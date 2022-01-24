JSHint, A Static Code Analysis Tool for JavaScript

JSHint is a community-driven tool that detects errors and potential problems in JavaScript code. Since JSHint is so flexible, you can easily adjust it in the environment you expect your code to execute. JSHint is publicly available and will always stay this way.

Our goal

The project aims to help JavaScript developers write complex programs without worrying about typos and language gotchas.

Any code base eventually becomes huge at some point, so simple mistakes — that would not show themselves when written — can become show stoppers and add extra hours of debugging. So, static code analysis tools come into play and help developers spot such problems. JSHint scans a program written in JavaScript and reports about commonly made mistakes and potential bugs. The potential problem could be a syntax error, a bug due to an implicit type conversion, a leaking variable, or something else entirely.

Only 15% of all programs linted on jshint.com pass the JSHint checks. In all other cases, JSHint finds some red flags that could've been bugs or potential problems.

Please note, that while static code analysis tools can spot many different kind of mistakes, it can't detect if your program is correct, fast or has memory leaks. You should always combine tools like JSHint with unit and functional tests as well as with code reviews.

Reporting a bug

To report a bug simply create a new GitHub Issue and describe your problem or suggestion. We welcome all kinds of feedback regarding JSHint including but not limited to:

When JSHint doesn't work as expected

When JSHint complains about valid JavaScript code that works in all browsers

When you simply want a new option or feature

Before reporting a bug, please look around to see if there are any open or closed tickets that discuss your issue, and remember the wisdom: pull request > bug report > tweet.

Who uses JSHint?

Engineers from these companies and projects use JSHint:

And many more!

License

JSHint is licensed under the MIT Expat license.

Prior to version 2.12.0 (release in August 2020), JSHint was partially licensed under the non-free JSON license. The 2020 Relicensing document details the process maintainers followed to change the license.

The JSHint Team

JSHint is currently maintained by Rick Waldron, Caitlin Potter, Mike Pennisi, and Luke Page. You can reach them via admin@jshint.org.

Previous Maintainers

Originating from the JSLint project in 2010, JSHint has been maintained by a number of dedicated individuals. In chronological order, they are: Douglas Crockford, Anton Kovalyov, and Mike Sherov. We appreciate their long-term commitment!

Thank you!

We really appreciate all kinds of feedback and contributions. Thanks for using and supporting JSHint!