A JSHint loader module for webpack. Runs JSHint on JavaScript files in a bundle at build-time.
This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.
To begin, you'll need to install
jshint-loader:
$ npm install jshint-loader --save-dev
Then add the loader to your
webpack config. For example:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /.js/,
enforce: 'pre',
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
{
loader: `jshint-loader`,
options: {...options}
}
]
}
]
}
}
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
All valid JSHint options are valid on this object, in addition to the custom loader options listed below:
emitErrors
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Instructs the loader to emit all JSHint warnings and errors as webpack errors.
failOnHint
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Instructs the loader to cause the webpack build to fail on all JSHint warnings and errors.
reporter
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
A function used to format and emit JSHint warnings and errors.
By default,
jshint-loader will provide a default reporter.
However, if you prefer a custom reporter, pass a function under the
reporter
property in
jshint options. (see usage above)
The reporter function will be passed an array of errors/warnings produced by JSHint with the following structure:
[
{
id: [string, usually '(error)'],
code: [string, error/warning code],
reason: [string, error/warning message],
evidence: [string, a piece of code that generated this error]
line: [number]
character: [number]
scope: [string, message scope;
usually '(main)' unless the code was eval'ed]
[+ a few other legacy fields that you don't need to worry about.]
},
// ...
// more errors/warnings
]
The reporter function will be excuted with the loader context as
this. You may
emit messages using
this.emitWarning(...) or
this.emitError(...). See
webpack docs on loader context.
Note: JSHint reporters are not compatible with JSHint-loader! This is due to the fact that reporter input is only processed from one file; not multiple files. Error reporting in this manner differs from traditional reporters for JSHint since the loader plugin (i.e. JSHint-loader) is executed for each source file; and thus the reporter is executed for each file.
The output in webpack CLI will usually be:
...
WARNING in ./path/to/file.js
<reporter output>
...
`
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.