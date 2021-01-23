openbase logo
Readme

jshint-stylish Build Status

Stylish reporter for JSHint

Compared to the default reporter:

Install

$ npm install --save-dev jshint-stylish

Usage

JSHint CLI

$ jshint --reporter=node_modules/jshint-stylish file.js

gulp-jshint

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src(['file.js'])
        .pipe(jshint('.jshintrc'))
        .pipe(jshint.reporter('jshint-stylish'))
);

grunt-contrib-jshint

grunt.initConfig({
    jshint: {
        options: {
            reporter: require('jshint-stylish')
        },
        target: ['file.js']
    }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint']);

Options

beep

Type: boolean
Default: false

The system bell will make a sound if there were any warnings or errors.

Gulp example
gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src(['file.js'])
        .pipe(jshint('.jshintrc'))
        .pipe(jshint.reporter('jshint-stylish', {beep: true}))
);

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

