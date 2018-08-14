A JSHint loader module for webpack. Runs JSHint on JavaScript files in a bundle at build-time.

Requirements

This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install jshint-loader :

npm install jshint-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /.js/ , enforce : 'pre' , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ { loader : `jshint-loader` , options : {...options} } ] } ] } }

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Options

All valid JSHint options are valid on this object, in addition to the custom loader options listed below:

emitErrors

Type: Boolean Default: undefined

Instructs the loader to emit all JSHint warnings and errors as webpack errors.

failOnHint

Type: Boolean Default: undefined

Instructs the loader to cause the webpack build to fail on all JSHint warnings and errors.

reporter

Type: Function Default: undefined

A function used to format and emit JSHint warnings and errors.

Custom Reporter

By default, jshint-loader will provide a default reporter.

However, if you prefer a custom reporter, pass a function under the reporter property in jshint options. (see usage above)

The reporter function will be passed an array of errors/warnings produced by JSHint with the following structure:

[ { id : [string, usually '(error)' ], code : [string, error/warning code], reason : [string, error/warning message], evidence : [string, a piece of code that generated this error] line : [number] character : [number] scope : [string, message scope; usually '(main)' unless the code was eval 'ed] [+ a few other legacy fields that you don' t need to worry about.] }, ]

The reporter function will be excuted with the loader context as this . You may emit messages using this.emitWarning(...) or this.emitError(...) . See webpack docs on loader context.

Note: JSHint reporters are not compatible with JSHint-loader! This is due to the fact that reporter input is only processed from one file; not multiple files. Error reporting in this manner differs from traditional reporters for JSHint since the loader plugin (i.e. JSHint-loader) is executed for each source file; and thus the reporter is executed for each file.

The output in webpack CLI will usually be:

... WARNING in ./path/to/file.js <reporter output> ...

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

License