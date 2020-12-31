JSON reporter for JSHint
Makes it easy to use JSHint with other tools.
npm install --save-dev jshint-json
$ jshint --reporter node_modules/jshint-json/json.js file.js
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
options: {
reporter: require('jshint-json')
},
target: ['file.js']
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint']);
{
"result": [{
"file": "test.js",
"error": {
"id": "(error)",
"raw": "'{a}' is not defined.",
"code": "W117",
"evidence": "describe('jshint-json', function () {",
"line": 6,
"character": 1,
"scope": "(main)",
"a": "describe",
"reason": "'describe' is not defined."
}
}, {
"file": "test.js",
"error": {
"id": "(error)",
"raw": "'{a}' is not defined.",
"code": "W117",
"evidence": "\tit('should be used by JSHint', function () {",
"line": 7,
"character": 5,
"scope": "(main)",
"a": "it",
"reason": "'it' is not defined."
}
}],
"data": [{
"functions": [{
"name": "\"jshint-json\"",
"line": 6,
"character": 35,
"last": 26,
"lastcharacter": 2,
"metrics": {
"complexity": 1,
"parameters": 0,
"statements": 1
}
}, {
"name": "\"should be used by JSHint\"",
"line": 7,
"character": 46,
"last": 25,
"lastcharacter": 6,
"metrics": {
"complexity": 1,
"parameters": 0,
"statements": 5
}
}],
"options": {
"node": true,
"esnext": true,
"bitwise": true,
"camelcase": true,
"curly": true,
"eqeqeq": true,
"immed": true,
"indent": 4,
"(explicitIndent)": true,
"latedef": true,
"newcap": true,
"noarg": true,
"quotmark": "single",
"regexp": true,
"undef": true,
"unused": true,
"strict": true,
"trailing": true,
"smarttabs": true,
"maxerr": 50
},
"errors": [{
"id": "(error)",
"raw": "'{a}' is not defined.",
"code": "W117",
"evidence": "describe('jshint-json', function () {",
"line": 6,
"character": 1,
"scope": "(main)",
"a": "describe",
"reason": "'describe' is not defined."
}, {
"id": "(error)",
"raw": "'{a}' is not defined.",
"code": "W117",
"evidence": "\tit('should be used by JSHint', function () {",
"line": 7,
"character": 5,
"scope": "(main)",
"a": "it",
"reason": "'it' is not defined."
}],
"implieds": [{
"name": "describe",
"line": [
6
]
}, {
"name": "it",
"line": [
7
]
}],
"globals": [
"assert",
"require",
"jshint",
"jsonReporter",
"console"
],
"member": {
"run": 1,
"reporter": 2,
"log": 2,
"args": 1
},
"file": "test.js"
}]
}
MIT © Sindre Sorhus