.102.103.104', // HiveServer2 hostname
port: '12340', // HiveServer2 port
timeout: 10000, // Connection timeout
username: 'jshs2tester', // HiveServer2 user
password: '', // HiveServer2 password
hiveType: HS2Util.HIVE_TYPE.HIVE, // HiveServer2 type, (Hive or CDH Hive)
hiveVer: '1.1.0', // HiveServer2 Version
thriftVer: '0.9.2', // Thrift version at IDL Compile time
// maybe if you need chdVer below after line
cdhVer: '5.3.0',
// Cursor configuration
maxRows: 5120,
nullStr: 'NULL',
i64ToString: true,
};
const configure = new Configuration(options);
const idl = new IDLContainer();
idl.initialize(configure).then(() => {
// your code, ...
});
Configure new class. It contain connection configuration and cursor configuration.
getLog function is difference between vanilla Hive and Hive in CDH(CDH Hive). CDH Hive must support Hue. And that is display query operation status. So, Cloudera is add GetLog api on hive.
If you using CDH Hive, describe hiveType 'cdh' after you using getLog function. Reference Simple Usage
Hive support thrift protocol, that is using by IDL. jshs2 can use your idl(idl for your environment). See under idl directory that was created using by simple rule.
Interface file compile from Hive(hive-0.13.1-cdh5.3.0/service/if). After copy and rename jshs2 idl directory, And You specify version. That is it!
# Create cluster.json file, after modify value by your environment
$ cp cluster.json.sample cluster.json
$ npm run test # without debug message
$ npm run test:msg # with debug message
const fs = require('fs');
const co = require('co');
const expect = require('chai').expect;
const debug = require('debug')('jshs2:PromiseTest');
const jshs2 = require('../index.js');
const HS2Util = jshs2.HS2Util;
const IDLContainer = jshs2.IDLContainer;
const HiveConnection = jshs2.HiveConnection;
const Configuration = jshs2.Configuration;
const config = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./cluster.json.sample'));
const options = {};
options.auth = config[config.use].auth;
options.host = config[config.use].host;
options.port = config[config.use].port;
options.timeout = config[config.use].timeout;
options.username = config[config.use].username;
options.hiveType = config[config.use].hiveType;
options.hiveVer = config[config.use].hiveVer;
options.cdhVer = config[config.use].cdhVer;
options.thriftVer = config[config.use].thriftVer;
options.maxRows = config[config.use].maxRows;
options.nullStr = config[config.use].nullStr;
options.i64ToString = config[config.use].i64ToString;
co(function* coroutine() {
const execResult = yield cursor.execute(config.Query.query);
for (let i = 0, len = 1000; i < len; i += 1) {
const status = yield cursor.getOperationStatus();
const log = yield cursor.getLog();
debug('wait, status -> ', HS2Util.getState(serviceType, status));
debug('wait, log -> ', log);
if (HS2Util.isFinish(cursor, status)) {
debug('Status -> ', status, ' -> stop waiting');
break;
}
yield HS2Util.sleep(5000);
}
debug('execResult -> ', execResult);
let fetchResult;
if (execResult.hasResultSet) {
const schema = yield cursor.getSchema();
debug('schema -> ', schema);
fetchResult = yield cursor.fetchBlock();
debug('first row ->', JSON.stringify(fetchResult.rows[0]));
debug('rows ->', fetchResult.rows.length);
debug('rows ->', fetchResult.hasMoreRows);
}
return {
hasResultSet: execResult.hasResultSet,
rows: (execResult.hasResultSet) ? fetchResult.rows : [],
};
}).then((data) => {
console.log(data);
}).catch((err) => {
debug('Error caused, ');
debug(`message: ${err.message}`);
debug(`stack: ${err.stack}`);
});