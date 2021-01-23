Stylish reporter for JSHint

Compared to the default reporter:

Install

$ npm install

Usage

JSHint CLI

$ jshint --reporter=node_modules/jshint-stylish file.js

gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src([ 'file.js' ]) .pipe(jshint( '.jshintrc' )) .pipe(jshint.reporter( 'jshint-stylish' )) );

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { options : { reporter : require ( 'jshint-stylish' ) }, target : [ 'file.js' ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-jshint' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' ]);

Options

beep

Type: boolean

Default: false

The system bell will make a sound if there were any warnings or errors.

Gulp example

gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src([ 'file.js' ]) .pipe(jshint( '.jshintrc' )) .pipe(jshint.reporter( 'jshint-stylish' , { beep : true })) );

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus