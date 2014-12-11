openbase logo
jshamcrest

by Daniel Martins
0.7.1

Library of matcher objects for JavaScript, based on the ideas behind Hamcrest.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars 46

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors 12

12

Package

Dependencies 0

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JsHamcrest

JsHamcrest is a JavaScript library heavily inspired by Hamcrest. It provides a large library of matcher objects (also known as constraints or predicates) allowing “match” rules to be defined declaratively. Typical scenarios include testing frameworks, mocking libraries, UI validation rules and object querying.

This is an open source project licenced under the terms of the BSD License and sponsored by Destaquenet Technology Solutions, a brazilian software development and consultancy startup.

Documentation

To learn everything about JsHamcrest, take a look at the the complete documentation at:

http://danielfm.github.com/jshamcrest/

Credits

Author:  Daniel Fernandes Martins
Company: Destaquenet Technology Solutions

