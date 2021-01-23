Stylish reporter for JSHint
$ npm install --save-dev jshint-stylish
$ jshint --reporter=node_modules/jshint-stylish file.js
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src(['file.js'])
.pipe(jshint('.jshintrc'))
.pipe(jshint.reporter('jshint-stylish'))
);
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
options: {
reporter: require('jshint-stylish')
},
target: ['file.js']
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint']);
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
The system bell will make a sound if there were any warnings or errors.
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src(['file.js'])
.pipe(jshint('.jshintrc'))
.pipe(jshint.reporter('jshint-stylish', {beep: true}))
);
MIT © Sindre Sorhus