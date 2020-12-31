JSON reporter for JSHint

Makes it easy to use JSHint with other tools.

Install

npm install --save-dev jshint-json

Usage

JSHint CLI

$ jshint --reporter node_modules/jshint-json/json .js file .js

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { options : { reporter : require ( 'jshint-json' ) }, target : [ 'file.js' ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-jshint' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' ]);

Example output

{ "result" : [{ "file" : "test.js" , "error" : { "id" : "(error)" , "raw" : "'{a}' is not defined." , "code" : "W117" , "evidence" : "describe('jshint-json', function () {" , "line" : 6 , "character" : 1 , "scope" : "(main)" , "a" : "describe" , "reason" : "'describe' is not defined." } }, { "file" : "test.js" , "error" : { "id" : "(error)" , "raw" : "'{a}' is not defined." , "code" : "W117" , "evidence" : "\tit('should be used by JSHint', function () {" , "line" : 7 , "character" : 5 , "scope" : "(main)" , "a" : "it" , "reason" : "'it' is not defined." } }], "data" : [{ "functions" : [{ "name" : "\"jshint-json\"" , "line" : 6 , "character" : 35 , "last" : 26 , "lastcharacter" : 2 , "metrics" : { "complexity" : 1 , "parameters" : 0 , "statements" : 1 } }, { "name" : "\"should be used by JSHint\"" , "line" : 7 , "character" : 46 , "last" : 25 , "lastcharacter" : 6 , "metrics" : { "complexity" : 1 , "parameters" : 0 , "statements" : 5 } }], "options" : { "node" : true , "esnext" : true , "bitwise" : true , "camelcase" : true , "curly" : true , "eqeqeq" : true , "immed" : true , "indent" : 4 , "(explicitIndent)" : true , "latedef" : true , "newcap" : true , "noarg" : true , "quotmark" : "single" , "regexp" : true , "undef" : true , "unused" : true , "strict" : true , "trailing" : true , "smarttabs" : true , "maxerr" : 50 }, "errors" : [{ "id" : "(error)" , "raw" : "'{a}' is not defined." , "code" : "W117" , "evidence" : "describe('jshint-json', function () {" , "line" : 6 , "character" : 1 , "scope" : "(main)" , "a" : "describe" , "reason" : "'describe' is not defined." }, { "id" : "(error)" , "raw" : "'{a}' is not defined." , "code" : "W117" , "evidence" : "\tit('should be used by JSHint', function () {" , "line" : 7 , "character" : 5 , "scope" : "(main)" , "a" : "it" , "reason" : "'it' is not defined." }], "implieds" : [{ "name" : "describe" , "line" : [ 6 ] }, { "name" : "it" , "line" : [ 7 ] }], "globals" : [ "assert" , "require" , "jshint" , "jsonReporter" , "console" ], "member" : { "run" : 1 , "reporter" : 2 , "log" : 2 , "args" : 1 }, "file" : "test.js" }] }

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus